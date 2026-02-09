Katherine Smith in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Carlton in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

INAUGURAL AFLW player Katherine Smith has announced her retirement.

The Greater Western Sydney vice-captain, 27, has decided to bring an end to her AFLW career after 10 seasons at the top level.

A former captain of Vic Metro in the Marsh AFL National Under-18 Girls Championships, Smith started her AFLW journey as an 18-year-old with Melbourne in the competition's very first season.

The first-choice defender played four seasons with the Demons before moving to the Giants, retiring with 78 games to her name.

She finished in the top five of the Giants' best and fairest for the past two years, and designed the club's most recent Pride jumper, wearing her own design in her 75th game.

"I am retiring because I am happy in my life and within myself. I have a beautiful family, a partner that I love, two dogs that bring us so much joy, a gorgeous home in one of the most beautiful parts of the world, friends in Melbourne that I have missed, a job that I am inspired by (talent development manager at Surfing NSW) and a curiosity for life I haven’t experienced before," Smith said.

Katherine Smith in action during Greater Western Sydney's clash against Fremantle in round 10, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"While debatably I am in the prime of my football career, I am also in the prime of my life. A life that I have put on hold for countless years while I gave AFL my all. I am walking away with great pride in having been an AFLW player for 10 seasons, fighting for better conditions, speaking up about topics that matter and helping develop the next generation of players.

"To the GWS Giants and the Melbourne Football Club, thank you for giving me an opportunity to live out my childhood dream. To all the staff and teammates over the seasons, thank you for the friendships and the memories we have shared. I am grateful for crossing paths with you all along the way.

"To my parents Lynette and Craig, my brother and sister-in-law Lachlan and Katherine, my partner Nikola, our pups Ziggy and Kody and my closest friends, thank you for your endless support and patience along the journey. I am so excited to have the opportunity to show up more meaningfully for you all, as you have always shown up for me."

The Giants will have an opportunity to replace Smith in their squad of 30 at the pre-season draft, slated to be held in early May.

Smith's retirement leaves just 50 inaugural players still active across the League, with just 9.3 per cent of the current AFLW players having been on a list in 2017. Emma Kearney, Kate Shierlaw and Paxy Paxman are the oldest players in the League, all turning 37 this year.

