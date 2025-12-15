Ellyse Gamble during Essendon's game against Fremantle in R6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ESSENDON has delisted inaugural Bomber Ellyse Gamble, alongside replacement players Jess Verbrugge and Amelie Gladman.

Gamble played 24 games for the Western Bulldogs before moving to expansion club Essendon in 2022, going on to feature in 39 games for the Bombers as both a defender and a forward.

Verbrugge and Gladman were both signed as replacement players ahead of the 2025 season, making a joint debut in the Bombers' Dreamtime win over Richmond.

"We thank all three players for their hard work and dedication to the footy club," Essendon's AFLW list and recruiting manager Josh Moore said.

"Amelie and Jess have each shown great professionalism in a short period of time with the club and we're really appreciative of their efforts this season.

Jess Verbrugge and Amelie Gladman celebrate Essendon's win over Richmond in round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Ellyse is a highly respected and experienced teammate who had a positive impact in her four seasons here. Her ability to contribute at both ends of the ground was big for the group on plenty of occasions.

"We wish each of the three players all the best for the future and thank them for what they brought to our culture as players and people."