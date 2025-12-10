Aileen Gilroy is seen during round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

HAWTHORN veteran Aileen Gilroy is set to play on in 2026, signing a new deal at the Hawks.

As revealed on AFL.com.au, Gilroy took some time home in Ireland at the conclusion of the Hawks' finals campaign to reconsider her playing future, but the 32-year-old has decided to push on for one more year.

Gilroy struggled with a hamstring injury in the first half of the 2025 season, sitting out the first five games, but finished with nine consecutive matches to take her career tally to 70.

Her commitment is a big boost for the Hawks, who had a busy AFLW Trade Period, adding veteran Gold Coast forward Jac Dupuy as well as North Melbourne speedster Niamh Martin.

Aileen Gilroy celebrates a goal during Hawthorn's clash against Greater Western Sydney in round eight, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"We obviously had a few bits of work to do, we walk away having really enhanced our draft capital for 2026 which was something that we were looking to achieve through this period," Hawthorn General Manager of AFLW Keegan Brooksby told AFL.com.au.

"We were able to bring in a couple of players with more mature bodies who we think can add to our core group of players. We're excited to see them in the brown and gold in 2026 and beyond."

Dupuy will add some much-needed reinforcement to Hawthorn's front half to support the likes of Aine McDonagh and Greta Bodey. McDonagh earned her first All-Australian blazer this year, but the pair have had to shoulder too much of the scoring burden so Dupuy's acquisition should help share the load.

"The last couple of years we've had a lot of young, developing tall players who are still finding their way in the competition. To have someone to support them was something we identified through this season in particular," Brooksby said.

"Jac was someone that became available and we were really interested in bringing to the football club. For her on-field performance but also her as a person and some of the values that she has can really add to our culture and environment."

Martin's pace and line-breaking ability will also be of great use to coach Daniel Webster as the Hawks look to finally break their finals win drought, having been bundled out in straight sets in two consecutive seasons.

"We see Niamh as someone who has an ability to do a few different things. The skillset she displayed when she was playing AFLW previously, built around speed and you look at the way the competition is going and some of our players as well, she fits in with that," Brooksby said.

Niamh Martin warms up ahead of the AFLW Grand Final between North Melbourne and Brisbane at Ikon Park on November 30, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

"(Her) age profile suits what we need as well. We've got 16 players under 22 so having someone that can complement that group but who can also be here a while, she ticks a lot of boxes for what we're looking for in a player. She's a fantastic person as well who will really help our environment."

While the Hawks added Dupuy and Martin, they bid farewell to inaugural captain Tilly Lucas-Rodd, who was traded to Greater Western Sydney, and young forward Sophie Butterworth, who became a Saint.

"It went right down to the wire. Tilly's been a fantastic player for the Hawthorn Football Club. Inaugural captain, best and fairest winner, All-Australian member and we respected the decision of them requesting a trade to GWS and we just worked through how we could get the best possible outcome for our football club while respecting Tilly through that process," Brooksby said.

"We are happy that they were able to get there and we were able to get a deal done, we would've been disappointed if we weren't able to."

All attention now turns to the Telstra AFLW Draft on Monday night, with Hawthorn currently holding picks 51, 67 and 69 having prioritised future picks in this year's trade period.

"We've got a few things we've been working on that hopefully give us some short-term relief and long-term benefit of filling some needs that we have," Brooksby said.

"Being able to bring Jac in as a strong forward, we've got Emily Everist as a key defender but we probably have another gap there."