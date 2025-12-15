Drafted in 2023, Holly Ifould has been delisted by the Dockers

Holly Ifould kicks the ball during Fremantle's clash against Essendon in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

HOLLY Ifould and Poppy Stockwell are the latest players delisted by Fremantle ahead of the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft.

Ifould was picked up by Fremantle in the 2023 draft, playing five games in her two seasons at the club as a defender.

Stockwell was signed as a replacement player for 2025 after now-retired Ebony Antonio was put on the inactive list due to pregnancy, but the forward did not make a senior appearance.

"We want to thank Holly for her commitment and genuine care she brought to our program every day for the past two seasons," Fremantle list manager Darryn Fry said.

"Holly has been that teammate who brings others along with her, creates belief and drives positivity consistently.

Holly Ifould kicks the ball during Fremantle's practice match against St Kilda on August 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Her ability to connect with players and staff and turn up with energy and passion is a credit to her having made the move from South Australia a couple of years ago.

"After working through an injury in her first season at the club in 2024, this year, Holly worked incredibly hard and went on to make her debut and play five games which she should be incredibly proud of."