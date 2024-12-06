First-round draftees pose for a photo at the 2023 AFLW Draft on December 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH the 2024 AFLW Trade Period in full swing, you can track every club's draft picks right here with our draft order.

Plenty of picks will be on the table during the trade period ahead of the first national Telstra AFLW Draft.

This draft order will be updated throughout trade period, until it closes on Wednesday, December 11.

The AFLW Draft will be held on Monday, December 16.

Last updated: December 6, 2024

ROUND ONE PICK CLUB 1 Collingwood 2 Gold Coast Suns 3 GWS Giants 4 Sydney Swans 5 Carlton 6 West Coast Eagles 7 Western Bulldogs 8 St Kilda 9 Geelong Cats 10 Melbourne 11 Essendon 12 Richmond 13 Fremantle 14 Hawthorn 15 Port Adelaide 16 Adelaide Crows 17 Brisbane Lions 18 North Melbourne

ROUND TWO PICK CLUB 19 Collingwood 20 Gold Coast Suns 21 GWS Giants 22 Geelong (received from Syd in Darcy Moloney trade) 23 Carlton 24 West Coast Eagles 25 Western Bulldogs 26 St Kilda 27 Geelong Cats 28 Melbourne 29 Essendon 30 Richmond 31 Fremantle 32 Hawthorn 33 Port Adelaide 34 Adelaide Crows 35 Brisbane Lions 36 North Melbourne

ROUND THREE PICK CLUB 37 Collingwood 38 Gold Coast Suns 39 GWS Giants 40 Sydney Swans 41 Carlton 42 North Melbourne ((received from WC in Liz McGrath trade) 43 Western Bulldogs 44 St Kilda 45 Geelong Cats 49 Melbourne 47 Essendon 48 Richmond 49 Fremantle 50 Hawthorn 51 Port Adelaide 52 Adelaide Crows 53 Brisbane Lions 54 West Coast

ROUND FOUR PICK CLUB 55 Collingwood 56 Gold Coast Suns 57 GWS Giants 58 Sydney Swans 59 Carlton 60 West Coast Eagles 61 Western Bulldogs 62 St Kilda 63 Geelong Cats 64 Melbourne 65 GWS (received from Ess in Courtney Murphy trade) 66 Richmond 67 Fremantle 68 Hawthorn 69 Port Adelaide 70 Adelaide Crows 71 Brisbane Lions 72 North Melbourne

ROUND FIVE PICK CLUB 73 Collingwood 74 Gold Coast Suns 75 GWS Giants 76 Sydney Swans 77 Carlton 78 West Coast Eagles 79 Western Bulldogs 80 St Kilda 81 Geelong Cats 82 Melbourne 83 Essendon 84 Richmond 85 Fremantle 86 Hawthorn 87 Port Adelaide 88 Adelaide Crows 89 Brisbane Lions 90 North Melbourne

ROUND SIX PICK CLUB 91 Collingwood 92 Gold Coast Suns 93 GWS Giants 94 Sydney Swans 95 Carlton 96 West Coast Eagles 97 Western Bulldogs 98 St Kilda 99 Geelong Cats 100 Melbourne 101 Essendon 102 Richmond 103 Fremantle 104 Hawthorn 105 Port Adelaide 106 Adelaide Crows 107 Brisbane Lions 108 North Melbourne

ROUND SEVEN PICK CLUB 109 Collingwood 110 Gold Coast Suns 111 GWS Giants 112 Sydney Swans 113 Carlton 114 West Coast Eagles 115 Western Bulldogs 116 St Kilda 117 Geelong Cats 118 Melbourne 119 Essendon 120 Richmond 121 Fremantle 122 Hawthorn 123 Port Adelaide 124 Adelaide Crows 125 Brisbane Lions