Pick No.14 in the 2023 draft, Kayley Kavanagh has been delisted by the Eagles

Kayley Kavanagh in action during West Coast's clash against Carlton in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WEST Coast has parted ways with 20-year-old Kayley Kavanagh after seven games in two seasons with the club.

The Eagles drafted the Calder Cannons product with pick 14 in 2023.

West Coast's AFLW list manager Jordan Loxley praised the resilience of the young midfielder, who overcame an ACL injury in her first season.

"We would like to sincerely thank Kayley for her contribution to our club over the past couple of years," Loxley said.

"She showed tremendous resilience and work ethic over the past two season and earned the deep respect of her teammates through strong team-first mentality.

"We wish Kayley all the very best for the future."