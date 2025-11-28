Everything you need to know about this year's premiership decider between North Melbourne and Brisbane

A general view as players stand for the national anthem ahead of the AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park on November 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

WE'VE finally made it to the last weekend in November where the two best teams will face off in the 2025 NAB AFLW Grand Final on Saturday night.

North Melbourne and Brisbane are set to battle it out in the decider for the third year running, with redemption on the line for the Lions, whereas the Kangaroos are chasing back-to-back flags.

To prepare you for the big game, we've pulled together everything you need to know - from the must-know game-day details to all the fun, nitty-gritty extras.

What time is the NAB 2025 AFLW Grand Final?

The game starts at 7.45pm AEDT on Saturday, November 29.

What time do the gates open?

Ikon Park gates open at 5.30pm AEDT.

How do I get to Ikon Park?

By car: There's plenty of street parking located around Ikon Park.

By public transport: The No.19 tram is located right out the front of Ikon Park with a three-minute walk to the gates. First stop access from the corner of Flinders St and Elizabeth St.

The AFLW Grand Final Ikon Shuttle: Free rides between Ikon Park, Royal Parade Station and The Zoo. Running on loop, no ticket required, just jump aboard. Running from 6.15pm to 11.15pm.

Fans arrive at Ikon Park ahead of the 2024 NAB AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane. Picture: AFL Photos

Can I still get a ticket to the match?

No, the 2025 NAB AFLW Grand Final has officially sold out for the third year in a row.

So, how can I watch the 2025 NAB AFLW Grand Final?

The match will be broadcast live on Channel 7, 7plus, Fox Footy, Kayo Sports and Binge. Pre-game coverage kicks off at 6.30pm AEDT on Fox Footy, Kayo and Binge, and starts at 7pm AEDT on Channel 7 and 7plus.

Who is performing the pre-game entertainment?

Peking Duk are performing the pre-game entertainment which begins at 7pm. Known for their hits 'High', 'Fire' and 'Take Me Home', the duo - Adam Hyde and Reuben Styles - will be sure to get the Grand Final vibes going.

Hyde, also known as Keli Holiday, will also play his recent chart-topping and ARIA winning single, 'Dancing2'.

ARIA Award winning electronic duo Peking Duk will headline the Telstra Pre-Game Entertainment at the 2025 NAB AFLW Grand Final on Saturday. Photo: Pat Stevenson

What happens after the game?

For the first time in AFL and AFLW history, fans will be able to watch the post-match celebrations and presentations from the footy field itself. After the game, a second siren will sound to signal that it's time for spectators to get onto the ground and get close to the action. Once the post-match festivities have wrapped up, fans will be instructed on how to safely exit the playing surface and back into the stands.

Who's presenting the premiership cup to the winning team?

If North Melbourne win, the premiership cup will be presented by Roos premiership star and foundation player Nicole Bresnehan. Bresnehan has been given the honour after missing all but one game this year with an ACL tear.

If Brisbane win, the cup will be presented by premiership player and inaugural Lion, Kate Lutkins.

What other medals are being presented and by who?

Inaugural 2017 premiership coach Bec Goddard OAM, will present the medal to the winning coach, recognising the significance of the 10 seasons of AFLW.



Umpiring head coach, Annie White, who was the field umpire who threw the ball up in the first match between Carlton and Collingwood in 2017, will present the Grand Final umpires with their medals.

AFL Commissioner Simone Wilkie AO, who also chairs the AFLW Competition Committee will present the best on ground medal.

For the first time ever, there will be a captain's medal presented to the captain of the winning team, which will be presented by three-time premiership star Erin Phillips OAM.

Erin Phillips ahead of the 2025 NAB AFLW Grand Final. Picture: AFL Photos

Is this the third year in a row these two teams have featured in the GF?



Yes it is, and with both Brisbane and North Melbourne having one win apiece, this match is now being heralded 'The Decider'. The first time these two faced each other in the Grand Final Brisbane secured a comfortable 17-point win, winning their second AFLW flag in the process.

But North Melbourne quickly learned its lesson, and that 2023 Grand Final loss is the last time the Roos have lost a game in two years - they currently sit on a 28-game undefeated streak.

The Kangas took out last year's decider by 30-points and their utter dominance has spilt into this year, remaining undefeated all season.

But the Lions won't go down without a fight. They famously thrive under the pressure of being the underdog and will be looking to atone for last year.

So, are the stakes high?

We'd argue higher than ever! No team in the AFLW has ever managed to win back-to-back flags in its 10-season history. But sitting undefeated for two years straight, is North Melbourne the team that can do it?

It's been a big year in sport for the city of Brisbane, with the Lions' men's side winning the Grand Final, as did both the Brisbane Broncos' sides in the NRL and NRLW. Can the AFLW Lions complete the set?

It's one premiership apiece between the sides, but are there any players yet to win a flag?

There sure is. For North Melbourne, 2025 All-Australian and breakout star Blaithin Bogue only made her debut this year, while Eilish Sheerin made the move from Richmond to North Melbourne at the end of 2024. Eliza Shannon was also unlucky to miss last year - listed as an emergency in the Grand Final after she was omitted for Emma Kearney in the preliminary final the week before.

For Brisbane, Neasa Dooley, like Bogue, is a Gaelic Footballer who only made her AFLW debut in 2025 and is looking to claim her first AFLW premiership. Shanae Davison and Eleanor Harthill are also yet to win a flag, the pair both traded from West Coast after the Lions' 2023 premiership win.

Darren Crocker celebrates with Blaithin Bogue and Bella Eddey after North Melbourne's win over Carlton in 2025 qualifying final. Picture: AFL Photos

Who are the game changers to watch for?

Roos captain (and last year's best on ground medallist) Jasmine Garner carried her team over the line in their preliminary final against Melbourne last week and would no doubt do it again if it's needed. Ball-magnet Ash Riddell, fresh off her maiden AFLW best and fairest win, will likely do some damage if the Lions let her run free.

Lion Courtney Hodder is excitement and class all rolled into one. Finally honoured with her first All-Australian blazer at Monday night's W Awards, she's entering the Grand Final in career-best form following a stunning game in last week's preliminary final win. Fellow Lions 2025 All-Australian Jennifer Dunne will also play a big part in the backline, as she has all-year, and may be the key to finally shutting down the Roos.