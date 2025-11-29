Eilish Sheerin kicks the ball during the 2025 NAB AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne is just one win away from becoming the first AFLW team to win back to back Grand Finals when it faces Brisbane at Ikon Park on Saturday night.

For the third year in row, the Kangaroos and Lions will face off in the decider in front of a sold-out crowd at Ikon Park.

Both sides go in to the match unchanged after last week's preliminary finals, with 2024 premiership player Mia King failing in her bid to recover from a knee injury in time.

Three Roos (Eilish Sheerin, Blaithin Bogue and Eliza Shannon) and three Lions (Neasa Dooley, Shanae Davison and Eleanor Hartill will be playing for their first premiership medallion.

The match will be broadcast live on Channel 7, 7plus, Fox Footy, Kayo Sports and Binge. Pre-game coverage kicks off at 6.30pm AEDT on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge, and starts at 7pm AEDT on Channel 7 and 7plus.

You can also follow all the action on AFL.com.au or the AFL Live Offical App.