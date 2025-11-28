The Lions are embracing being underdogs for the AFLW Grand Final

Jasmine Garner, Darren Crocker, Craig Starcevich and Bre Koenen with the premiership cup during an AFLW Grand Final media opportunity on November 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

BRISBANE coach Craig Starcevich expects his players will relish their underdog status in the AFLW Grand Final as they seek to upset the powerful North Melbourne machine.

On a remarkable 26-game winning streak, the Kangaroos start hot favourites at Ikon Park on Saturday night in their attempt to become the first team in the history of the women's competition to win back-to-back flags.

Their record-breaking run includes three wins over the Lions by an average margin of 34 points since their last defeat – which was against the same opponents in the 2023 Grand Final.

Brisbane's third consecutive decider against North is its seventh Grand Final in the competition's 10 seasons, as it aims for an unprecedented third premiership.

"We've been underdogs for 10 years, so it's not new ground for us," Starcevich said.

"Our group love being told they can't do stuff, so we'll see what happens in terms of their response for tomorrow.

"But we've got a pretty tough, resilient group that love these sort of challenges."

On a nine-game winning streak of its own, Brisbane has adopted the famous "if it bleeds, we can kill it" mentality – used by AFL legend Leigh Matthews more than two decades ago – as it seeks to topple the seemingly unbeatable Kangaroos.

"(We've got) nothing but admiration for what North have done, clearly," Starcevich said.

"We've had this train of thought before when we've played North and haven't got there.

Brisbane coach Craig Starcevich speaks during an AFLW Grand Final media opportunity on November 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"But I just feel this time around, I feel like the last nine weeks have been pretty good.

"We've been building nicely and looking forward to this type of challenge."

North survived a huge scare in its preliminary final, trailing Melbourne by 19 points before storming home to keep its flag dream alive.

The winning margin of 10 points marked what was by far the Kangaroos' closest contest in more than a year.

"We felt like it was the ideal preparation for us, being challenged in that way," North coach Darren Crocker said.

North Melbourne coach Darren Crocker speaks to the media during an AFLW Grand Final media opportunity on November 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"We looked at a few things this week where we probably got a little bit sloppy in a couple of areas of our game, just because we hadn't been challenged to that extent.

"We've been able to look at that closely this week and hopefully address that and tidy up a couple of things."

North has just about put together the perfect season, claiming most of the major individual awards on its march to the Grand Final.

AFLW Best and Fairest Ash Riddell and AFL Players' Association MVP Jasmine Garner will lead their premiership charge alongside fellow All-Australians Tahlia Randall and Blaithin Bogue.

Ash Riddell poses for a photo after winning the AFLW Best and Fairest on November 24, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Brisbane pair Courtney Hodder and Jennifer Dunne also won All-Australian blazers, while the Lions are superbly led by Ally Anderson and Isabel Dawes in the midfield, with Dakota Davidson a possible matchwinner in attack.

Both sides named unchanged line-ups from their preliminary finals, with North midfielder Mia King the hard-luck story.

A mainstay in the Kangaroos' side when fit, King recovered from a knee injury to put herself in the frame for a Grand Final recall, but was not selected.

Crocker said picking King after seven weeks on the sidelines would have been too big a risk and forced too many structural changes to his side.