We take a look back at some of the best off-season moves that paid off in 2025

Tara Bohanna, Ella Heads and Eilish Sheerin. Pictures: AFL Photos

FROM blockbuster trades that shook up the AFLW competition to bargain buys, last year's Trade Period was certainly intriguing.

Some players are yet to make an impact at their new clubs, but others didn't waste any time making their mark in their new colours.

AFL.com.au takes a look back at some of the off-season moves that paid off in 2025.

Eilish Sheerin (North Melbourne)

Sheerin's move to North Melbourne was the shock of last year's trade period and as expected, she added plenty to North Melbourne's line-up in 2025, earning the best on ground medal in the 2025 NAB AFLW Grand Final.

Sheerin racked up 28 disposals, 11 tackles, eight clearances and two goals in a scintillating display on the biggest stage of all. Sheerin has the ability to play both as a midfielder and as a defender and has given the Kangaroos an extra dash of flair and dare in 2025, despite missing several games due to a hamstring injury.

The former Richmond gun complemented the likes of Jasmine Garner, Ash Riddell, Mia King and Ruby Tripodi in a star-studded onball brigade, but she was also able to slot into the back half to reinforce a dour defensive unit having already earned two All-Australian blazers during her time at Punt Road.

The 33-year-old's versatility gave coach Darren Crocker yet another lever to pull when wanting to change things up, making the Roos even stronger and more unpredictable on their way to a record-breaking consecutive wins streak and back-to-back premiership.

Tara Bohanna (Carlton)

The former Gold Coast captain made an immediate impact at Ikon Park, booting 15 goals this year as the focal point in Carlton's front half.

Bohanna and veteran Breann Harrington have importantly shielded Carlton's young key-position players in Poppy Scholz and Mia Austin, allowing them to develop their craft at the top level without having too much pressure to perform too early in their careers.

Bohanna, who was traded to the Blues with pick 56 in exchange for pick 41, has been a fantastic pick-up for Mathew Buck's side, which has completely transformed its scoring portfolio in 2025.

The ex-Sun has not only starred on the field, but her leadership off the field has been crucial in driving standards and guiding Carlton's young list in the right direction.

Tara Bohanna celebrates a goal during round 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ella Heads (Port Adelaide)

Heads made the move to Alberton after a promising start to her life as an AFLW player with Sydney.

Heads averaged 13.8 disposals, 4.2 tackles and 3.9 marks in her first season at the Power, proving a valuable addition to Lauren Arnell's side, especially given her versatility.

Heads can play on both small and tall forwards, reads the ball well in flight and is an elite user of the footy. Her durability is also worth noting, given she has now played 45 games in just four seasons of footy.

A strong mark who was also named in the AFLPA AFLW 22Under22 side, Heads looms as an integral piece in Port Adelaide's defence for many years to come.

Ella Heads handballs during the AFLW R9 match between Brisbane and Port Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena on October 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Airlie Runnalls (Collingwood)

After crossing from Fremantle during last year's trade period, Runnalls slotted in seamlessly to Collingwood's best 21 this year, playing all 12 games under coach Sam Wright. In fact, Runnalls has now played 57 consecutive games since her debut back in season six, 2022.

A well-rounded winger who arrived at Victoria Park in exchange for pick 45, Runnalls' speed and outside run was a valuable asset to the Pies this season.

Runnalls averaged a career-high 15.8 disposals (ranked fifth at the Pies), four tackles and 2.7 marks this year and showed signs that she will be a key figure in Collingwood's attempt to surge up the ladder in the years to come.

Airlie Runnalls handballs during the AFLW R6 match between Collingwood and Hawthorn at Victoria Park on September 20, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Lily Mithen (Gold Coast)

Mithen's move to the Suns was one of the biggest talking points of last year's Trade Period, but her leadership and experience was no doubt invaluable to the Suns' young, rebuilding side in 2025.

Mithen finished eighth in the club's best and fairest, having averaged 14.9 disposals, 4.4 tackles and 2.9 marks per game.

While her numbers don't exactly jump off the page, especially when you consider the heights she reached as a Dee, the presence and professionalism she displayed both on and off the field will be crucial in developing the Suns' host of talented young guns.

A tough and fearless competitor, Mithen was also a member of the Suns' leadership group, which highlights just how important she has been to Rhyce Shaw's program.

Ella Maurer and Lily Mithen celebrate Gold Coast's win over Greater Western Sydney at People First Stadium in round four, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Other notable recruits

Hawthorn's Najwa Allen was restricted to just seven games due to a hamstring injury, but her ability to play at either end of the ground was hugely important for Daniel Webster after his side copped a horror run of injuries.

Adelaide's Grace Kelly played every game bar one in the Crows' push to a semi-final, while St Kilda youngster Amber Clarke showed Saints fans that her future is bright. Sydney trio Lulu Pullar, Darcy Moloney and Ash Van Loon were solid, while Hawk Keely Coyne and Giant Taylah Levy also played important roles for their new sides.