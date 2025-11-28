Roos coach Darren Crocker has backed the decision not to move the AFLW Grand Final to Marvel Stadium

North Melbourne coach Darren Crocker speaks to the media during an AFLW Grand Final media opportunity on November 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

NORTH Melbourne premiership coach Darren Crocker isn't convinced the AFLW Grand Final would draw a large enough crowd to justify being played at Marvel Stadium at this stage.

The Kangaroos will face Brisbane in the season decider for a third straight year at a sold-out Ikon Park on Saturday night.

A crowd of about 12,500 is expected, similar to that drawn by the two sides in the previous two seasons.

It comes amid ongoing calls for Melbourne-based AFLW Grand Finals to be played at AFL-owned Marvel Stadium, which has a capacity of more than 53,000.

"We love playing here to a packed stadium and we get great support here," Crocker said at Ikon Park on Friday.

"When the game can actually justify filling a Marvel Stadium, I think that's the time to move it.

Learn More 29:25

"I'm not too sure whether that's right now, but I know the players would love to play at Marvel one day, when the game can sustain filling that.

"And I'm sure as coaches we'd love to coach there.

"But whether we could sell that out at this stage, I'm not too sure."

League boss Emma Moore said earlier this month the AFLW Grand Final will only be moved to Marvel Stadium when she is confident the game would sell out.

Jasmine Garner, Darren Crocker, Craig Starcevich and Bre Koenen with the premiership cup during an AFLW Grand Final media opportunity on November 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A record AFLW crowd of more than 53,000 attended the 2019 Grand Final at Adelaide Oval.

But the League, now in its 10th season, has endured fluctuating attendances and television ratings in recent years.

North Melbourne superstar Jasmine Garner hopes the AFLW can build to a point where the decider warrants being played at Marvel Stadium.

Jasmine Garner and Bre Koenen hold the cup during an AFLW Grand Final media opportunity on November 27, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"We would all love to play at Marvel. Watching the men's (games) on TV, it's just a great stadium," Garner said.

"But at the same time I know we'll get a lot of North supporters here tomorrow night.

"For the time being, we love playing here, but hopefully one day we can pack out Marvel as well."