Maria Cannon in action during a Carlton AFLW training session at Ikon Park on November 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has delisted untried Irish player Maria Cannon ahead of the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft.

Cannon was picked up in the 2024 off-season after representing County Mayo in Gaelic Football, but the medium forward didn’t make a senior appearance in her one season at the club.

“Maria has been a positive addition to our team over the past couple of months, and we commend her for the energy she has brought to the group: we wish her all the very best for the next chapter,” Head of Carlton AFLW Ash Naulty said.

The Blues advised Cannon would put her name forth in the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft on Monday, but her name is currently not on the full list of nominees.