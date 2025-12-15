The Magpies have delisted another four players

Grace Campbell in action during Collingwood's clash against North Melbourne in round four, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

FORWARD Grace Campbell is among four delisted by Collingwood post the AFLW Trade Period.

The 30-year-old was not offered a contract for 2026, despite featuring in every match bar one in 2025. Campbell made her debut for Richmond in 2020, before spending three seasons at North Melbourne, and three seasons at Collingwood, culminating in 46 career games.

The Pies have also not offered 2026 contracts to Georgia Clark, Annie Lee and Alana Porter.

Clark was the Pies' first pick in the 2023 Telstra AFLW Draft (pick No.8) and played nine games for the club after her 2024 debut.

Lee was also a top-10 pick, initially drafted by Carlton in 2021 before arriving at the Pies during the 2023 Trade Period, playing in 22 games for Collingwood, including seven this year.

Porter also featured in seven of the Pies' matches this year, completing her time at Collingwood with 62 games after her 2020 debut.

Alana Porter is tackled by Lions players during Collingwood's clash with Brisbane in AFLW round three, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"On behalf of the club, we want to thank these women for their contributions to our program," executive general manager of women's football Jess Burger said.

"Grace has persevered through adversity throughout her career, showing great determination to make every moment count. Georgia has displayed great commitment and a team-first mentality, playing across multiple lines throughout her career.

"Annie has shown remarkable resilience in her return from last year's knee injury, and we are incredibly proud of the maturity and effort she put into returning to the field.

Annie Lee tackles Ellie Blackburn during the match between the Western Bulldogs and Collingwood at Whitten Oval in round seven, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"Alana has been a consistent contributor across her five years in the program. Her tenacity and durability have been defining features of her game, and we were proud to celebrate her 50-game milestone last season.

"Decisions like this are never easy, but we wish each of them the very best for their next chapter and thank them for the mark they have each left on our club."