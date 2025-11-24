Jasmine Garner earns a record-equalling eighth All-Australian blazer while 15 players have been named for the first time

The AFLW All-Australian team is seen at the W Awards on November 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A RECORD-BREAKING 15 first timers have been named in the 2025 All-Australian team, while North Melbourne midfielder Jasmine Garner has equalled an all-time record.

The Kangaroos captain has picked up her eighth All-Australian blazer, tying with her former skipper Emma Kearney's record.

Garner joins Ash Riddell, Ella Roberts and Mim Strom as the only players to have retained their spot on the team from last year, with the majority of the 2025 side selected for the first time.

It's the highest number of fresh faces since the inaugural 21-player squad in 2017, with the significant turnover marking a changing of the guard in the 10th season of AFLW.

Twelve clubs are represented with reigning premier North Melbourne leading the charge with four members, ahead of Melbourne with three.

Brisbane, Carlton, Fremantle and Port Adelaide have two each, while Geelong, Gold Coast, Greater Western Sydney, Hawthorn, St Kilda and West Coast have one each.

Garner has been named captain of the side with Kate Hore as vice-captain.

Dees midfielder Tyla Hanks finally makes the team having spent 2021, 2022 (S6) and 2023 in the extended squad, while Blues veteran Harriet Cordner has earned her maiden blazer at the age of 33.

Roberts is once again one of the youngest players named on the team, this time joined by Port Adelaide young gun Matilda Scholz, also 20 years old.

The backline is all new compared to the 2024 team, with Cordner joined by Serene Watson, Cambridge McCormick, Maeve Chaplin and Jennifer Dunne with Niamh McLaughlin rounding out the defenders in her spot on the bench.

This year's leading goalkicker Indy Tahau leads the forward line with Tahlia Randall, Aine McDonagh, Courtney Hodder and Hore. The former four have all been selected for the first time, while Hore picks up her fourth blazer.

Blaithin Bogue completes the forwards on the bench, the fifth Irish star named in this year's side alongside fellow maiden All-Australians Dunne, McLaughlin, McDonagh and Dayna Finn.

The 15 first timers are Dunne, Hodder, Cordner, Finn, Gabby Newton, McLaughlin, McCormick, McDonagh, Chaplin, Hanks, Bogue, Randall, Scholz, Tahau and Watson.

2025 All-Australian Team

B: Maeve Chaplin, Jennifer Dunne

HB: Serene Watson, Harriet Cordner, Cambridge McCormick

C: Dayna Finn, Tyla Hanks, Ella Roberts

HF: Kate Hore, Tahlia Randall, Aine McDonagh

F: Courtney Hodder, Indy Tahau

Foll: Mim Strom, Jasmine Garner, Ash Riddell

I/C: Georgie Prespakis, Gabrielle Newton, Matilda Scholz, Blaithin Bogue, Niamh McLaughlin

Team members by club

North Melbourne - 4

Melbourne - 3

Brisbane - 2

Carlton - 2

Fremantle - 2

Port Adelaide - 2

Geelong - 1

Gold Coast - 1

Great Western Sydney - 1

Hawthorn - 1

St Kilda - 1

West Coast - 1

AFLW All-Australian Panel: Andrew Dillon (Chair), Gemma Bastiani (AFL Media and ABC), Jason Bennett (Seven Network), Laura Kane (AFL Executive General Manager Football Operations), Katie Loynes (Former player GWS/Carlton), Kate McCarthy (former player Brisbane/St Kilda/Hawthorn and Channel Seven), Erin Phillips (Former Adelaide/Port Adelaide player and AFL Performance Lead), Eliza Reilly (CODE Sports), Michael Whiting (AFL Media) and Megan Waters (Fox Footy).