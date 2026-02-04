Tasmania CEO Brendan Gale has indicated when he expects the Devils to enter the AFLW competition

Harriet Bingley kicks a goal for the Tasmanian Devils in the 2024 Coates Talent League Girls quarter-final match on September 8, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

TASMANIA is planning on entering the NAB AFLW competition in 2028.

Speaking to AFL.com.au's Cal Twomey in an exclusive interview, Tasmania CEO Brendan Gale said the club is preparing towards a 2028 entry for both competitions.

The fledgling club's men's team has been locked in for a 2028 entry for several years now, but the women's side has yet to fully have a confirmed date.

"Everything we're doing, every decision, is on the basis we're starting in '28," Gale said.

"For men, that's March, round one '28 and where that is, I don't know, but the women would be sort of August.

"That's the assumption which we're working on, and we're making incredible progress."

The Devils will enter a side in the VFLW competition this year, coached by former GWS assistant and Collingwood AFLW player Georgia Walker, who was on the Pies' inaugural list in 2017.

They recently advertised for an AFLW list and recruiting manager, to report directly into head of list management and strategy Todd Patterson, and are expected to appoint someone by the end of the month.

Patterson set up Melbourne's AFLW list when the competition began, and refreshed it several times to remain among the top rungs on the ladder until he departed for the Devils last year.

Alastair Lynch and Brendon Gale address the crowd at Tasmania's information night. Picture: Tasmania FC

Tasmania has confirmed a number of former AFLW players have committed to the club's first VFLW team, including:

Gabbi Featherston (Geelong, five AFLW seasons)

Ella Maurer (North Melbourne and Gold Coast, five)

Meghan Gaffney (GWS, four)

Georgia Clark (Collingwood, two)

Perri King (North Melbourne, two)

Libby Haines (North Melbourne, two)

Jessie Williams (North Melbourne, one)

Sarah Skinner (Sydney, one, plus a top-up game with the Western Bulldogs)

All but Featherston will be returning to their home state.