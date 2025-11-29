We look at the biggest talking points to take from Saturday night's big game

Jasmine Garner during the AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park, November 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THE 2025 NAB AFLW Grand Final was the tie-breaker in a hat-trick of North Melbourne v Brisbane season deciders, and a fitting end to the Kangaroos' undefeated campaign, winning by 40 points. We look at the biggest talking points to take from the game.

Right at home in her first Grand Final

It was a shock to the AFLW world when Richmond star Eilish Sheerin defected to North Melbourne during last year's trade period, strengthening the reigning premiers. And she reminded the footy world just what the Tigers are missing in her first-ever AFLW Grand Final. Sheerin kicked the opening goal for the Kangaroos with a terrific snap, and even showed off some magic with a bicycle kick as she went down in a fierce tackle. Finishing with 28 disposals, nine clearances, eight tackles and winning the Best on Ground Medal, you could almost forget that she only made her return last week from a hamstring injury that had kept her on the sidelines since she was a late out before round eight's match against Sydney.

No love lost between these two sides

This was always going to be a fiery match. These two teams have plenty of history, playing in their third consecutive Grand Final against one another and coming in one flag apiece from the two previous deciders. Brisbane in particular is known for its physical game, and a grand final always takes things up a notch. But the intensity from the first ball up was evident, and spot fires broke out throughout the game. The usual suspects were involved, with a skirmish at half-time involving Emma Kearney and Belle Dawes. In the final term, a late leap on Jenna Bruton followed up by a push on Ruby Tripodi led to a 50m penalty, giving the Kangaroos fans a moment to get on their feet and effectively ending the game by pushing it out to a 34-point margin.

Brisbane bursts out of the blocks

The scoreline belies that the Lions proved they were up for the fight from the very first minute. They were doing exactly what they needed to to nullify North Melbourne by taking territory and giving the Roos no opportunity to get their uncontested game going. Charlie Mullins had four tackles in the opening stanza, and opened the scoring with the first goal of the game. North was even struggling to exit its defensive half before Mullins' goal brought the ball back to the centre. However, the 100m penalty awarded to Kate Shierlaw in the second quarter after a brain fade from experienced defender Shannon Campbell (playing in her seventh Grand Final no less) and the corresponding goal took the wind out of the Lions’ sails to a large extent. And it didn't return until Ruby Svarc's goal on the run in the third quarter.

No All-Australian defenders, no worries

North Melbourne's four All-Australian blazers on Monday night were awarded to their forwards and midfielders, while Brisbane had key defender Jen Dunne and Courtney Hodder off the back of career-best seasons. But it was the Kangaroos' team effort defence that held up on Saturday night despite immense pressure. The Lions were held to a single goal in the first half, a free kick converted by Mullins early after Jasmine Ferguson dropped the ball, despite leading inside-50s 24 to 13 at half-time. North's defence effectively negated the impact of star forwards Taylor Smith and Dakota Davidson, although the latter went for a cheeky shot on goal at 70m out after the half-time siren. That defence and ability to absorb pressure is a big reason why they’ve now won 27 games in a row and become the first AFLW side to win back-to-back premierships.

Back-to-back a fitting finish

In Friday's press conference, Brisbane coach Craig Starcevich compared the challenge of defeating North Melbourne to a game of whack-a-mole. You tackle one element of their game, "something else pops up. They've got so many strengths." And that was on display on Saturday night. Despite being challenged early (and a Belle Dawes masterclass in the third quarter), the Kangaroos gained ascendancy in the second term through a complete team effort, and held Brisbane to two goals for the game. AFLW Best and Fairest winner Ash Riddell grew into the contest, finishing with 38 disposals, seven clearances and 441m gained. It leaves the major question heading into 2026 – who will be able to defeat North Melbourne?