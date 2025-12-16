Sarah Black and Gemma Bastiani pick apart the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft on the W Download

First-round picks from the 2025 AFLW draft class at Marvel Stadium on December 15, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IN TODAY'S episode of the W Download, Gemma Bastiani and Sarah Black delve into the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft, covering the bolters, slides and absolute draft steals.

EPISODE GUIDE

1.15 - Richmond’s shifting No.1 priorities

4.10 - Academy bids aplenty

6.49 - The draft bolters

11.50 - The draft steals

15.55 - North Melbourne’s tactics

20.38 - St Kilda, Collingwood and Geelong - nailed it

25.15 - The pre-season draft

Don't miss a minute! Subscribe to W Download NOW at Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your podcasts.