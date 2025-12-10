Manager says Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner is "very disappointed" after a deal couldn't get done between the Bulldogs and Kangaroos

Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner celebrates a goal during the match between Collingwood and the Western Bulldogs at Victoria Park in round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

KRISTIE-LEE Weston-Turner's manager says the Western Bulldogs were "saving face" by not doing a deal with North Melbourne for the former No.1 pick.

But despite a "very disappointed" Weston-Turner being left in limbo after the trade deadline hit on Wednesday afternoon, her agent Michael Oakes believes she will still be playing for the reigning premier in 2026.

Weston-Turner now has to test her luck in the Telstra AFLW Draft on Monday night, but faces a nervous wait given the Roos' first pick is way down the draft order at No.37.

The 20-year-old has also had interest from Brisbane and Hawthorn, but chose North as her preferred destination.

"She's very disappointed. We felt she had a great opportunity to go to another club, despite who the club was, it was a good fit for her as a player and a person," Oakes, from Elevation Sports, told Deadline Day Live on Wednesday.

"Despite best efforts, couldn't get it done."

"She'll get to North Melbourne... they've committed to taking her."



Oakes said the sticking point in the deal was "saving face … picks", but believes Weston-Turner will still be a Roo next year and that neither the Lions or Hawks will spring a draft surprise.

"She'll get to North Melbourne. She's committed and they're committed to taking her. She'll get to North Melbourne," he said.

Oakes said he has a "beer deal" with Hawthorn women's footy boss Keegan Brooksby and doesn't believe the Hawks will pounce, while Weston-Turner had already declined Brisbane's interest given she didn't want to move interstate and he said he hopes the Lions "respect that".

Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner poses during the Western Bulldogs' 2025 team photo day at Whitten Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

North Melbourne AFLW list boss Flynn Loft said the Roos were disappointed they couldn't land a trade for Weston-Turner but remained fully committed to selecting her at Monday night's draft.

"We were really disappointed we couldn't bring Weston-Turner in through the trade period. She's an exciting player that we're really committed to getting into our club on Monday night," he told Deadline Day Live.

"Ultimately the value that they wanted was too high for us. We put forward something that was really fair but unfortunately didn’t get the deal done.

"There’s a bit to play out, but from her end and our end, we want her to be a North Melbourne player and she wants to be a North Melbourne player. Unfortunately it didn't happen through trade but we're committed to making sure it happens through the draft."

"Ultimately the value that they (Bulldogs) wanted was too high for us."



Bulldogs list manager Dan Fisher was disappointed that the Roos couldn't strike a deal for the promising youngster, believing the Dogs had been more than reasonable in their dealings.

"It's a real shame for 'Westo'. We really feel for her and we were open and willing to do a deal for her," he said.

"Unfortunately, at no point in time was there anything that North Melbourne offered that was something we were willing to do.

"They offered a host of late picks, the best of which being number 37 and it just wasn't something we were able to do … I think we had some options that were on the table that would've been equitable."

Elsewhere, Brisbane’s pursuit of Collingwood defender Jordyn Allen proved unsuccessful.

Jordyn Allen handballs while being tackled by Hannah Stuart during the AFLW R9 match between St Kilda and Collingwood at RSEA Park on October 12, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"There's been some talks and Brisbane have shown a great deal of interest, but I just don't think Collingwood are going to entertain it," Allen's manager James Pitcher from Odyssey Sports Management told Deadline Day.

"Jordy's happy to go back to the Pies. She's vice-captain there and has two years (of her contract) to go."

Greater Western Sydney defender Cambridge McCormick had been linked to rival clubs, including Carlton, but the Giants were adamant that their star defender wouldn’t be going anywhere.

"Cambridge had an outstanding season as an All-Australian. She's a really valuable player both on and off the field for us," Giants footy operations boss Alison Zell told Deadline Day.

"She's got a year to run on her contract and we're really looking forward to seeing her in the orange and charcoal next year."

The Giants were one of the most active sides in this year's trade period, securing Hawthorn defender Tilly Lucas-Rodd and Brisbane back Poppy Boltz, but they also made a bold play for Sydney's Brenna Tarrant in a deal that would've seen them lose Emily Pease, according to AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge.

"There was a three-club trade floated this morning between Sydney, GWS and North Melbourne. Essentially what that would've done was it would've seen Brenna Tarrant go to the Giants and fill a hole in their backline, that would've been created by Emily Pease going to North Melbourne," Beveridge told Deadline Day.

"That's been shut down, it probably became a price too high for a few clubs involved in terms of what they would've wanted accompanying those two players. But I think Brenna Tarrant had an interest in going to the Giants and Emily Pease definitely had an interest in going to North Melbourne."