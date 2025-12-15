THE 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft is done and dusted.
Check out the list of draft selections as they happened.
Round one
1. Olivia Wolmarans - Richmond
2. Scarlett Johnson - Greater Western Sydney
3. Kiera Yerbury - Greater Western Sydney
4. Sunny Lappin - Gold Coast (matching Adelaide's bid)
5. Chloe Bown - Adelaide
6. Alex Neyland - Sydney (matching Collingwood's bid)
7. Ava Usher - Gold Coast (matching Collingwood's bid)
8. Imogen Trengove - Collingwood
9. Georja Davies - Gold Coast (matching Essendon's bid)
10. Maggie Johnstone - Essendon
11. Evie Cowcher - Geelong
12. Alannah Welsh - Gold Coast (matching the Western Bulldogs' bid)
13. Mikayla Nurse - Gold Coast (matching the Western Bulldogs' bid)
14. Mizuki Brothwell - Western Bulldogs
15. Dekota Baron - Gold Coast (matching Melbourne's bid)
16. Jordyn Allen - Melbourne
17. Sophie Eaton - Port Adelaide
18. Madeleine Quinn - Sydney (matching Brisbane's bid)
19. Asher Fearn-Wannan - Brisbane
20. Mia Russo - West Coast
21. Lucy Waye - Adelaide
22. Chloe Baker-West - Melbourne
23. Amy Smith - Collingwood
24. Lily Baxter - Carlton
25. Olivia Gorman - Adelaide
Round two
26. Jade McLay - St Kilda
27. Priya Bowering - Geelong
28. Mischa Barwin - Collingwood
29. Josephine Bamford - Collingwood
30. Olivia Crane - Port Adelaide
31. Chelsea Sutton - St Kilda
32. Bronte Parker - Gold Coast
33. Marlo Graham - Brisbane
34. Tayla McMillan - Carlton
35. Charli Hazelhurst - Fremantle
36. Jovie Skewes-Clinton - West Coast
37. Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner - North Melbourne
Round three
38. Fina Dethlefsen - Richmond
39. Alicia Blizard - Adelaide
40. Monique Bessen - Fremantle
41. Matilda Argus - Collingwood
42. Abby Hobson - St Kilda
43. Renee Morgan - Geelong
44. Rhianna Ingram - Gold Coast (matching the Western Bulldogs' bid)
45. Charlie O'Connor Moreira - Western Bulldogs
46. Mia Anderson - Fremantle
47. Molly Thomas - Sydney
48. Zara Neuwirth - Collingwood
49. Shauna McElligott - North Melbourne
50. Nalu Brothwell - Essendon
51. Hannah Looney - Hawthorn
Round four
52. Olivia Lacy - Brisbane
53. Sarah Wall - North Melbourne
54. Baia Pugh - Richmond
55. Yasmeen Janschek - Greater Western Sydney
56. PASS - Sydney
57. Maya Dear - Hawthorn
58. PASS - Hawthorn
59. Meg Lappin - Brisbane
60. Maya Louvel-Finn - St Kilda
61. Carys D'Addario - St Kilda
62. PASS - Gold Coast
63. Ava Stewart - Adelaide