Caitlin Thorne has not been offered a contract for the 2026 season

Caitlin Thorne celebrates victory after the match between Gold Coast and Geelong at People First Stadium in round four, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

GEELONG has informed Caitlin Thorne that she will not be offered a contract for the 2026 season.

Thorne's versatility was one of her biggest assets, given she could be used across all three lines during her time in the blue and white hoops.

Thorne joined the Cats as a product of Box Hill's VFLW program and played 11 games in two seasons with Geelong.

Her defensive pressure and intent became a trademark of her game under former Geelong coach Dan Lowther.

Geelong Head of AFLW Dominique Condo thanked Thorne for her contributions to the Cats.

"Caitlin embraced our program and was a great teammate as she continued to grow and develop her game over the past two seasons," she said.

"We wish her all the best on the next phase of her journey."