Tahlia Randall has become one of the competition's best forwards after joining the Roos from the Lions

Tahlia Randall and Bella Eddey celebrate a goal during North Melbourne's clash against Brisbane in round five, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

IT'S taken 10 seasons of sheer hard work for Tahlia Randall to be named an All-Australian.

She was just a raw 17-year-old when Brisbane selected her with pick No.15 in the inaugural AFLW Draft.

The state-based draft meant the Lions – as the sole Queensland club – had exclusive access to their pool, and could choose their own order of selection.

Randall's promise was rewarded by being chosen with the club's second pick, ahead of players such as AFLW Best and Fairest Ally Anderson, eventual club captains Bre Koenen, Sam Virgo and Leah Kaslar, Grand Final best-on-ground winners Kate Lutkins and Shannon Campbell, and All-Australian small forwards Kate McCarthy and Jess Wuetschner.

After two seasons with the Lions (and two Grand Final losses), North Melbourne pounced, acquiring Randall as part of its initial list build.

"We have followed Tahlia closely over the past few years and believe she is one of the most promising young key-position players in the AFLW," then-list manager, now senior assistant, Rhys Harwood said at the time.

Tahlia Randall attempts to mark during North Melbourne's preliminary final against Melbourne on November 22, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

"We envisage Tahlia playing a key role in our defence for a long time. Tahlia reads the ball well in the air, allowing her to win the ball back and intercept mark, and has also shown the ability to play in a lock-down role when required."

She was swung forward ahead of season six of the 2022 season (first half of the year), and has built and built and built into a fearless, pack-crashing, dead-eye goalkicker, recording a career-high 23 majors this year ahead of the Grand Final.

She carries an air of confidence on the field, throwing her weight around like a traditional centre half-forward.

But there's been a lot of internal work needed to get to this point.

"I'm really looking forward to reflecting at the end of the year about just how crazy the past 10 seasons have been," Randall told AFL.com.au.

Tahlia Randall kicks the ball during North Melbourne's preliminary final against Melbourne on November 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"There was 17-year-old me living in Queensland, studying (podiatry), working, obviously playing for Brisbane and just almost feeling like a little kid in a women's team, transitioning to obviously being a mature-age player, which is funny to say when I'm 27.

"I just feel like I've obviously grown as a person, first and foremost, but yeah, I've really just tried to not take things too seriously and really embrace the journey.

"I was trying to do everything, playing part-time, study full-time, plus work, and it was all just a bit much. And it's taken me 10 seasons to really scale things back to the point where I feel like I've got that balance right. It's easier said than done, but I just feel like understanding your body battery or even just not burning the candle at both ends, trying to please everyone.

"It just felt like it took me a really long time to understand that truly and I feel I'm reaping the rewards of that now."

Tahlia Randall with fans during North Melbourne's qualifying final against Hawthorn on November 7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Randall describes herself as dry and sarcastic, and her sense of humour can sometimes catch people off guard.

She maintains her top speed – the fastest of any AFLW player this year – was recorded while running to the bench, but it was said with a grin and a twinkle.

As she's grown and settled at North Melbourne, she also isn't afraid to let others see her shed a tear – "Libby's 100th, I don't think I could even get my words out without bawling" – and has embraced being "a bit quirky", although the alto sax she played at high school has remained in the cupboard.

The dreaded yips emerged when she moved forward in 2022.

It was a classic case – nailing the tough shots, but struggling for the "easy" ones close to or in front of goal.

"I had the yips, 100 per cent. I did a mountain of work with the sports psych on that, as well as 'Crock' (coach Darren Crocker). He was phenomenal, and so was Sam Wright (then-forward line coach)," Randall said.

"I was listening to important people, who I respect, and helped me get over it. Touch wood it doesn't happen again. I'm sure it will at some point, but I now have the tools to get over it, rather than holding onto it."

Ash Riddell, Tahlia Randall, Jasmine Garner and Blaithin Bogue pose for a photo after being named in the All-Australian team on November 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Randall has been focusing on helping North Melbourne to a second flag this weekend, but has managed to have a quiet moment of pride at breaking through for her maiden All-Australian berth, even if her parents missed the magic moment.

"Mum and Dad weren't watching. My brother found it on Facebook and put it in our group chat, but they send me a lovely message nonetheless," she said with a laugh.

"I'm very proud, obviously, but I couldn't do the work that I do without our players higher up the field and our forward line.

"It's my first time ever making the side in 10 seasons, in a position that I took quite a while to understand and develop into and execute goalkicking skills. So, obviously, I'm very proud of myself, but I'm also very mindful that I wouldn't be where I am without the help along the way from my parents to the coaches to my teammates."