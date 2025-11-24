Indy Tahau during the AFLW Round 9 match between Brisbane and Port Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena, October 11, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

PORT Adelaide forward Indy Tahau has taken out the 2025 AFLW Leading Goalkicker Award and in the process has broken the record for the most goals kicked in a season with 25.

Tahau finished the home and away season on top of the leaderboard ahead of teammate Gemma Houghton (23) and North Melbourne and Melbourne forwards, Tahlia Randall and Eden Zanker (both on 22).

An unlikely winner, the 2021 premiership defender has played majority of her career in the backline, waiting until her third season in the competition (2022, S7) to kick her first AFLW career goal.

Tahau spent the first two rounds of the season in her familiar position down back, before she was permanently moved forward from round three onwards where she went on to kick at least one major per game.

Now a consistent element of Port Adelaide's forward line, she finished her season with an average of 2.1 goals a game.

But it was ultimately her five goals kicked in the round 10 blockbuster win against Hawthorn that had her surging to the top of the charts, where she remained until the end of the home and away season.

Tahau's efforts also saw her named in the All-Australian team for the first time.

2025 AFLW Leading Goalkicker (home and away season)

25 - Indy Tahau (Port Adelaide)

23 - Gemma Houghton (Port Adelaide)

22 - Tahlia Randall (North Melbourne)

22- Eden Zanker (Melbourne)

21- Blaithin Bogue (North Melbourne)

21 - Aine McDonagh (Hawthorn)

19 - Chloe Molloy (Sydney)

19 - Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne)

18 - Kate Hore (Melbourne)

17 - Taylor Smith (Brisbane)

17 - Aishling Moloney (Geelong)