Emilie Hill poses for a photo after being named AFLW Umpire Rising Star Award on November 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

AFLW goal umpire Emilie Hill has been named the 2025 AFLW Umpiring Rising Star at Monday night’s W Awards in Melbourne.

Hill, who hails from South Australia and is now based in Queensland, has officiated 54 AFLW matches since her debut in 2019, including the 2023 NAB AFLW Grand Final.

She has also overseen 39 SANFL games and 11 VFL matches, was named a 2023 AFLW All Australian Umpire, and in 2025 was elevated to the AFL Goal Umpire Rookie List.

2023 AFLW All-Australian umpires Adrian Pretorius, Emilie Hill and Joel Clamp at the W Awards on November 27, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

Hill achieved an important milestone earlier this year – appointed emergency umpire for five AFL games at the Gabba and People First Stadium.

AFL Head of Officiating Stephen McBurney said Hill’s recognition was well deserved.

“Emilie has been remarkably consistent and shown outstanding form throughout the 2025 AFLW season, which culminated with appointment to the AFLW finals panel for the fourth successive season,” McBurney said.

“Her dedication to her craft and professionalism are evident in the way she continues to improve both on and off the field.

“These qualities make her a very deserving recipient of this year’s AFLW Umpiring Rising Star and an outstanding role model for women and girls aspiring to pursue careers in umpiring.

“We are committed to supporting the growth and development of our most talented female umpires within our elite programs, and this award will provide Emilie with professional development opportunities as she continues her rise through the umpiring ranks.”

As the 2025 AFLW Umpiring Rising Star, Hill will receive a $10,000 grant to support the ongoing development of her elite umpiring career.

The AFLW Umpiring Rising Star recognises umpires who demonstrate potential to excel across all AFL competitions, a strong team-first approach, and a commitment to elite standards.

Previous recipients include Jordyn Pearson (2024), who is set to become the second female field umpire in AFL history after her appointment to the 2026 AFL Umpire List, and Melissa Sambrooks (2023), who made history alongside Kaitlin Barr and Greta Miller in Round 24 of the 2025 Toyota AFL Premiership