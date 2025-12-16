Taken with pick No.10 by the Bombers, Maggie Johnstone had to make a change to impress in 2025

Maggie Johnstone poses after being taken by Essendon in the 2025 AFLW Draft. Picture: Getty Images

THE PRESSURE of pursuing a football career at the top level can be a lot.

For new Bomber Maggie Johnstone, who was selected with pick No.10 in the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft, learning how to deal with pressure, both internal and external, proved the catalyst for her outstanding campaign.

A product out of the GWV Rebels, Johnstone is a strong midfielder/forward with an elite kick and aerial ability. She doesn't put up enormous numbers like some of the others in her draft class, but make no mistake, when she gets the ball, good things happen.

By her own admission, the Vic Country star was plagued by pressure in her bottom-age season. For many young girls and boys around the country, they're so determined to turn their dreams into reality that their footy careers become all-encompassing and it eventually becomes too much.

So, after feeling as though the pressure was getting pretty intense in her bottom-age season, Johnstone decided to try and find a way to ensure she could make the most of her draft year.

"My performance was hindered in my bottom-aged years by the pressure I put on myself. I think coming into my top-age year, I tried to take that off me and work on having fun. I think I play my best footy when I’m having fun, so I tried to really focus on that. I think it really worked out for me and I was able to perform at my best," Johnstone told AFL.com.au.

Essendon draftee Maggie Johnstone poses for a photo during a media opportunity on December 16, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"I think dealing with pressure, you've got to deal with it in a way where you don't feel it and you can take it off yourself. I think that's when you can unlock your new potential and reach new heights."

So, the 171cm gamebreaker called upon her support network. GWV Rebels staffers Sally Riley and Brooke Brown were huge influences, as were Johnstone's family and friends.

"They've been huge for me. They've created a safe space for me to go to and talk to … all my support system back home, my family and friends have always been super," Johnstone said.

"I trained a lot physically, but you've got to train mentally as well. I sought out some help and psychologists to help me build up my toolbox and work with the stresses of footy. I think that really helped me, I trained that over a long time and it became a habit."

Maggie Johnstone poses with Steph Cain after being drafted by Essendon on December 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

It proved somewhat of a turning point for Johnstone, who was able to produce her best footy when it mattered.

And now the nature-loving youngster will make the journey from Warrnambool to the Bombers. Johnstone wasn't initially on the AFL's list of invites for draft night, but some late interest saw her receive the call to attend the event in person.

"It was awesome, it was such a cool experience. To get the late call-up and be there on the night was so cool, I'm super excited," she said.

"I started chilling at home getting ready for my friends to come over and then at about 10am we got the call and started packing our bags and were on the road."

A tenacious player who loves to fly for the footy, Johnstone is as competitive as they come and clean with ball in hand.

Johnstone had had several chats with the Bombers throughout 2025, but hadn't heard from them since the Draft Combine back in October.

"It was definitely a little bit of a surprise to hear my name called out by them, but nonetheless a very pleasant surprise," she said.

The Dons also selected fellow Vic Country star and close friend Nalu Brothwell with their other pick, bringing two of the country's biggest talents to The Hangar together. Videos posted by the club during the night showed the sheer joy and emotion on Johnstone's face when she realised she'd be continuing her footy journey alongside one of her best mates.

"It's such a good feeling, I was ecstatic when I saw her name get called out. I'm super excited to do it with a friend and someone I know, I'm keen to crack in with her," Johnstone said.

Maggie Johnstone in action at the Telstra AFLW Draft Combine on October 3, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

And now it's time to do exactly that. Johnstone plans on continuing to work at Frost Bite Ice Cream Warrnambool over summer, but is keen to hit the track over pre-season and earn the respect of her new teammates.

"It's a huge jump (going from under-18s to AFLW), but with a pre-season under my belt and getting to know the girls and really working hard over this break, I think I could crack in and make a real impact," she said.

"I'm excited to play with Bonnie Toogood. She's been an idol of mine for a long time… I'm super excited to work with her and players like Maddy Prespakis as well."