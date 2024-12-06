First-round draftees pose for a photo at the 2023 AFLW Draft on December 18, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

WITH the 2024 AFLW Trade Period in full swing, you can track every club's draft picks right here with our draft order.

Plenty of picks will be on the table during the trade period ahead of the first national Telstra AFLW Draft.

This draft order will be updated throughout trade period, until it closes on Wednesday, December 11. 

The AFLW Draft will be held on Monday, December 16.

Last updated: December 6, 2024

ROUND ONE

PICK

CLUB

1

Collingwood

2

Gold Coast Suns

3

GWS Giants

4

Sydney Swans

5

Carlton

6

West Coast Eagles

7

Western Bulldogs

8

St Kilda

9

Geelong Cats

10

Melbourne

11

Essendon

12

Richmond

13

Fremantle

14

Hawthorn

15

Port Adelaide

16

Adelaide Crows

17

Brisbane Lions

18

North Melbourne

ROUND TWO

PICK

CLUB

19

Collingwood

20

Gold Coast Suns

21

GWS Giants

22

Geelong (received from Syd in Darcy Moloney trade)

23

Carlton

24

West Coast Eagles

25

Western Bulldogs

26

St Kilda

27

Geelong Cats

28

Melbourne

29

Essendon

30

Richmond

31

Fremantle

32

Hawthorn

33

Port Adelaide

34

Adelaide Crows

35

Brisbane Lions

36

North Melbourne

ROUND THREE

PICK

CLUB

37

Collingwood

38

Gold Coast Suns

39

GWS Giants

40

Sydney Swans

41

Carlton

42

North Melbourne ((received from WC in Liz McGrath trade)

43

Western Bulldogs

44

St Kilda

45

Geelong Cats

49

Melbourne

47

Essendon

48

Richmond

49

Fremantle

50

Hawthorn

51

Port Adelaide

52

Adelaide Crows

53

Brisbane Lions

54

West Coast

ROUND FOUR

PICK

CLUB

55

Collingwood

56

Gold Coast Suns

57

GWS Giants

58

Sydney Swans

59

Carlton

60

West Coast Eagles

61

Western Bulldogs

62

St Kilda

63

Geelong Cats

64

Melbourne

65

GWS (received from Ess in Courtney Murphy trade)

66

Richmond

67

Fremantle

68

Hawthorn

69

Port Adelaide

70

Adelaide Crows

71

Brisbane Lions

72

North Melbourne

ROUND FIVE

PICK

CLUB

73

Collingwood

74

Gold Coast Suns

75

GWS Giants

76

Sydney Swans

77

Carlton

78

West Coast Eagles

79

Western Bulldogs

80

St Kilda

81

Geelong Cats

82

Melbourne

83

Essendon

84

Richmond

85

Fremantle

86

Hawthorn

87

Port Adelaide

88

Adelaide Crows

89

Brisbane Lions

90

North Melbourne

 

ROUND SIX

PICK

CLUB

91

Collingwood

92

Gold Coast Suns

93

GWS Giants

94

Sydney Swans

95

Carlton

96

West Coast Eagles

97

Western Bulldogs

98

St Kilda

99

Geelong Cats

100

Melbourne

101

Essendon

102

Richmond

103

Fremantle

104

Hawthorn

105

Port Adelaide

106

Adelaide Crows

107

Brisbane Lions

108

North Melbourne

ROUND SEVEN

PICK

CLUB

109

Collingwood

110

Gold Coast Suns

111

GWS Giants

112

Sydney Swans

113

Carlton

114

West Coast Eagles

115

Western Bulldogs

116

St Kilda

117

Geelong Cats

118

Melbourne

119

Essendon

120

Richmond

121

Fremantle

122

Hawthorn

123

Port Adelaide

124

Adelaide Crows

125

Brisbane Lions

ROUND EIGHT

PICK

CLUB

127

Collingwood

128

Gold Coast Suns

129

GWS Giants

130

Sydney Swans

131

Carlton

132

West Coast Eagles

133

Western Bulldogs

134

St Kilda

135

Geelong Cats

136

Melbourne

137

Essendon

138

Richmond

139

Fremantle

140

Hawthorn

141

Port Adelaide

142

Adelaide Crows

143

Brisbane Lions

 

 