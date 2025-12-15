The Tigers have selected Olivia Wolmarans with the top pick in the 2025 draft

Olivia Wolmarans poses during the 2025 AFLW Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: Getty Images

RICHMOND has capped off a week of draft drama by selecting West Australian key forward Olivia Wolmarans with the No.1 pick in the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft.

The Subiaco tall has been in the mix for much of this year at the very pointy end of the pool, but only hit favourite status in the 24 hours prior to the draft.

Oakleigh Chargers midfielder Chloe Bown had been favourite for most of the year, before the Tigers indicated last week that their preference lay with Northern Knights bolter Scarlett Johnson.

The final day before the draft appears to have shifted thinking once again, with Wolmarans emerging top of the pile.

The 180cm tall comes from a heptathlon background, competing at state level, and also played rugby as a kid, before fully focusing on football.

She's particularly strong overhead, can kick the ball 40-50m, and is very agile at ground level for her size and strength.

Johnson was taken by Greater Western Sydney with pick No.2.

Wolmarans conceded she "had a little feeling" that the Tigers might swoop in and nab her with the first pick of the night and said she was keen to get stuck in at the club.

"I didn't find out, I had a little feeling a bit before, but I'm so grateful to be at this club," Wolmarans said.

"It means the world to me. Now I'm on a list, so I'm back to zero. The girls at the club are way better than me so I'm so excited to gain some experience."

Learn More 02:04

Wolmarans is the first West Australian prospect to be taken with the first selection in an AFLW Draft, an achievement that isn't lost on the star forward.

"I'm very proud of myself, hopefully I can be an inspiration for other girls back in WA," she said.

"I'm so keen to move to Melbourne … It'll be amazing to move to this wonderful state. I have some great support with my family and some WA girls here too."

Top three picks (L-R) Kiera Yerbury (No.3), Olivia Wolmarans (No.1) and Scarlett Johnson (No.2) after the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft at Marvel Stadium. Picture: AFL Photos

Wolmarans will line up alongside the likes of Mon Conti and Katie Brennan in 2026 as the Tigers look to surge up the ladder.

"I'm very keen to meet all the girls and see what it's all about," Wolmarans said.

"It means a lot to me that they did [trade for pick no.1]. Having conversations with them, they backed me in and believed in me as a player. I want to give it back to them and show them how much I can improve their team and bring them back to the top again."

Olivia Wolmarans poses with Gabby Seymour after being drafted by Richmond with pick No.1 in the Telstra AFLW Draft on December 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Subiaco product, who wants to also become a police officer, can't wait to bring her "cheeky grin" to the big stage.

"Seeing the girls on the TV, I wanted to be just like them and here I am standing here as pick 1. It's probably my best achievement," she said.

"I'm always going to have a cheeky grin. I'm pretty laid back. I've got speed and love to take contested marks. Hopefully I take a hanger!"

(L-R) Imogen Trengove, Maggie Johnstone, Priya Bowering, Alannah Welsh, Alex Neyland, Scarlett Johnson, Georja Davies, Olivia Wolmarans, Chloe Bown, Kiera Yerbury, Dekota Baron, Ava Usher, Evie Cowcher, Sunny Lappin, Chloe Baker-West, Sophie Eaton.

Wolmarans will move to Melbourne "as soon as [she] can" and hopes to inspire young children across the country to pursue Aussie Rules.

"I think growing up, there were never female AFL role models for me because there wasn't an AFLW," she said.

"Going through a boys program, I always had to look to the men … I think being a role model for younger girls and boys is just amazing. Seeing little boys and little girls yell out my name will mean everything to me."