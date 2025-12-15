The Saints have made two further changes to their list

Arianna Clarke kicks the ball during St Kilda's clash against the Western Bulldogs in round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

ST KILDA has made a further two list changes by delisting Arianna Clarke and Lilu Hung.

A product out of the Saints' VFLW affiliate Sandringham, Clarke played seven games this season as a consistent force amid St Kilda's injury woes.

Untried key-position player Hung did not feature at senior level after being picked up as a replacement player following Emmelie Fiedler's pre-season ACL injury.

St Kilda's general manager of AFLW Jessie Mulholland thanked the pair for their contributions to the club.

"We could not have asked for more from Ari and Lilu's time at the Saints," Mulholland said.

Lilu Hung warms up before St Kilda's clash against Collingwood in round nine, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"Coming into an elite sporting environment on the eve of the season is never an easy feat.

"Both players fitted in seamlessly, giving unwavering effort and optimism to the program during their time in the red, white and black.

"We thank them for everything they gave to the club this season and wish Ari and Lilu all the best for the future, both on and off the footy field."