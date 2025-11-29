North Melbourne's 27th win in a row was its second Grand Final triumph over Brisbane in a record-breaking run

Kangaroos players after winning the AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park, November 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne has become the first AFLW team to win back-to-back flags, demolishing Brisbane by 40 points at Ikon Park.

Recruit Eilish Sheerin didn't show any signs of Grand Final nerves, steering the Roos to the 9.2 (56) to 2.4 (16) victory with her trademark touch of physicality and class.

In a team of superstars, it was Sheerin who helped build out the margin, recording 15 disposals, four clearances and two goals in the first half when the game was in the balance, while skipper Jas Garner saluted at the start of the last term to seal the deal.

As she did in the 2023 Grand Final, Charlie Mullins bobbed up for Brisbane's first goal, but this one came far earlier in the piece, forcing Jas Ferguson to cough up a throw and convert the opening major of the match.

Brisbane's early ferocity was first-class and the Lions threatened their forward line with quick hands, drawing Roos opponents forward and opening up space in attack.

But North Melbourne – steeled by the close encounter with Melbourne last week – stood tall and saw off the first wave with minimal damage, and as the game progressed, the Lions' aggressiveness got somewhat out of hand.

The normally dependable Shannon Campbell had a brain-fade of monumental proportions, firstly giving away a silly 50m penalty for a push well after Kate Shierlaw had taken her mark, and then a second 50m for failing to get out of her way.

The veteran Roo gleefully accepted the 100m boost, belting the ball from the goal-square, while Jenna Bruton's subsequent set shot – celebrated by the Wiggles' Hot Potato as a goal song – took the margin out to 16 in the second term.

At half-time, Brisbane had recorded 24 inside 50s to just 13 for the Roos, a lopsided count that would normally indicate a healthy Lions lead, but instead gave an insight into just how poor the visitors had been entering attack, considering they had scored only 1.2 in that time.

Libby Birch was busy gobbling up stray entries, while Emma Kearney and Erika O'Shea kick-started North Melbourne's run from defence.

Brisbane didn't make any structural changes to open the third term despite trailing by 22, and the teams traded goals for a nil-all result.

North Melbourne's pace on the outside – Tess Craven, Taylah Gatt and Amy Smith – was too much for Brisbane to handle, and they moved the ball forward with great affect.

Belle Dawes did everything in her power to get Brisbane back into the game, hustling, harrying and sprinting her heart out, contest after contest, but aside from one Ruby Svarc major, the Lions couldn't make any headway.

Courtney Hodder and Ellie Hampson were moved into the middle to start the last, with Cathy Svarc starting on the bench and Ally Anderson switched into attack, but it didn't have an impact.

Campbell and Amy Smith left the field in the final minutes with injuries, the type of which are yet to be confirmed.

Brisbane's record in deciders has now moved to seven Grand Finals from nine seasons, for just two wins and five losses.

NORTH MELBOURNE 2.0 5.0 6.0 9.2 (56)

BRISBANE 1.1 1.2 2.2 2.4 (16)

GOALS

North Melbourne: Bruton 3, Sheerin 2, Eddey, Shierlaw, Randall, Garner

Brisbane: Mullins, R.Svarc

BEST

North Melbourne: Sheerin, Garner, Riddell, Kearney, Craven, Bruton

Brisbane: Dawes, Conway, Anderson, Dunne

INJURIES

North Melbourne: Campbell (TBC)

Brisbane: Smith (TBC)

Crowd: 12,741 at Ikon Park