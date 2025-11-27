Greater Western Sydney has received an AFL assistance package after five wins across three seasons

Greater Western Sydney players look dejected after a loss during round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

GREATER WESTERN SYDNEY will receive the No.3 pick in this season's AFLW Draft and an end-of-first-round selection next year, with the Giants one of three clubs to receive an AFL assistance package in an effort to supercharge their women's programs.

It's understood AFLW clubs were informed on Friday morning that the Giants, who already held the No.2 pick in next month's national draft, would receive the No.3 pick as well as part of an assistance package from the League.

Cam Bernasconi's struggling side will also receive the No.19 pick in the 2026 draft as part of the package, with Gold Coast and Collingwood others to receive AFL assistance in the form of additional list spots across the next two seasons.

As flagged by AFL.com.au in September, the Giants had been in discussions with the League around a potential assistance package for their AFLW program having won only five games across the last three seasons.

Learn More 24:47

The Suns' AFLW program will receive two additional list spots for 2026 and 2027 as part of their assistance package, having won only three games across the last two seasons and after finishing last in 2025 with a disappointing 2-10 record.

The Pies will get two additional list spots in 2026, and one extra list spot in 2027, having gone through a period of transition across recent seasons that's seen coach Sam Wright's team win only four games across the last two years.

The additional AFL help is similar to that received by West Coast's men's program earlier this season, where the Eagles were given the No.19 pick and four additional rookie spots after a sustained period of poor form.

It's not the first time the League has dished out assistance packages in the AFLW, with West Coast and Richmond both receiving end-of-first-round selections in 2020 that they had to on-trade for mature talent.

Cam Bernasconi speaks to Giants players during the match between Carlton and Greater Western Sydney at Ikon Park in round 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Gold Coast and Geelong then received a pair of top 10 picks each in 2021 as part of AFL assistance packages, while West Coast, St Kilda and Richmond received a series of second and third-round selections in 2021 as well.

The additional list spots for 2026 and 2027 will put Rhyce Shaw's Gold Coast in a strong position to potentially land up to 10 Academy-tied players next month, in what shapes as a crucial draft for the rebuilding side.

Rival clubs believe the Suns could have five of the first six or seven picks tied through their Academy this year led by a group that includes Ava Usher, Sunny Lappin, Georja Davies, Dekota Baron and Alannah Welsh.

Mikayla Nurse, Rhianna Ingram, Bronte Parker, Annabelle Foat and Aleah Stringer are also tied to Gold Coast's Academy and are expected to have their names called in December's draft, adding to the five Academy-tied players the club took in last year.

Learn More 04:13

The Giants – now holding the No.2 and No.3 picks in this year's draft order – are expected to be among the teams attempting to trade up for Gold Coast's No.1 selection, as the Suns look to stash as many early picks as possible to match Academy bids.

Richmond is also leading a group of clubs trying to trade up for the No.1 pick, while Melbourne is expected to make an attempt to land the top selection with the haul of picks it will receive in a deal taking star forward Eden Zanker to Fremantle.

The 2025 AFLW Draft will be held on Monday 15 December.

UPDATED 2025 AFLW DRAFT ORDER