The AFLW is moving to implement a salary cap to replace the current player payment structure, in a move that could see an increase in player movement

AFLW captains are seen during a media opportunity on August 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

THE AFL and AFLPA are in the midst of fast-tracking the introduction of a salary cap for next year's AFLW season, with significant discussions held during Tuesday's AFLW competition committee meeting.

The current Collective Bargaining Agreement expires at the conclusion of the 2027 season, and it was long expected any change to the current tier payment structure would only occur from 2028 onwards.

The salary cap proposal will now go to the AFL Commission in order to be passed.

Given the conditions of the current CBA are currently locked – including the total player payment pool – it is expected that an early introduction of a salary cap will have a lesser bearing on the 2027 season, but will lay the groundwork for 2028 and beyond.

A salary cap in 2027 will allow for some additional flexibility, but the full benefits won't be realised until the new CBA kicks in from 2028.

A four-tier payment system is currently in play, with two players per team in tier one, six in each of tiers two and three, and 16 in tier four.

The exception to the rule is Brisbane, where it is understood the Lions employ a self-described "communist" mentality, with all players in tier three, which is allowed as long as total player payments fit under that year's cap.

Brisbane players celebrate winning a preliminary final against Carlton on November 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Payment is standardised across the competition, with tier four players at premier North Melbourne paid the same as tier four players at wooden spooner Gold Coast.

The salary cap – as is used in the men's competition – is seen as both an equalisation measure and something which allows for greater player movement across teams, with clubs able to offer differing contracts.

If a number of teams are offering one player the same tier-three deal, the player is more likely to move to the more successful side, especially with the lure of potential premiership prizemoney on offer.