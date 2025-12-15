Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner has managed to land at North Melbourne after a deal couldn't be struck during the trade period

Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner celebrates a goal for the Western Bulldogs in AFLW round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

FORMER No.1 draft pick Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner is officially a North Melbourne player, five days after a trade taking the former Western Bulldogs forward to the Roos collapsed.

The Kangaroos used pick No.37 to land Weston-Turner - the same pick they had offered the Bulldogs during trade talks.

Weston-Turner officially requested a move to the Roos earlier in December, but a deal could not be reached by the end of the trade period on Wednesday. As a result, Weston-Turner self-delisted from the Bulldogs and ended up back in the draft pool.

Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner poses during the Western Bulldogs' 2025 team photo day at Whitten Oval. Picture: AFL Photos

Weston-Turner faced a nervous wait with the Roos' first pick coming in the second round of the draft, but as predicted by AFL.com.au's Riley Beveridge, no other clubs pounced on the 20-year-old.

It's now looking a foregone conclusion that Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner will get to North Melbourne at Pick 37. After surveying clubs today, it's almost certain that no teams will swoop in and that the former No.1 selection will have her name called by the Kangas. @AFLcomau — Riley Beveridge (@RileyBev) December 15, 2025

Originally selected by the Dogs with the prized first selection back in the 2023 AFLW Draft, Weston-Turner played just one game in 2024 as she struggled to find her feet in her second season at the senior level.

Weston-Turner also had interest from Brisbane and Hawthorn during trade period, but let the Lions know she was keen to stay in Victoria.

A "beer deal" between Weston-Turner's manager Michael Oakes and Hawks footy boss Keegan Brooksby also ensured she didn't end up in brown and gold.