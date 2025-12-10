L-R: Taylor Smith, Tilly Lucas-Rodd, Anne Hatchard, Eden Zanker. Pictures: AFL Photos

CLUB lists have started to take shape for the 2026 NAB AFLW season, following the trade period.

Former AFLW leading goalkicker Eden Zanker headlined a host of movements across the country, with star Crow Anne Hatchard now calling the Gold Coast home, while Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner was not granted her wish of a trade to North Melbourne.

Attention now turns to Monday's Telstra AFLW Draft where clubs can add exciting young talent for the new year.

Check out your club's list changes below.

IN

Grace Egan (trade, Richmond)

OUT

Abbie Ballard (delisted), Rachelle Martin (delisted), Stevie-Lee Thompson (retired), Anne Hatchard (trade, Gold Coast), Zoe Prowse (trade, Essendon), Brooke Boileau (trade, Carlton)

It has been a year of change for the Crows, after coach Matthew Clarke moved on following the club's semi-final exit, and now three-time premiership players Anne Hatchard and Stevie-Lee Thompson have been traded and retired, respectively. Hatchard's capacity to shift between the midfield and forward line will create space to move some magnets around in the new year, while the addition of Grace Egan as a no-nonsense midfielder who can rest forward relieves the loss of Brooke Boileau. Key defender Zoe Prowse's trade to Essendon, however, will ask some questions of how Adelaide's talls adapt under new coach Ryan Davies, following Prowse's ability to swing between defence and attack as needed.

Grace Egan in action during the AFLW R9 match between Richmond and Essendon at TIO Stadium on October 26, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

IN

Lily-Rose Williamson (trade, Collingwood)

OUT

Poppy Boltz (trade, Greater Western Sydney), Ellie Hampson (trade, Port Adelaide), Jacinta Baldwick (delisted), Dee Heslop (delisted), Indiana Williams (delisted), Taylor Smith (trade, Sydney)

Brisbane's forward line has taken a hit, with both Taylor Smith and Ellie Hampson traded to Sydney and Port Adelaide respectively, while defender-turned-forward Poppy Boltz has also found a new home with Greater Western Sydney. It does create a gap for Rania Crozier to make her own next season following three games this year, and puts pressure on Dakota Davidson to return to her best form, but also asks the question of the Lions at the draft table on Monday to bolster the line, and of the coaching panel to shuffle some magnets to remain dangerous ahead of the ball. Lily-Rose Williamson adds to that forward mix, with a capacity to slide between the midfield and forward line, with the Collingwood replacement signing making the move after one year in the black and white.

Lily-Rose Williamson kicks the ball during the AFLW R12 match between Collingwood and Brisbane at Victoria Park on November 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN

Lauren Bella (trade, Gold Coast), Claudia Whitfort (trade, Gold Coast), Brooke Boileau (trade, Adelaide)

OUT

Tarni Brown (retired), Eliza Wood (delisted), Charlotte Brewer (delisted free agent, Collingwood), Kerryn Peterson (delisted), Keeley Skepper (trade, West Coast), Maddison Torpey (trade, North Melbourne), Mia Austin (trade, Melbourne)

One of the more controversial delistings in recent years, former captain Kerryn Peterson will no longer call Carlton home next season after giving birth to son Max earlier this year. She joins Tarni Brown and replacement signings Charlotte Brewer and Eliza Wood heading out the door. Small forward Keeley Skepper will try her hand in the west, having been traded despite being contracted with the Blues until 2027. In turn, Gold Coast duo Lauren Bella and Claudia Whitfort join the side in an effort to go one better than its preliminary final exit of this year. Bella adds depth to a ruck division that has already been used in a flexible manner, providing some coverage should injury or unavailability hit Breann Harrington or Jess Good, particularly given youngster Maddie Torpey made her way to North Melbourne at the death. Whitfort will ideally add some explosive power from the midfield as a point of difference to star duo Abbie McKay and Mimi Hill.

Claudia Whitfort during a Gold Coast training session on August 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN

Olivia Lewis (other sport rookie), Maisie Nankivell (other sport rookie), Charlotte Brewer (delisted free agent, Carlton), Ellie Brady (other sport rookie), Ariana Hetherington (trade, North Melbourne)

OUT

Muireann Atkinson (delisted), Mikayla Hyde (delisted), Selena Karlson (delisted), Nell Morris-Dalton (delisted), Charlotte Taylor (delisted), Mikala Cann (trade, Western Bulldogs), Lily-Rose Williamson (trade, Brisbane)

The Pies got the sign and trade period started with the addition of netball duo Maisie Nankivell and Liv Lewis in early November. At 184cm, Lewis offers some height that the side is otherwise lacking, as will Irish recruit Ellie Brady (179cm) and former Docker and Roo Ariana Hetherington (179cm). Meanwhile, Nankivell's return to the AFLW following two years with Adelaide in 2019 and 2020 will potentially bring some bigger-bodied midfield depth, if not adapted to another line. A host of players have also been shown the door, with most spending several seasons fighting injury. Forward Nell Morris-Dalton was unable to bounce back to her 2023 best following stress reactions in her back, Mikayla Hyde arrived from Fremantle with a foot concern that kept her on the sidelines for the bulk of 2024, Selena Karlson battled a persistent shoulder injury, and Charlotte Taylor spent her three years on the list dealing with repeat injuries. Stalwart Mikala Cann has also been granted her wish of a trade to the Western Bulldogs, and replacement signing Lily-Rose Williamson has made her way to Brisbane, thinning out the club's midfield depth.

Ariana Hetherington warms up ahead of the AFLW R6 match between North Melbourne and Carlton at Arden Street Ground on September 20, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN

Zoe Prowse (trade, Adelaide)

OUT

Brooke Sheridan (delisted), Mia Van Dyke (delisted), Grace Brooker (stepped away)

List manager Josh Moore's first AFLW trade period at the helm was a successful one, getting star Adelaide key position player Zoe Prowse through the door to bolster a wanting backline. Prowse has been a player in demand around the League for several seasons now, and after signing a one-year deal last November, finally opted to leave the state and nominated Essendon on the eve of the trade period. Minimally used duo Brooke Sheridan and Mia Van Dyke have been delisted, and rugby convert Grace Brooker has opted to return to New Zealand after just one season at the Bombers. It is understood that key defender Ellyse Gamble will be delisted, after failing to find a new home during the trade period, while fellow key defender Brooke Brown was shopped around but didn't receive any interest so will see out her contract which runs to the end of next year.

IN

Lily Johnson (trade, Melbourne), Eden Zanker (trade, Melbourne), Aoife Healy (other sport rookie)

OUT

Philipa Seth (retired), Joanne Cregg (retired), Amy Mulholland (retired), Ebony Antonio (retired), Gabrielle Biedenweg-Webster (delisted), Dana East (trade, Richmond)

Fremantle landed the big fish it was after, bringing in 2023 AFLW leading goalkicker Eden Zanker to head up a forward line that has otherwise struggled to find a focal point. Along with Zanker comes Lily Johnson, adding some speed on the outside to complement the club's host of contested beasts, as will Irish recruit Aoife Healy. The list has also dropped in average age as Ebony Antonio, Joanne Cregg, Amy Mulholland and Philipa Seth, all over 30, have retired. Long-term midfielder Dana East found a new home with Richmond with mere seconds remaining in the trade period, having been pushed out of the Dockers' first-choice midfield in the last two years.

IN

Jasmin Stewart (delisted free agent, Port Adelaide), Alissa Brook (delisted free agent, Port Adelaide), Nicola Stevens (trade, St Kilda), Emma Murray (other sport rookie)

OUT

Kate Darby (retired), Meghan McDonald (retired), Shelley Scott (retired), Erica Fowler (retired), Melissa Bragg (delisted), Gabbi Featherston (delisted), Bella Smith (delisted), Caitlin Thorne (delisted), Anna-Rose Kennedy (retired)

Another club working through a significant period of change, the biggest coup at Geelong comes off the field as Melbourne premiership coach Mick Stinear takes the reins following the parting of ways with Dan Lowther. The club's four retirees, Kate Darby, Meghan McDonald, Shelley Scott and replacement signing Erica Fowler, are all senior players, swinging the reliance to the next age bracket down. The decision to bring in Nicola Stevens will add a composed head behind the ball to support Claudia Gunjaca in leading a line of otherwise young defenders and delisted free agent Alissa Brook can bring height behind the play. Delisted Port Adelaide mid/forward Jasmin Stewart will offer depth to the midfield but also a small forward presence ahead of the ball. Anna-Rose Kennedy's decision to permanently step away from footy and remain in Ireland is a blow, but her fellow countrywoman Emma Murray will take up that rebounding defensive spot with aplomb.

IN

Anne Hatchard (trade, Adelaide)

OUT

Keely Fullerton (delisted), Tayla Gregory (delisted), Ella Maurer (delisted), Taya Oliver (delisted), Wallis Randell (delisted), Ella Smith (delisted), Kiara Bischa (delisted), Lauren Bella (trade, Carlton), Claudia Whitfort (trade, Carlton), Jac Dupuy (trade, Hawthorn)

The big shift at Gold Coast has begun. While all talk has, fairly, been about the impressive Academy haul the club is expected to recruit at Monday's Telstra AFLW Draft, it has also managed to lure in boom recruit Anne Hatchard from Adelaide to offer leadership and support to the especially young list. Inaugural Sun Lauren Bella has also been traded to Carlton, after the movement of Darcie Davies into more of a ruck role, and the expected addition of sister Georja on Monday. Meanwhile powerful midfielder Claudia Whitfort has also landed at the Blues and key forward Jac Dupuy at Hawthorn, changing the look of the Suns' midfield under Rhyce Shaw.

Anne Hatchard celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Gold Coast in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN

Poppy Boltz (trade, Brisbane), Tilly Lucas-Rodd (trade, Hawthorn)

OUT

Aliesha Newman (retired), Meghan Gaffney (delisted), Vivien Saad (delisted), Haneen Zreika (delisted)

The Giants' real win out of this off-season so far has been the allocation of a priority pick at the top of Monday's draft, but the recruitment of premiership Lion Poppy Boltz also helps matters. Boltz made her name as a key defender, but has the capacity to play in the midfield, or ahead of the ball, so could serve a few roles once in the orange and charcoal. Meanwhile, inaugural Hawthorn captain Tilly Lucas-Rodd has landed at their fourth club after searching for a new opportunity, and will add some composure from half-back. Haneen Zreika has also been delisted as she prepares to give birth to her first child, with the intention of being re-signed for the 2027 season. Zreika has also nominated for Monday's draft, so she can be considered for a replacement signing next year should the club require.

IN

Jac Dupuy (trade, Gold Coast), Niamh Martin (trade, North Melbourne)

OUT

Rebecca Clottey (delisted), Nat Exon (delisted), Kristy Stratton (delisted), Sophie Butterworth (trade, St Kilda), Tilly Lucas-Rodd (trade, Greater Western Sydney)

As expected, inaugural captain Tilly Lucas-Rodd has been traded to GWS, having requested the move earlier in the month. It creates a gap at the back of stoppage for the Hawks, with the 2024 All-Australian often used as a sweeper and distributor behind the contest. After failing to land key forward support for best and fairest winner Aine McDonagh last year, the Hawks have successfully added contested marking key Jac Dupuy from Gold Coast. With the ability to also take ruck taps in the front half of the ground, her height will be welcomed after the club was seriously tested late in the year for that height right across the ground. Draftee Rebecca Clottey was delisted during the season, and it was Nat Exon who made her way onto the list in her place. Exon, however, has now also been delisted alongside small forward Kristy Stratton. Key forward Sophie Butterworth made her way to St Kilda, having struggled to break into the Hawks' side even when desperate for a key forward option, while the run and agility of Niamh Martin has been added, which will neatly complement the contested ball work of the likes of Eliza West, Emily Bates, and Daisy Flockart.

Jacqueline Dupuy warms up prior to the match between Carlton and Gold Coast at Ikon Park in round five, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

IN

Aoife Horisk (other sport rookie), Mia Austin (trade, Carlton)

OUT

Denby Taylor (delisted), Gabrielle Colvin (retired), Lily Johnson (trade, Fremantle), Eden Zanker (trade, Fremantle)

Melbourne has taken a hit in attack, as spearhead Eden Zanker now calls Fremantle home, but the addition of Irishwoman Aoife Horisk to the front half will bring some speed and athleticism to the line. Young Blue Mia Austin will also help to bolster the line as a marking forward option, and should develop nicely alongside Georgia Gall, Tayla Harris and Kate Hore in Melbourne's attack. Key defender Gab Colvin couldn't break back into the side late in the season despite a relative dearth of talls down back, so her retirement won't make too many waves, nor will the delisting of Denby Taylor or trade of Lily Johnson, who were both edged out of the team by finals.

Mia Austin handballs during the AFLW R2 match between Carlton and Hawthorn at Kinetic Stadium on August 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN

Maddison Torpey (trade, Carlton)

OUT

Georgia Stubs (trade, Richmond), Ella Slocombe (trade, West Coast), Ariana Hetherington (trade, Collingwood)

Both of the Roos' 2023 draftees Georgia Stubs and Ella Slocombe have been traded out as the pair search for more opportunities at Richmond and West Coast respectively, as has depth tall Ariana Hetherington to Collingwood following just one year on the list. Former Blue Maddison Torpey will take that place as a back-up ruck option, ready to develop under premiership duo Kim Rennie and Emma King. The trade of 2023 No.1 pick Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner was left uncompleted, with the Bulldogs and Roos unable to come to an agreement. It will see Weston-Turner head to Monday's draft with the hopes of sliding through to North Melbourne's first pick, which currently sits at No.37.

IN

Ellie Hampson (trade, Brisbane), Lucy Boyd (trade, West Coast)

OUT

Alissa Brook (delisted free agent, Geelong), Coby Morgan (delisted), Jasmin Stewart (delisted free agent, Geelong), Janelle Cuthbertson (retired), Lily Paterson (trade, West Coast)

Port Adelaide landed the surprise addition of premiership Lion Ellie Hampson midway through the trade period, adding more skill to its forward/midfield rotation. It is likely a move that will threaten the experienced Kirsty Lamb's place in the side going forward, despite her having signed on for 2026. Tall defender Alissa Brook has been squeezed out as a result of the likes of Jemma Charity, Teagan Germech, Amelie Borg and the potential of Lauren Young to act as talls behind the ball next year. It also means the retirement of injured veteran Janelle Cuthbertson won't be as keenly felt as it may have been. Despite a strong end to the season, midfielder/forward Jasmin Stewart was also cut, but found a new home at Geelong. Late in the piece, the Power also traded 2024 draftees Lucy Boyd and Lily Paterson. Boyd returns to her home state, and a club with family connection as a relative of Port Adelaide great John Cahill, brings her physical presence as a utility to an exciting young list.

IN

Georgia Stubs (trade, North Melbourne), Dana East (trade, Fremantle)

OUT

Tessa Lavey (retired), Jodie Hicks (retired), Lulu Beatty (delisted), Lauren Brazzale (delisted), Charley Ryan (delisted), Grace Egan (trade, Adelaide), Katelyn Cox (delisted), Shelby Knoll (delisted)

Some much-needed change has taken place at Richmond. Off field, both head of women's footy Kate Sheahan and coach Ryan Ferguson have been moved on, long-term captain Katie Brennan has stepped down as captain, and senior players Tessa Lavey and Jodie Hicks have retired. Untried Roo Georgia Stubs has landed with the Tigers for very little, making her a free hit for the rebuilding club, and experienced Fremantle midfielder Dana East was the very last player to move before the trade deadline, but the remaining pieces for their 2026 list will have to come via Monday's draft.

Dana East kicks the ball during the AFLW R12 match between Fremantle and Adelaide at Norwood Oval on November 2, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN

Sophie Butterworth (trade, Hawthorn)

OUT

Rebecca Ott (delisted), Natalie Plane (delisted), Charlotte Simpson (delisted), Hannah Stuart (delisted), Nicola Stevens (trade, Geelong)

St Kilda largely consolidated its list across this year's trade period, its first under new list manager Darius Wyatt. Injury-prone duo Bec Ott and Charlotte Simpson have been let go despite serving the club well throughout its first push into finals. Ten-season player Natalie Plane's time in the AFLW has come to an end, as has fringe midfielder Hannah Stuart's following four seasons at the Saints. Former Hawk Sophie Butterworth adds some height ahead of the ball, much needed to support star Jesse Wardlaw and will be given opportunity to grow in that St Kilda forward line.

IN

Taylor Smith (trade, Brisbane)

OUT

Giselle Davies (delisted), Kiara Hillier (delisted), Rebecca Privitelli (retired), Maddy Collier (retired), Ruby Sargent-Wilson (delisted)

The Swans went into the trade period with two key goals: land key forward Taylor Smith from Brisbane, and maintain a strong draft hand to match bids on their Academy prospects in Monday's draft. They achieved both, with Smith officially becoming a Swan early on trade deadline day amidst a three-club trade that involved Hawthorn. Smith will fill the gap created by Bec Privitelli's retirement, and will work well alongside mid-sized forward Chloe Molloy and youngster Amelia Martin to bolster Sydney's attack.

Taylor Smith celebrates during the AFLW Round six match between Western Bulldogs and Brisbane at Whitten Oval, September 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN

Ella Slocombe (trade, North Melbourne), Keeley Skepper (trade, Carlton), Lily Paterson (trade, Port Adelaide)

OUT

Dana Hooker (retired), Courtney Lindgren (delisted), Annabel Johnson (delisted), Lucy Boyd (trade, Port Adelaide)

The Eagles continued to add to their already exciting young list with classy runner Ella Slocombe and skilful inside midfielder Lily Paterson both returning to their home state. Slocombe will neatly replace the retired Dana Hooker on the wing, adding her endurance and ball use to help West Coast's transition game, while Paterson's inclusion on the ball releases the likes of Ella Roberts and Bella Lewis to be used in more versatile ways. Keeley Skepper adds to the small forward conversation, likely to thrive at the feet of talls like Charlotte Riggs, Lucia Painter, and Lauren Wakfer should she develop her fitness.

IN

Mikala Cann (trade, Collingwood)

OUT

Zimmorlei Farquharson (delisted), Naomi Ferres (delisted)

The Bulldogs stood strong on their expectation of what North Melbourne needed to give up for Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner, and as the sides were unable to come to an agreement, the 2023 No.1 draft pick will walk to Monday's draft in hopes of sliding to pick 37, the Roos' first for the night. The Dogs were quiet otherwise, landing a deal for Collingwood midfielder Mikala Cann given her trade request earlier in the month, helping to support the likes of Isabelle Pritchard, Jess Fitzgerald and Ellie Blackburn in that mid/forward rotation.