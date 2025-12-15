After 25 games for the Hawks, Ainslie Kemp has been delisted

Ainslie Kemp during a Hawthorn training session at Waverley Park on October 17, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN has bid farewell to inaugural defender Ainslie Kemp, who played 25 games in four seasons with the Hawks.

Kemp missed the majority of 2025 after suffering an ACL injury in round two, but was known as a reliable defender who could shut down her dangerous opponents.

She had a career-best season in 2024 and was the recipient of Hawthorn's Unbreakable Award, as a player who always put the team first. That same mentality shone through this season when she was regularly contributing to the culture of the club despite being sidelined.

Hawthorn general manager of AFLW Keegan Brooksby thanked Kemp for her time at the Hawks.

"These decisions are always tough, but we'd like to thank Ainslie for her contribution to Hawthorn," Brooksby said.

Ainslie Kemp celebrates Hawthorn's victory over Melbourne at Cazaly's Stadium in week nine, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"Ainslie is a respected teammate and person within the four walls, who was of great value both on and off the field.

"She will always be an inaugural Hawk, and we wish her all the best for the next chapter."