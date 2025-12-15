Indi Linde and Sophie Kavanagh have not been offered contracts for 2026

Indigo Linde enters the field ahead of the match between West Coast and Greater Western Sydney at Mineral Resources Park in round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

GREATER Western Sydney has made two further list changes with youngster Indi Linde and speedster Sophie Kavanagh delisted.

Linde was drafted with pick No.40 in the 2023 draft and went on to play seven games across two seasons with the Giants as an athletic player with an elite endurance base.

Kavanagh, who joined the Giants as a injury replacement player, played seven games this year through the midfield and in defence.

Sophie Kavanagh handballs during the match between Collingwood and Greater Western Sydney at Victoria Park in round two, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Giants Executive GM of AFLW Alison Zell thanked the pair for their contributions at the club.

"This time of year always brings about difficult decisions and unfortunately we have been unable to find space for Sophie and Indi on our 2026 AFLW list," Zell said.

"They have both been immense contributors and a loved part of our playing group this season.

"We are proud of how well Sophie developed through the year and are grateful for Indi's ability to step up when it was asked of her.

"Both players will always be a part of the Giants family and we wish them both all the best in whatever comes next for them."