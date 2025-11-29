North Melbourne star Eilish Sheerin wins the Best on Ground medal in the 2024 AFLW Grand Final

Eilish Sheerin celebrates with fans after North Melbourne's win over Brisbane in the 2025 NAB AFLW Grand Final at Ikon Park. Picture: Getty Images

EILISH Sheerin put the perfect finishing touch on an exceptional first season at North Melbourne, claiming the Best on Ground medal in Saturday night's NAB AFLW Grand Final.

The Roos star was outstanding on the biggest stage of all, amassing 28 disposals (18 contested), eight tackles, nine clearances and two goals in a commanding performance.

AFLW GRAND FINAL Full match coverage and stats

Sheerin set her side on the path to victory with a breathtaking first quarter, kicking the opening goal of the game and finishing the term with 10 disposals and four clearances.

The four judges were unanimous in their voting, awarding the 33-year-old the maximum 12 votes.

AFLW best and fairest winner Ash Riddell was next in line with six votes, with her Grand Final record 39-disposal haul seeing her awarded votes from each judge.

Riddell's 39 disposals eclipses the record set in last year's Grand Final by teammate Jasmine Garner, who collected 35 disposals in the 2024 decider.

Garner picked up five votes in the voting, while Lions firestarter Belle Dawes earned one vote.

Sheerin only returned to North's side for last week's preliminary final against Melbourne after a hamstring injury kept her sidelined since round eight.

She crossed to the reigning premier at the end of the 2024 season after three seasons at Richmond, where she twice earned All-Australian honours and finished runner-up in the club's best and fairest on two occasions.

The athletic utility's trade to Arden Street provided the Roos with even greater depth, adding to a list already jam-packed with talent.

Sheerin played nine games in her debut campaign with the Roos, averaging 18 disposals a game.

FULL VOTES

12 – Eilish Sheerin, North Melbourne: 3333

6 – Ash Riddell, North Melbourne: 2211

5 – Jasmine Garner, North Melbourne: 221

1 – Isabel Dawes, Brisbane: 1

Abbie Holmes, Channel Seven (Chair)

3 - Eilish Sheerin

2 - Ash Riddell

1 - Isabel Dawes

Gemma Bastiani, AFL Media

3 - Eilish Sheerin

2 - Jasmine Garner

1 - Ash Riddell

Laura Spurway, 3AW

3 - Eilish Sheerin

2 - Ash Riddell

1 - Jasmine Garner

Lauren Wood, Herald Sun

3 - Eilish Sheerin

2 - Jasmine Garner

1 - Ash Riddell