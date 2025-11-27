Mia King handballs during a North Melbourne training session on November 25, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

MIA KING is the hard-luck story of the 2025 AFLW Grand Final, missing out on a return from a knee injury to play in the decider.

King "stretched" her PCL back in North Melbourne's round nine win over Richmond, and although deemed fit, the midfield has continued to operate at a high level, so the club's match committee was reluctant to change things up.

When the Roos met with Brisbane back in round five this year, King was awarded the maximum 10 coaches votes in what was deemed a best on ground performance.

Eilish Sheerin came back from a hamstring injury last week, with replacement signing Tessa Boyd the player to unfortunately make way. Boyd, King, and Irish draftee Amy Gavin Mangan are the Roos' emergencies for the match.

Sheerin will play her first ever AFLW Grand Final on Saturday evening, as will All-Australian forward Blaithin Bogue, while Eliza Shannon will be hopeful of snagging her first premiership having missed last year's Grand Final in lieu of Emma Kearney.

Brisbane will also go into Saturday evening unchanged, following a sweet run with fitness in recent weeks. Poppy Boltz, Evie Long, and Sophie Peters have been named as emergencies, with Boltz a 2023 premiership Lion.

Irishwoman Neasa Dooley, and former West Coast pair Shanae Davison and Eleanor Hartill will be aiming to claim their first AFLW premiership medallion.

The Lions will take 12 two-time premiership players into the match, including Ally Anderson, Shannon Campbell, and Breanna Koenen who will feature in the decider for an historic seventh time. The latter pair have also finished a Grand Final with a best on ground medal in the past, as has North Melbourne captain Jasmine Garner.

Roos trio Jenna Bruton, Emma Kearney, and Kim Rennie will all be vying for a third flag of their own, while Libby Birch is on track to become the first four-time premiership player in AFLW history should North Melbourne go back-to-back.

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 29

North Melbourne v Brisbane at Ikon Park, 7.45pm AEDT

NORTH MELBOURNE

In: Nil

Out: Nil

BRISBANE

In: Nil

Out: Nil