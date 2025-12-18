L-R: Ella Roberts, Ash Riddell, Gemma Houghton. Pictures: AFL Photos

WITH a year of firsts and milestones, broken records and new benchmarks, AFLW provided a staggering amount of excitement in an unbelievable 10th season.

To recap the year that was, we've done our best to whittle it down to the 10 biggest moments of season 10 (in no particular order!)

North Melbourne becomes first team to go back-to-back

Call it recency bias if you want, but North Melbourne becoming the first AFLW team to achieve back-to-back premierships seems like a pretty apt best moment to start with. The Roos had the most consistent campaign in 2024, culminating in the club comfortably taking their first women's premiership at the end of the year. But despite their dominance bleeding into 2025, coach Darren Crocker (now famously) banned the use of the phrase "back-to-back". Instead, they blocked out the outside noise to focus on playing their own brand of footy with conviction, winning every match including the 2025 Grand Final. With two years of dominance like that, it's only fair they're the first team to win consecutive flags.

North Melbourne players celebrate after the AFLW Grand Final against Brisbane at Ikon Park on November 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Saints, Eagles make finals for the first time

Finals celebrations were plentiful in season 10, with St Kilda and West Coast making AFLW finals for the first time in their seven-season history. It's been an incredible two years with AFLW legend Daisy Pearce at West Coast's helm, turning a club that finished bottom two in 2023 to a top-eight side in 2025. For St Kilda it was a slower build, always finishing in and about the middle rungs of the ladder for the last couple of years, before finally executing fast, exciting footy in 2025. However, their campaigns were unfortunately short-lived, with both teams exiting during their respective week one elimination final. But at least the clubs and fans alike have an encouraging benchmark to look forward to for season 11.

St Kilda players sing the team song after the AFLW R10 match against Carlton at Ikon Park on October 18, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Riddell's records

Ash Riddell got so much of the footy in 2025 that a 28-disposal match had fans saying "quiet game for Riddell". It only took until round two for Riddell to equal the most disposals in an AFLW game with 43 touches, which was an extraordinary achievement in itself. Add that to the fact it occurred mere weeks after men's Roo Harry Sheezel matched the record in the AFL, there was a severe case of leather poisoning happening at Arden St. In round six, Riddell officially clinched the record with 44 disposals but proceeded to break it once again just two weeks later in round eight, notching up 45 disposals. The star Roo finished with an unbelievable season average of 35.5 disposals per game.

…and Riddell's Best and Fairest win

Ball-magnet, record breaker, two-time premiership player – and now League best and fairest. With all of those record-breaking games, it was no surprise that Riddell was leading the conversation as the competition's best all year. But on the AFLW's night of nights, the count was far closer than anticipated with her skipper Jasmine Garner stealing plenty of votes after producing an equally fantastic season. Not to mention the umpires surprisingly didn't award Riddell a single vote in her record-breaking 45-disposal match in round eight. However, the Roo prevailed during the round 12 count, finishing three votes clear of Geelong's Georgie Presapkis, and delivered an iconic acceptance speech to go with it.

Ash Riddell poses for a photo after winning the AFLW Best and Fairest on November 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Saints secure biggest three-quarter time comeback win

When your team is 27 points down at three-quarter time, you might start packing up to go home - but not Saints fans. They learnt that lesson weeks earlier in the AFL, when Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera led St Kilda to a victory against Melbourne after they were 46 points down at three-quarter time. So when the threat of the biggest fourth-quarter comeback loomed in AFLW, the red, white and black faithful stuck around RSEA Park and it paid off. The Saints turned it on against Port Adelaide, with Jesse Wardlaw kicking three goals in five minutes to help guide her team to the largest three-quarter time comeback win in AFLW history.

AFLW's highest ever score

Season 10 also saw the highest ever score kicked in round three, when Port Adelaide finished with 108 points over Gold Coast. Oh, but wait, the Power held that record for just 22 hours, because North Melbourne jumped right in to claim the record the following day with its 114-point score against Fremantle. Sorry Port, it was good while it lasted.

Eilish Sheerin celebrates a goal with teammates during round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos/Getty Images

North Melbourne adds biggest margin in AFLW history

Unfortunately for Fremantle, not only did it allow North Melbourne to kick 114 points, but it also resulted in the largest AFLW margin in history - a very neat 100 points. It was the margin that completely decimated the Dockers' percentage, leaving them out of finals talk even if they were only a couple of wins behind, and awarded yet another all-time record to North Melbourne.

Megan Kauffman looks dejected after the AFLW R3 match between Walyalup (Fremantle) and North Melbourne at Fremantle Community Bank Oval on August 31, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

100-game milestones – another one, thank you!

It took 10 seasons, but the AFLW finally had its first 100-game player. Then its second … and then plenty thereafter. The first to do it was Adelaide's Ebony Marinoff in round seven against Sydney, with Brisbane's Ally Anderson achieving the same milestone just a couple of hours later against Richmond. Both clubs understood the sense of occasion, securing the win to go with a very deserving chairing-off celebration for their stars. By season's end, there were eight players who achieved the feat: Roos Libby Birch, Tahlia Randall and Jasmine Garner, Lions Bre Koenen and Shannon Campbell and former Crow (now Sun) Anne Hatchard. With 19 current players sitting within the window to reach their 100th game in the home and away season next year, we've got plenty of chairing off to do in 2026.

Ebony Marinoff is chaired off after her 100th game during round seven, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Have 100 goals too!

There was really something about the "100" in season 10. Once the lead milestone games were out of the way, everyone's eyes were turning to who would kick 100 goals first. Melbourne's Kate Hore was in the lead for most of the season, but nipping closely at her heels was, of course, North Melbourne's Jasmine Garner. But ultimately it was neither who took the crown, with Port Adelaide's Gemma Houghton kicking four majors in the Power's round 12 win over GWS, booting her final goal after the siren to ensure she was the first to the century.

The longest winning streak in the history of the game

It was the winning streak that dominated headlines all year and will continue to do so into season 11. After 72 years, North Melbourne's AFLW side finally took over a record held by Geelong's men's team in 1953 and extended it beyond imagination. It was a near-perfect season in 2024, when the Roos only gave up the coveted four premiership points when they drew with, ironically, Geelong in round two. Including that draw, they've remained undefeated now for 29 games. Their wins from round three of 2024 to now, sits them at a winning streak of 27-games, the current largest win streak in AFLW, AFL and VFL history. Is there really anyone that can stop the invincible Kangaroos? We'll find out in season 11.