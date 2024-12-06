WITH the 2024 AFLW Trade Period in full swing, you can track every club's draft picks right here with our draft order.
Plenty of picks will be on the table during the trade period ahead of the first national Telstra AFLW Draft.
This draft order will be updated throughout trade period, until it closes on Wednesday, December 11.
The AFLW Draft will be held on Monday, December 16.
Last updated: December 6, 2024
|
ROUND ONE
|
PICK
|
CLUB
|
1
|
Collingwood
|
2
|
Gold Coast Suns
|
3
|
GWS Giants
|
4
|
Sydney Swans
|
5
|
Carlton
|
6
|
West Coast Eagles
|
7
|
Western Bulldogs
|
8
|
St Kilda
|
9
|
Geelong Cats
|
10
|
Melbourne
|
11
|
Essendon
|
12
|
Richmond
|
13
|
Fremantle
|
14
|
Hawthorn
|
15
|
Port Adelaide
|
16
|
Adelaide Crows
|
17
|
Brisbane Lions
|
18
|
North Melbourne
|
ROUND TWO
|
PICK
|
CLUB
|
19
|
Collingwood
|
20
|
Gold Coast Suns
|
21
|
GWS Giants
|
22
|
Geelong (received from Syd in Darcy Moloney trade)
|
23
|
Carlton
|
24
|
West Coast Eagles
|
25
|
Western Bulldogs
|
26
|
St Kilda
|
27
|
Geelong Cats
|
28
|
Melbourne
|
29
|
Essendon
|
30
|
Richmond
|
31
|
Fremantle
|
32
|
Hawthorn
|
33
|
Port Adelaide
|
34
|
Adelaide Crows
|
35
|
Brisbane Lions
|
36
|
North Melbourne
|
ROUND THREE
|
PICK
|
CLUB
|
37
|
Collingwood
|
38
|
Gold Coast Suns
|
39
|
GWS Giants
|
40
|
Sydney Swans
|
41
|
Carlton
|
42
|
North Melbourne ((received from WC in Liz McGrath trade)
|
43
|
Western Bulldogs
|
44
|
St Kilda
|
45
|
Geelong Cats
|
49
|
Melbourne
|
47
|
Essendon
|
48
|
Richmond
|
49
|
Fremantle
|
50
|
Hawthorn
|
51
|
Port Adelaide
|
52
|
Adelaide Crows
|
53
|
Brisbane Lions
|
54
|
West Coast
|
ROUND FOUR
|
PICK
|
CLUB
|
55
|
Collingwood
|
56
|
Gold Coast Suns
|
57
|
GWS Giants
|
58
|
Sydney Swans
|
59
|
Carlton
|
60
|
West Coast Eagles
|
61
|
Western Bulldogs
|
62
|
St Kilda
|
63
|
Geelong Cats
|
64
|
Melbourne
|
65
|
GWS (received from Ess in Courtney Murphy trade)
|
66
|
Richmond
|
67
|
Fremantle
|
68
|
Hawthorn
|
69
|
Port Adelaide
|
70
|
Adelaide Crows
|
71
|
Brisbane Lions
|
72
|
North Melbourne
|
ROUND FIVE
|
PICK
|
CLUB
|
73
|
Collingwood
|
74
|
Gold Coast Suns
|
75
|
GWS Giants
|
76
|
Sydney Swans
|
77
|
Carlton
|
78
|
West Coast Eagles
|
79
|
Western Bulldogs
|
80
|
St Kilda
|
81
|
Geelong Cats
|
82
|
Melbourne
|
83
|
Essendon
|
84
|
Richmond
|
85
|
Fremantle
|
86
|
Hawthorn
|
87
|
Port Adelaide
|
88
|
Adelaide Crows
|
89
|
Brisbane Lions
|
90
|
North Melbourne
|
ROUND SIX
|
PICK
|
CLUB
|
91
|
Collingwood
|
92
|
Gold Coast Suns
|
93
|
GWS Giants
|
94
|
Sydney Swans
|
95
|
Carlton
|
96
|
West Coast Eagles
|
97
|
Western Bulldogs
|
98
|
St Kilda
|
99
|
Geelong Cats
|
100
|
Melbourne
|
101
|
Essendon
|
102
|
Richmond
|
103
|
Fremantle
|
104
|
Hawthorn
|
105
|
Port Adelaide
|
106
|
Adelaide Crows
|
107
|
Brisbane Lions
|
108
|
North Melbourne
|
ROUND SEVEN
|
PICK
|
CLUB
|
109
|
Collingwood
|
110
|
Gold Coast Suns
|
111
|
GWS Giants
|
112
|
Sydney Swans
|
113
|
Carlton
|
114
|
West Coast Eagles
|
115
|
Western Bulldogs
|
116
|
St Kilda
|
117
|
Geelong Cats
|
118
|
Melbourne
|
119
|
Essendon
|
120
|
Richmond
|
121
|
Fremantle
|
122
|
Hawthorn
|
123
|
Port Adelaide
|
124
|
Adelaide Crows
|
125
|
Brisbane Lions
|
ROUND EIGHT
|
PICK
|
CLUB
|
127
|
Collingwood
|
128
|
Gold Coast Suns
|
129
|
GWS Giants
|
130
|
Sydney Swans
|
131
|
Carlton
|
132
|
West Coast Eagles
|
133
|
Western Bulldogs
|
134
|
St Kilda
|
135
|
Geelong Cats
|
136
|
Melbourne
|
137
|
Essendon
|
138
|
Richmond
|
139
|
Fremantle
|
140
|
Hawthorn
|
141
|
Port Adelaide
|
142
|
Adelaide Crows
|
143
|
Brisbane Lions