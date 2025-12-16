IN TODAY'S episode of the W Download, Gemma Bastiani and Sarah Black delve into the 2025 Telstra AFLW Draft, covering the bolters, slides and absolute draft steals.
EPISODE GUIDE
1.15 - Richmond’s shifting No.1 priorities
4.10 - Academy bids aplenty
6.49 - The draft bolters
11.50 - The draft steals
15.55 - North Melbourne’s tactics
20.38 - St Kilda, Collingwood and Geelong - nailed it
25.15 - The pre-season draft
