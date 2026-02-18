Despite falling in the AFLW off-season, players are keen to be part of future representative footy showcases

Jasmyn Smith warms up ahead of week two, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

THE WESTERN Bulldogs' Jasmyn Smith insists AFLW players would be prepared to play during their off-season if given the chance to feature as part of future AFL representative showcases.

Men's state v state competition returned after more than 25 years in the wilderness when Victoria beat Western Australia at a sold-out Optus Stadium last Saturday.

AFL officials have all but guaranteed the concept will continue in some form next year and beyond, most likely as a pre-season fixture.

The push is on from the game's top female players to be involved, despite the February slot falling in the middle of the AFLW off-season.

"Absolutely," Bulldogs midfielder Smith said at the 2026 NAB AFL Auskick on Tuesday night.

"We have such a long off-season that it would actually be beneficial for us to get a few more games under our belt in our off-season period.

"It's like six months we have off."

Jasmyn Smith (right) speaks to the media at the 2026 NAB AFL Auskick Launch on February 17, 2026. Picture: AFL Photos

There is also support for an international women's fixture, given the large contingent of Irish players in AFLW ranks.

A record five Irish players were named in the AFLW All-Australian team last season.

"State versus state would be really cool to see but there's also been a lot of talk about the Irish versus Australian team," Smith said.

"There's that big talk at the moment as well."

Aileen Gilroy (left) and Aine McDonagh pose for a photo with the Irish flag after a win during week four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

On Tuesday, AFL chief operating officer Tom Harley said he believes State of Origin has a "really exciting future" on the league's calendar.

"There's clearly an appetite. In terms of what it looks like (in future), let's breathe out and assess," Harley said.

"What I think we can confidently say is there's a place for it."