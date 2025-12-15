FORMER No.1 draft pick Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner is officially a North Melbourne player, five days after a trade taking the former Western Bulldogs forward to the Roos collapsed.
The Kangaroos used pick No.37 to land Weston-Turner - the same pick they had offered the Bulldogs during trade talks.
Weston-Turner officially requested a move to the Roos earlier in December, but a deal could not be reached by the end of the trade period on Wednesday. As a result, Weston-Turner self-delisted from the Bulldogs and ended up back in the draft pool.
Weston-Turner faced a nervous wait with the Roos' first pick coming in the second round of the draft, but as predicted by AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge, no other clubs pounced on the 20-year-old.
Originally selected by the Dogs with the prized first selection back in the 2023 AFLW Draft, Weston-Turner played just one game in 2024 as she struggled to find her feet in her second season at the senior level.
Weston-Turner also had interest from Brisbane and Hawthorn during trade period, but let the Lions know she was keen to stay in Victoria.
A "beer deal" between Weston-Turner's manager Michael Oakes and Hawks footy boss Keegan Brooksby also ensured she didn't end up in brown and gold.