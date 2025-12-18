Maya Dear grew up an elite athlete in netball and basketball, but now the daughter of Paul will get her chance in AFLW

Hawthorn's Maya and Calsher Dear are seen with their guernseys. Picture: Hawthorn FC

IT ALL started with one chat at a past players function.

Hawthorn created one of the feel-good stories of the year during the Telstra AFLW Draft this week, when it selected Maya Dear, the daughter of late 1991 Norm Smith medallist Paul and sister of current Hawks forward Calsher, with pick 57.

Dear, who became the club's first ever father-daughter signing, was attending a function as part of Hawthorn's centenary celebrations alongside Mum Cherie, when she had a chat with Hawthorn general manager of AFLW Keegan Brooksby and former AFLW player Abbey Holmes.

Later that week, Calsher was asked whether or not Maya had any footy experience growing up or had considered playing it.

Despite growing up in a footy-mad household – older brother Harry was drafted to Adelaide, Nate is gun local player and Calsher is a star on the rise at the Hawks – Maya had played just one competitive match, an interschool sports game back in the day.

But after a phone call with Brooksby, the pair went out for coffee and the conversation began. Initially, Dear began working on her skills and kicking the footy once a week. Eventually that progressed to twice a week, three times and so forth. The Hawks had floated an idea and she'd jumped at it.

Hawthorn draftee Maya Dear poses for a photo. Picture: Hawthorn FC

While she may not have a footy background, Dear grew up as an elite athlete in both netball and basketball. She represented the under-12 Victorian school sports teams in both sports and was an emergency for the under-16 Victorian state basketball team.

Her dream was to head to the United States to play Division 1 College basketball. She was certainly tracking that way, but the COVID-19 pandemic, and Paul's pancreatic cancer diagnosis, threw a spanner in the works. Now, she's a Hawthorn player.

It was Calsher who revealed to Dear she'd become a Hawthorn player, after posing for photos with the No.13 guernsey, which Paul had starred in during his illustrious career.

"He was the one that told me. He was super nervous, he had me fooled with needing a photo with the new No.13," Maya Dear told AFL.com.au.

An extra special surprise 🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/rkNndcPbg5 — Hawthorn FC AFLW (@hawthornaflw) December 15, 2025

"It was pretty surreal, there was so much excitement and I couldn't wipe the smile off my face. It was definitely a shock, but I was so thrilled."

Like Calsher, Maya will now continue the Dear family legacy in the brown and gold.

"Hawthorn asked if playing footy was something I'd ever be interested in. No guarantees of anything, but if it was something I wanted to do they were happy to explore it too. It was super low key," she said.

"I never saw it coming, I don't think anyone did. To be able to do it alongside 'Calsh' and for him to be the one to tell me was super special. It makes it a bit less overwhelming knowing I can also lean on him."

Dear will take time to develop at AFLW level, given she's still a very raw prospect. A highly talented sportsperson however, Dear's clean hands, composure and fierce competitiveness project well.

Dear, who stands at 176cm, is a powerful player who has shown strong aerial capabilities and could potentially play at either end of the ground in time, but will likely begin as a key defender.

She said it was surreal to follow in her father's footsteps.

"It's so special … I was always a basketballer in his eyes. I've been wondering what he would say but I know he would support me no matter what. It's special to be able to follow in his footsteps in some way and be at the club where he had his career as well," she said.

"Walking around the club, in the museum you see his name, that's pretty surreal. He was just our Dad, we didn't know him as a footballer, he was so humble and never really spoke about it.

"It's pretty surreal to be walking around and be like, 'You know what, he actually made a bit of a name for himself at this club'."

Hawthorn's Calsher and Maya Dear pose for a photo. Picture: Hawthorn FC

For Dear, who is studying paramedicine and spent a large portion of last year travelling through Europe, family means everything. Both Paul and Cherie have been integral influences throughout her life.

"They were always supportive of whatever we wanted to do. We were really lucky in that we knew if we put our mind to something they'd be there supporting us," she said.

"We are a real family unit and all support one another. I was just so grateful I had such a good Dad … I feel so grateful for the parents I have and the influence they continue to have."

When the Dear family found out the news Maya would be drafted, Cherie was overcome with emotion.

"Mum had more of a reaction than me. I was stunned and speechless. She cried for me given how happy she was. We're all so lucky to have Mum in our back pocket, especially since Dad is no longer here, she really stepped up and took on the role of both Mum and Dad which I can't imagine is easy.

"We're super lucky to have Mum in our corner because she's a powerhouse of a woman."

Hawthorn's Calsher and Maya Dear with Mum Cherie. Picture: Hawthorn FC

Cherie Dear told AFL.com.au she was incredibly proud.

"I'm so glad that she's got this opportunity because she deserves it. She's not only skilful and talented, but she's a really hard worker and really dedicated," she said.

"She was a fabulous junior sportsperson and we got a lot of pleasure out of watching her play basketball and netball. It's really lovely to see her get another opportunity given the college one didn't play out, this is even better."

Maya Dear fell out of love with basketball after the 2023 season, where she played NBL1 with the Sandringham Sabres.

"I did a lot of netball and basketball and it came to a time where I had to choose and I picked basketball. That was my main focus, I'd never really considered football because I was so focused on basketball," she said.

The Dear family (L-R) Maya, Paul, Calsher, Cherie, Harry and Nate. Picture: Supplied

"It got to a stage where I was so committed for so long and it just wasn’t enjoyable anymore. I didn't want that to hold me back, so I went overseas knowing basketball would always be there when I got back.

"I came back and realised I didn't miss it at all. That was a main point for me with this kicking stuff, if it ever got to a point where it wasn't fun and enjoyable it wasn't worth it. When I started kicking I thought it was super fun, I want to be good and I want to be better and I look forward to it."

Now she will link up with some familiar faces at Dingley. Dear played representative netball alongside forward Bridie Hipwell, was at the same representative basketball club as Keely Coyne and played against the likes of Jasmine Fleming and Lucy Wales throughout her junior years.

"It's a bit crazy. Like, who would've thought? They were familiar faces before I entered that Hawthorn environment which made it a bit easier and less intimidating," she said.

The role the Hawks have played in the lives of the Dears has been so important. The club wrapped its arms around the Dears when Paul was initially diagnosed with pancreatic cancer and has been a constant support for the family the whole way through.

Paul Dear (second from left) with his wife Cherie and children Maya, Nate, Harry and Calsher. Picture: Supplied

"They're the family club. To see that in action and experience it ourselves is super special," Maya Dear said.

The Hawks announced that Dare to Hope, a charity that aims to raise awareness and fund critical research into pancreatic cancer, would be its official charity partner earlier this year.

Pancreatic cancer has one of the lowest survival rates out of all the major cancers – it is estimated that just one in 10 people will survive five years post-diagnosis.

"Hawthorn holds a very special place in all of our hearts. When Dad was diagnosed, their support with that and Dare to Hope, it's really cool to see how much they value what we're trying to do with that," Dear said.

Paul Dear (centre) with his wife Cherie and children Nate, Harry, Maya, and Calsher. Picture: Supplied

There's a phrase plastered on the walls at Dingley. If you embrace Hawthorn, Hawthorn will embrace you. The Dears embraced Hawthorn and Hawthorn has embraced the Dears.

"The family club has really embraced us," Cherie said.

"They said that when 'Calsh' started and it's true. Hawthorn has been incredible to us since Paul was diagnosed. They really have been amazing."

The Hawks will take on Geelong in the annual AFL Dare to Hope clash on Easter Monday next year.

Despite all the tragedy with Paul's passing, the Dears have continued to front up and work hard to make good things happen. It's what Paul wanted.

"That's our motto really. No victims, what happened to our family has been incredibly devastating," Cherie said.

"Things like this I miss Paul even more, but we keep moving forward and that's what Paul wanted us to do.

"Paul never had expectations on the kids of, 'I want you to do this' or 'You should do that', we just want them to be happy, well-adjusted, contributing members of society and that's what they all are.

"This is such a happy story out of tragedy as well. I'm so proud of them for that, that they didn't let Paul's death derail them. Sadly, it's made all of us better people in some ways."

And now Maya will continue the Dear legacy at the Hawks in one of the most heartwarming stories of the 2025 season.

"I'm super thankful for this opportunity, there's a long way to go but even for them believing that I can be something as a footballer is nice. To get to do it alongside 'Calsh' is super special," Maya said.

"It's super exciting, it's kind of crazy though. You don't really realise just how much support you have around you. They just want you to thrive and be the best athlete you can be. I'm so keen to get started and make the most of all the opportunities.

"It's something I never imagined. It's pretty crazy to think that hopefully one day I will have the opportunity to do so. I'm excited to get stuck into it, continue building and see where I can go."