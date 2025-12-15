A group of the first-round picks from the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft pose for a photo at Marvel Stadium on December 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A HOST of young talent found their homes at the top level on Monday evening via the Telstra AFLW Draft to complete the post-season recruitment period.

Gold Coast cashed in on its Academy haul, having traded to get the picks to match, while Sydney ultimately missed out on Kiera Yerbury following an earlier-than-anticipated bid on the midfielder.

TOP TIGER Richmond picks WA key forward at No.1

EVERY PICK The Telstra AFLW Draft as it happened

SUNS' ACADEMY PIPELINE How Gold Coast landed unprecedented eight-player haul



But why exactly did your club draft the players it did?

Players selected: Chloe Bown (pick No.5), Lucy Waye (pick No.21), Olivia Gorman (pick No.25), Alicia Blizard (pick No.39)

After bidding on Gold Coast Academy product Sunny Lappin, the Crows landed top Victorian Chloe Bown which will help to redevelop the midfield after the loss of Anne Hatchard and Brooke Boileau during the Trade Period. Bown has the capacity to play across multiple lines, and add a sense of physicality to the game. Her ball-winning ability is unquestioned, and decision making will fit in beautifully among the experienced players at the Crows. Olivia Gorman is another midfielder added to the ranks, with excellent stoppage craft, and it signals the future development of Adelaide's midfield unit. Meanwhile, local talent Lucy Waye won't have to move after being brought in with pick No.21. She is a tough, hard-running forward who can reliably get involved in passages of play more than once, and she can turn on the speed. It is a point of difference for the Crows' attack, with the potential for her to work at the feet of Caitlin Gould and Eloise Jones huge. Alicia Blizard is also an addition up forward as a mid-sized option. She is still building her pressure game in attack, but for her 174cm, it is her ground-level game that makes her so dangerous.

Chloe Bown poses with Ryan Davis after being drafted by Adelaide on December 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Players selected: Asher Fearn-Wannan (pick No.19), Marlo Graham (pick No.33), Olivia Lacy (pick No.52), Meg Lappin (pick No.59 – father-daughter)

Brisbane's running game lives on, with the addition of Asher Fearn-Wannan with its top pick – initially pick No.11, but it blew out to No.19. At 177cm she is a tall winger with an elite leap, but she will fit right in among the Lions' glut of outside runners like Orla O'Dwyer, Evie Long, Sophie Conway, and Jade Ellenger. Marlo Graham is a lightly framed midfielder who makes smart decisions, who will be afforded some time to develop in Brisbane's system before needing to come into the top level, but shapes as a long-term running onballer, while Olivia Lacy is a mid-sized defender/midfielder who can bring her grunt to open up space for others at the contest. Meg Lappin was a late father-daughter nomination, given dad Nigel is a three-time premiership player at the Lions. She is one the club will look to put away and develop before showcasing her, but her 180cm lends her to either end of the ground, and her hands in the air are reliable.

Players selected: Lily Baxter (pick No.24), Tayla McMillan (pick No.34)

Lily Baxter adds some real versatility to Carlton's list going forward but given her 173cm and running capacity, she will likely find a home on the wing or across half-forward much like breakout player Dayna Finn this year, adding even more athleticism to the side. Somewhat of a slider, Tayla McMillan is a steal for the Blues at pick No.34. A quick midfielder who earned the best-on-ground medal in Eastern Ranges' flag earlier this year, her quick, releasing hands will be a great addition to the Blues' midfield group as it evolves.

The confetti is flowing at the McMillan household as Tayla becomes a Blue 🎉@Telstra | #AFLWDraft pic.twitter.com/vymEoanKTV — AFL Women's (@aflwomens) December 15, 2025

Players selected: Imogen Trengove (pick No.8), Amy Smith (pick No.23), Mischa Barwin (pick No.28), Josephine Bamford (pick No.29), Matilda Argus (pick No.41), Zara Neuwirth (pick No.48)

It might have taken two bids on northern Academy products, Collingwood landed on South Australian Imogen Trengove for their first pick of the night. Trengove shot up the ranks thanks to a strong top-age year, possessing speed and gut-running endurance, she's not afraid of laying a tackle, and can also develop as a small forward before graduating to the midfield when needed. Another quick, agile player, Mischa Barwin helps to rebuild the Pies' speed in the front half after a spate of delistings in the area. Amy Smith is exactly what the Pies needed in terms of her ball use on the outside. She can sit behind the ball at half-back or up on the wing and use her smart decision making and clean skill to create that transition game the club has been building under Sam Wright. Josephine Bamford becomes the ruck-in-waiting behind Imogen Barnett and recruit Ariana Hetherington with impressive ground-level ability for her 182cm, and clean hands in the air. Both Matilda Argus and Zara Neuwirth will help rebuild the Pies' backline, with Argus the running rebounder, and Neuwirth more of a steady interceptor and stopper. They will work well off one another, but also alongside interceptor Lucy Cronin and rebounder Jordyn Allen.

Imogen Trengove poses with Ruby Schleicher after being drafted by Collingwood on December 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Players selected: Maggie Johnstone (pick No.10), Nalu Brothwell (pick No.50)

Somewhat of a surprise pick at No.10, Maggie Johnstone has oodles of leadership and class off the field, and is a physical, bodying midfielder with a booming boot. Her strength in close is exactly what the Bombers need through their midfield group – one that has struggled a little in the last year – adding a point of difference to Georgia Nanscawen and Maddy Prespakis' ball-winning prowess. Nalu Brothwell, meanwhile, wasn't on draft boards 12 months ago, but a big top-age year has seen her land at Essendon. An agile forward, she plays at the opposite end of the ground to her twin sister Mizuki, who was drafted by the Western Bulldogs. She will add speed and athleticism to the line, something to complement the marking prowess of Bonnie Toogood and Daria Bannister in attack.

Maggie Johnstone poses with Steph Cain after being drafted by Essendon on December 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Players selected: Charli Hazelhurst (pick No.35), Monique Bessen (pick No.40), Mia Anderson (pick No.46)

For the second year running, Fremantle has added a tough key defender to its ranks via the draft. Last year it was Indi Strom, this year it's South Australian Charli Hazelhurst. Although not as tall as Strom, Hazelhurst isn't scared of the physicality required to be a stopper behind the ball, which helps to release interceptors like Emma O'Driscoll and Ash Brazill. Monique Bessen and Mia Anderson are both tall midfielders, akin to what All-Australian Gabby Newton has offered Fremantle in the last two years. Balancing a sense of toughness with composure, they will bring their ball-winning ability, but also focus on turning that into attacking play.

Players selected: Evie Cowcher (pick No.11), Priya Bowering (pick No.27), Renee Morgan (pick No.43)

Cool, calm, and collected, Evie Cowcher is the picture of composure behind the ball. She plays much taller than her 173cm, fighting it out in the air, but then adds some real bounce coming back out of the line. She has managed a back concern throughout 2025, but will settle well alongside the likes of Claudia Gunjaca and Nicola Stevens in that Cats defence, balancing out their stopping power. A priority for Geelong was also to increase its midfield depth, and it has done just that with the addition of Tasmanian Priya Bowering and West Australian Renee Morgan. Bowering is strong through the contest and knows how to win the footy, while Morgan is known for getting first hands on the footy, before transitioning into a defensive game to create space for teammates. The pair will allow a little more flexibility in the Cats' midfield rotation.

Priya Bowering (Tasmania Devils) poses with Becky Webster after being drafted with pick No.27 by Geelong in the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

Players selected: Sunny Lappin (pick No.4 – matched Adelaide's bid), Ava Usher (pick No.7 – matched Collingwood's bid) Georja Davies (pick No.9 – matched Essendon's bid), Alannah Welsh (pick No.12 – matched Western Bulldogs' bid), Mikayla Nurse (pick No.13 – matched Western Bulldogs' bid), Dekota Baron (pick No.15 – matched Melbourne's bid), Bronte Parker (pick No.32), Rhianna Ingram (pick No.44 – matched Western Bulldogs' bid)

Sunny Lappin was the first of Gold Coast's slate to land at the club following a bid at pick No.4 from Adelaide. Her athletic run and neat skill offer great linking options for her club, and after being overlooked for the 2025 Marsh AFLW Academy, she went to work and shot up draft calculations throughout the year. Mikayla Nurse offers similar attributes, with outside speed and a serious willingness to take the game on and transition the footy. Next up was Ava Usher following a bid from the Pies. Although she hasn't played much footy in the last two years because of an ACL injury, her skill is unquestioned. A powerful runner through the middle of the ground, she is a linebreaker that is especially difficult to stop at full pelt. Adding some height is Georja Davies who has the potential to build across the backline, while also supporting her sister Darcie through the ruck given Lauren Bella's trade to Carlton in December. Her athleticism to cover ground is handy for the rebound game, but Davies is deceptively strong and can compete well in the air. Alannah Welsh will be the ideal mid-sized forward to work around last year's top Academy pick Havana Harris in attack, with an elite goal sense and plenty of energy to get to the fall of the ball. Another forward, Dekota Baron is one of the best marks on the lead the draft has seen in recent years, and although she has battled some injuries in the last two years, she will work beautifully alongside Welsh and Harris inside 50. Rhianna Ingram is a handy rebounding defender who will allow Niamh McLaughlin to continue her time up the field, while Bronte Parker is a hard nut who is not scared to lay a tackle, making her the role player that the Suns' midfield needs.

Sunny Lappin poses with Rhyce Shaw after being drafted by Gold Coast on December 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Players selected: Scarlett Johnson (pick No.2), Kiera Yerbury (pick No.3 – not matched by Sydney), Yasmeen Janschek (pick No.55)

Top pick Scarlett Johnson adds more athleticism to the Giants' list, able to tap into that hard-running game style coach Cam Bernasconi has been working to implement. At 175cm she has the height and skill to take a mark up forward, but then she can also get up around the ball and complement the tough contested ball players already at the club. Meanwhile, to bolster that onball brigade, Sydney Academy product Kiera Yerbury is another hard-running, tough midfielder who can reliably break away from the contest and generate attacking run. She will work well under the likes of Alyce Parker and Zarlie Goldsworthy to create some real depth through the line. North Shore and GWS Academy ruck Yasmeen Janschek also landed at the club late in the night, she is 184cm and has an impressive leap, stemming from her netballing roots. She will be a solid second-choice ruck, which will likely allow Irishwoman Eilish O'Dowd more time playing through the midfield, instead of fighting it out in the ruck as an undersized option.

Kiera Yerbury poses with Alyce Parker after being drafted by Greater Western Sydney on December 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Players selected: Hannah Looney (pick No.51), Maya Dear (pick No.57)

The Hawks selected 28-year-old speedster Hannah Looney with their first selection, adding to the strong Irish contingent down at Dingley. Looney starred in both Gaelic football and camogie over in Ireland and is a fierce competitor, big kick and ultra professional. Where she fits into Hawthorn’s side remains to be seen, but her athletic attributes mean she could feature in a range of positions. Alongside ex-Roo Niamh Martin, the Hawks have clearly identified are list need. Hawthorn created the feel-good story of the night when they selected Maya Dear, the daughter of 1991 Norm Smith medallist Paul and sister of current Hawthorn forward Calsher, with its final pick. Dear is Hawthorn’s first ever father-daughter signing and comes from a basketball background. The 21-year-old is a powerful athlete with good ball skills who looms as a real wildcard for Daniel Webster’s side moving forward.

Things are about to get Looney at Hawthorn!!

Welcome to the Hawks Hannah 🤎



DETAILS: https://t.co/uhAwyZ7Ocr pic.twitter.com/ohkSAKtq5T — Hawthorn FC AFLW (@hawthornaflw) December 15, 2025

Players selected: Jordyn Allen (pick No.16), Chloe Baker-West (pick No.22)

With their first pick the Demons opted for neat rebounding defender Jordyn Allen, which will be ideal for their hard-running, slingshot style of footy. Her kicking is among the best of the draft class, perfect for setting up that transition footy, and will help to cover players like Maeve Chaplin and Shelley Heath when they are increasingly needed up around the footy. Making out like bandits, Melbourne also managed to nab Chloe Baker-West with pick No.22. One of the most skilful players in the draft class, her footskills and capacity to open up the play is very Tyla Hanks-esque, and she will suit Melbourne to a tee.

Chloe Baker-West (Calder Cannons) poses with former Demons player Laura Duryea after being drafted with pick No.22 by Melbourne in the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft. Picture: AFL Photos

Players selected: Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner (pick No. 37), Shauna McElligott (pick No. 49), Sarah Wall (pick No. 53)

North Melbourne finally landed their target in Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner, despite failing to execute a trade for her during the Trade Period. The former No.1 draft pick struggled for opportunities at the Western Bulldogs, but will likely thrive in North Melbourne’s professional and high-profile environment. Shauna McElligott is a graduate from the Calder Cannons who can play in a variety of roles where she can display her creativity and decision-making skills. Finally, the Roos pounced on Sarah Wall, the sister of star forward Vikki, with their final selection. Like her older sister, Sarah is a dynamic, explosive player but plays as an aggressive defender/winger. Given the strength of North Melbourne’s list, these players may struggle to break into the senior side initially and will be allowed time to develop if need be.

Kristie-Lee Northern-Turner 😉



The former top pick makes her way to Arden Street with pick 37! pic.twitter.com/xavQ1lEoYY — North Melbourne Women's (@NMFCWomens) December 15, 2025

Players selected: Sophie Eaton (pick No.17), Olivia Crane (pick No.30)

A superb kick, Sophie Eaton was always the local selection at the top of the draft that Port Adelaide wanted to target. With the wheels and athleticism to play outside the contest, and the goal sense to sit forward, she will have plenty of time to play and develop on the park before graduating into the midfield. Meanwhile, Olivia Crane is a highly rated key defender who slid due to some injury issues throughout 2025, but she will develop nicely alongside Amelie Borg and Teagan Germech as someone who can compete well in the air.

Sophie Eaton poses after being taken by Port Adelaide in the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft. Picture: Getty Images

Players selected: Olivia Wolmarans (pick No.1), Fina Dethlefsen (pick No.38), Baia Pugh (pick No.54)

After much speculation around who the Tigers traded up to pick No.1 to get, exciting West Australian Olivia Wolmarans was the option. It fills a clear need for the club ahead of the ball, as it struggled to make the most of its forward entries in 2025. Wolmarans' capacity to leap at the footy and take a mark will have the likes of Ellie McKenzie and Monique Conti salivating, but notably her skill on the deck despite her 181cm is equally exciting. Fina Dethlefsen is a left-of-field pick, but makes sense in terms of her capacity to impact immediately. A mature-ager out of Geraldton in Western Australia, she can throw her body around in the middle or up forward as a bit of grunt to create space for others around her, while Baia Pugh is another player who can move through the midfield or forward line, bringing some toe and agility at the feet of Wolmarans for the long term.

Olivia Wolmarans poses with Gabby Seymour after being drafted by Richmond with pick No.1 in the Telstra AFLW Draft on December 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Players selected: Jade McLay (pick No.26), Chelsea Sutton (pick No.31), Abby Hobson (pick No.42), Maya Louvel-Finn (pick No.60), Carys D'Addario (pick No.61)

With Jade McLay St Kilda has an impressive asset that can play between the midfield and forward line. A nasty shoulder injury ended her top-age year prematurely, but her ability to impact the play, win the footy, and create attack was already evident. She will slot in well either up forward next to Jesse Wardlaw and recruit Sophie Butterworth or through the middle supporting the dynamism of Tyanna Smith and Georgia Patrikios. Further adding midfield depth, both Chelsea Sutton and Carys D'Addario are known ball-winners, and have clean releasing hands, while Abby Hobson is a 174cm forward building out the line, and Maya Louvel-Finn is an addition down back – important since the club lost Nicola Stevens during the Trade Period.

A tall and powerful utility becomes a Saint 😇



McLay follows the footsteps of another former Calder Cannons captain Georgia Patrikios, who we drafted with our first pick in 2019.



Welcome to the Saints, Jade! pic.twitter.com/DA1ltZx4tM — St Kilda FC (@stkildafc) December 15, 2025

Players selected: Alex Neyland (pick No.6 – matched Collingwood's bid), Maddie Quinn (pick No.18 – matched Brisbane's bid), Molly Thomas (pick No.47)

The Swans were calculated. If they could only have one of Kiera Yerbury or Alex Neyland, it was the latter they were going to take. At 178cm, she has been likened to Tayla Harris thanks to her fearless leap at the footy, and she can play ahead of the ball, but can also adapt to other lines if needed. Given she is from the Swans Academy, the other bonus is her understanding and comfort of the club and its people. Another out of that Academy program is Maddie Quinn, a neat tap ruck who brings elite athleticism for her 187cm. She will need to add some strength to more reliably compete with strong rucks that now populate the League, but training against Ally Morphett week in, week out will help matters. Molly Thomas is a slightly more speculative pick out of the Academy, moving between the midfield and defensive lines with a neat left footy kick, she has the potential to join the rebounding brigade alongside Zippy Fish and Jas Grierson.

Alex Neyland poses with Zippy Fish after being drafted by Sydney on December 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Players selected: Mia Russo (pick No.20), Jovie Skewes-Clinton (pick No.36)

Adding Mia Russo to the West Coast midfield, alongside Lily Paterson who was brought in during the Trade Period, takes some pressure off players like Ella Roberts and Bella Lewis in tight, releasing them to do their damage on the outside. Her capacity to win the ball is impressive, what you see is what you get. A legitimate utility, Jovie Skewes-Clinton has the potential to become whatever the Eagles need on whichever line. She has the smarts to position herself well, hits the ball in the air with strength, and is athletic enough to impact where needed. At 176cm, she joins the club's host of tall, contested marking players, but her ground-level ability will help her impact even further.

Mia is a competitor! 💪



Powered by Tyrepower WA pic.twitter.com/wFuC3ngBv5 — West Coast Eagles AFLW (@eaglesaflw) December 15, 2025

Players selected: Mizuki Brothwell (pick No.14), Charlie O'Connor-Moreira (pick No.45)

Despite being linked to plenty of talented midfielders, the Bulldogs opted for athletic defender Mizuki Brothwell with their top pick – behind two bids on Gold Coast Academy players Alannah Welsh and Mikayla Nurse – adding a physical body behind the play. Senior defenders Lauren Ahrens and Vaomua Laloifi will develop her to take over their roles – particularly Laloifi as a rebounder – once they choose to retire. Still raw, Brothwell doesn't need to impact immediately for the Dogs, she can take some time to grow and learn before being thrown in the deep end. Charlie O'Connor Moreira might not be a name that was widely known prior to the draft, but she will bring lightning speed to the Bulldogs, and can be moulded into whatever the club needs. Not someone totally committed to a position, although has played plenty out on the wing, she's tough at it, and has the potential to mirror the work of Rylie Wilcox on the opposing wing.