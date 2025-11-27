Eilish Sheerin is tackled during the match between Brisbane and North Melbourne at Brighton Homes Arena in round five, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ALL THE best stories are told in trilogies.

For the third-straight season, North Melbourne and Brisbane will meet in the AFLW's decider on the last Saturday in November, with both clubs aiming to go one-up on the ledger.

The Roos haven't lost a game since falling to the Lions in the 2023 Grand Final, while their devastating defeat of Brisbane in week one last year launched an unmatched undefeated streak, which now sits at 26 consecutive wins.

But the question on everyone's lips is, can the Lions do the unthinkable, and beat North Melbourne?

Where and when: Ikon Park, Saturday November 29, 7.45pm AEDT

Head-to-head: North Melbourne (three wins), Brisbane (five wins)

Last time they met: North Melbourne 10.5 (65) d Brisbane 5.6 (36), R5, 2025

In the Grand Final rematch, Brisbane put up an early fight against the all-conquering Roos before things got away in the second quarter. North Melbourne was dominant from stoppage, kicking five goals to the Lions' zero from the source, and it was led by Mia King (32 disposals, 10 tackles), Ash Riddell (34 disposals), and Jasmine Garner (25 disposals, nine tackles). Garner was on return from an ankle injury, while King picked up the maximum 10 coaches' votes, and Riddell the three AFLW best and fairest votes. Brisbane picked up injuries to Ellie Hampson (collarbone) and Nat Grider (concussion) throughout the match, which didn't help matters, but the hard work of Ally Anderson (25 disposals, nine tackles), and Courtney Hodder (19 disposals, six clearances) couldn't drag the Lions over the line.

KEY MATCH-UP

Kim Rennie v Tahlia Hickie

They're two rucks that don't necessarily receive the accolades outside of their respective clubs' four walls, but are integral to the way they play. With rule adjustments lowering the average number of stoppages each match, both have been able to showcase the other parts of their arsenal.

Tahlia Hickie has thrived thanks to her athleticism around the ground. With less time competing physically as an undersized ruck, she has been able to get her hands on the footy to average a career-high 12.7 disposals, 2.6 clearances, and 2.2 inside 50s, essentially becoming a 182cm midfielder, which is a real asset against the strength of the Roos' onball squad.

Tahlia Hickie during the AFLW R9 match between Brisbane and Port Adelaide at Brighton Homes Arena on October 11, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Kim Rennie, meanwhile, is arguably more of an aerial threat. Positioning beautifully to defend the turnover, she is also averaging a career-best 12.4 disposals to go with her 2.3 clearances, 2.8 score involvements, and 1.7 inside 50s. With varying assets to provide their respective teams, it becomes about whether one works to nullify the other, or both are able to do their damage with a sense of freedom.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Erika O'Shea (North Melbourne)

The lesser-discussed Irishwoman in North Melbourne's best 21, O'Shea has had an outstanding season dashing out of defence and up onto the wing. With a career-best 16.7 disposals, 3.9 marks, and 318m gained this year, her elite speed and capacity to break lines has been a serious asset for the Roos this year.

Kate Shierlaw (North Melbourne)

Deceptively quick and dangerous in the air, things didn't quite work for Shierlaw in last week's preliminary final win. Normally a safe pair of hands, she dropped several marks she typically would have taken and will be looking at this Grand Final as an opportunity to bound back in a big way. She has split her time between forward and defence this year, depending on where her height is needed, and could potentially become a headache for the Lions' key forwards.

Kate Shierlaw is tackled by Lauren Pearce during the preliminary final between North Melbourne and Melbourne at Ikon Park on November 22, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Courtney Hodder (Brisbane)

Hodder was the difference-maker for Brisbane in last week's preliminary final, with her speed and relentlessness able to wear down Carlton's defenders. Combining her with Ruby Svarc in the front half asks plenty of questions of opposition defensive lines given their pure speed, and it is likely she will play bulk minutes at half forward to make the most of her explosive power and capacity to connect.

Charlie Mullins (Brisbane)

Generally starting at half back this year, Mullins has been an effective injection of class into the midfield when required. In the Lions' qualifying final against Melbourne, it was her clean work through the contest in the second half that really drove the club's win. Mullins has averaged a career-high 16.4 disposals and 3.9 score involvements, and can offer something different when push comes to shove.

Charlotte Mullins in action during the match between Essendon and Brisbane at Windy Hill in round 10, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

WHERE IT WILL BE WON

Given the pure dominance of North Melbourne across the last two seasons, it's easy to go into this one thinking purely about how Brisbane can limit the Roos' control of the game. But all the areas identified by Melbourne in last week's challenge of the reigning premier is a part of the Lions' game already. It is just about sustainability.

It all starts at the contest, preventing North Melbourne from flicking the ball to the outside into space, but doing so by maintaining layers and not all collapsing in, leaving release options free. The Roos are the best team at hitting that handball to the outside layer and getting the ball moving. They average 41.4 more handballs than their opposition each week, slicing through defensive layers by hand.

This works alongside North Melbourne's uncontested dominance. Once it's on the outside, they very rarely give it up, with an average of 59.9 more uncontested possessions than its opposition this year. Brisbane's strength in tight, preventing this uncontested control, has the potential to disrupt the Roos' movement. Players like Cathy Svarc, Ally Anderson, and Belle Dawes are essential to this.

That fight in the contest, and necessity to back in individuals, rather than just heap numbers around the ball carrier, is also a key part of the territory game, and forcing North Melbourne's backline to defend in the one-on-one. Winning at the source, and then being measured with gaining territory – avoiding rushed, dumping kicks – will encourage the Roos' defensive unit to defend individuals, rather than settle into their impenetrable structure. Speed, and precision are important in this respect. Kicks without a contest, or without a small forward positioned well at the fall of the ball, plays right into the Roos' hands.

In last year's Grand Final there was a huge difference in each team's ability to stand up under pressure. Where Brisbane was clumsy, and fumbly at the ground ball, North Melbourne was slick and clean, pinging the ball into attack with ease. The Lions' style of footy this year suggests they are more adept at handling that pressure game than they were last year, and if they can force that onto the Roos, it creates more of an even playing field.

PREDICTION

The Roos will make more history as the first team to go back-to-back, but it won't be easy. North Melbourne by six points.