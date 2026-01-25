L-R: Carlton's win over Brisbane, Port Adelaide's win over Adelaide, Western Bulldogs' win over Collingwood. Pictures: AFL Photos

NO MATTER where each club finished the 2025 NAB AFLW season, there were plenty of highlights along the way.

Some might have been a specific win, others might have been the performance of an individual player. The W Download crew have plucked out your club's best moment of 2025.

Elimination final win over St Kilda

Adelaide's season started with an uncharacteristic loss to St Kilda in which is entered its attacking arc 50 times but kicked just two goals. So, it was a full circle moment when the Crows were able to do away with the Saints in November's elimination final.

"That finals win against St Kilda in that elimination final that kept (now former coach Matthew Clarke's) season alive for one more game… but it was really nice to see them get that win," Kaitlyn Ferber said on the W Download podcast.

"I watched that game, I was going for the Saints, but by the end of it I was like 'this was Adelaide's game 100 per cent from the start', so that was really nice to see."

Adelaide players celebrate after the AFLW Elimination Final against St Kilda at Norwood Oval on November 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

A seventh Grand Final

Of the nine AFLW Grand Finals, Brisbane has been involved in seven, and although the club has only taken home two premiership cups, it is a testament to its ability to remain at the top. In 2025, however, the journey to that Grand Final was tougher than it had been in the past, having just two wins from its first five games. But the Lions turned things around to still be playing on the last day.

"If we just want to talk about the fact that they started off not too great for Brisbane standards. But even still, I think Craig Starcevich even said at the start of the year, it takes a while to iron out the kinks in a new game plan. I don’t think they were too concerned, but I think some of us were," Ferber said.

Isabel Dawes and Lily Postlethwaite look dejected after the AFLW Grand Final between Brisbane and North Melbourne at Ikon Park on November 29, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Round three statement win

It was the moment that forced everyone to recognise what Carlton was building in 2025. Heading up to Brisbane's home ground of Brighton Homes Arena and enjoying a five-goal second quarter to set up an important, momentum building win, Carlton cemented itself as a team to watch.

"This was the one that made us sit up and take notice of Carlton. Up until that point they had comfortably accounted for Collingwood as expected, and they'd just fallen short against Hawthorn in a really scrappy game at Frankston, so we weren't quite sure where they sat in the mix. But they were blistering against Brisbane, they weren't scared, they backed their game, they backed their speed, and it was great fun to watch," Sarah Black said.

Breakthrough win over the Swans

The Pies had already recorded a win for the season – over Greater Western Sydney in round two – but by round five, the challenge of an undefeated Sydney seemed insurmountable. But it was through a clear gameplan, and commitment to executing that gameplan for four quarters that Collingwood landed the first points over the Swans in 2025.

"It's a pretty clear one. The Swans had not lost a game to that point. Collingwood crafted a gameplan that picked the Swans apart and they could not adapt to save their lives, and Collingwood just rolled on. Its score of 6.7 (43) was its highest score under Sam Wright, a notoriously poor attacking team and poor scoring team, they kicked 43 points," Gemma Bastiani said.

Kalinda Howarth and Mikayla Hyde celebrate after the AFLW R5 match between Collingwood and Sydney at Victoria Park on September 13, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Making the best of a bad situation

At the end of Essendon's worst return in a season since joining the AFLW in 2022 S7, the club landed a surprise win over Sydney, ruining the latter's finals hopes in the process. At Coffs Harbour in torrential conditions, the Bombers showed off the real grit and determination of which they were made.

"It was the round 12 win over Sydney. They had no right to win that game. They went out there without Madison Prespakis, they used a top-up in Bailey Hunt, the weather was horrendous, the game was delayed, Sydney was a done deal. They just needed to win to make finals, everything was saying, 'by how much?' and then Essendon came out and just played the grittiest game of football… at least they could finish their season with a little bit of hope that there's still something there," Bastiani said.

Beating the Demons

The Dockers' first month of the season was less than ideal. They were 1-3, with two of those including the opposition piling on more than 100 points. So by the time they came up against Melbourne in round nine finals was an unrealistic prospect. But with a stunning victory over the eventual preliminary finalist, Fremantle kept its finals hopes alive.

"(With) finals well and truly on the line, everyone had written them off, the Dees were humming at that point, and the Dockers showed incredible tenacity and grit. And it was a happy win… it sounds reductive to say that, but there was a lot of happiness attached to that win," Black said.

Round five's win over Richmond

Geelong had landed just one win from its first four games of the season, that victory coming in round four against Essendon. Importantly, the Cats used that win to build some momentum into their season and backed it up with a 30-point defeat of Richmond at their home of GMHBA Stadium. Jackie Parry and Julia Crockett-Grills kicked two goals apiece, while eventual All-Australian Georgie Prespakis tore it up through the middle of the ground with 31 disposals and six clearances.

"That was a really good display of what Jackie Parry and Aish Moloney can do when they tee up against each other. I thought that just opened doors to what Geelong could be, so I think that was a really great moment," Ferber said.

Jacqueline Parry celebrates a goal with Mikayla Bowen during the AFLW R5 match between Richmond and Geelong at Ikon Park on September 14, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Finishing the season on a high

Although Richmond had largely experienced a year to forget, when Gold Coast came up against them in the final round of the home and away season, the Tigers were arguably in their best form. So when the Suns ran out victors, off the back of a host of exciting young players like Havana Harris and Darcie Davies, there was a real sense of hope for the future.

"They toughed it out, Richmond had been in the best form of their year to that point in that final round, they'd come off wins against Adelaide and Collingwood as well, and everyone thought 'Ah, this will be an easy walk in the park for the Tigers', and the Suns went 'No'. It would have been really easy to put the cue in the rack at that point… but it was gutsy, it was mature," Black said.

Back-to-back wins

The Giants might have only won two games in 2025, but they were the club's first consecutive victories since 2021, breaking a frustrating pattern of the odd strong win being backed up by a disappointing loss. In round five the Giants recorded a 21-point win over the Western Bulldogs, before winning back the Sydney Derby bragging rights after two years on the losing end.

"The win over the Dogs in round five, that was the moment where they won their first game in over a year … then to follow it up with a derby win, that was just great for them to have a consistent win on the track. You just saw how much it meant to them after that first win, like how emotional everybody was," Ferber said.

Brodee Mowbray celebrates with teammates after kicking a goal during the AFLW R6 match between GWS and Sydney at Henson Park on September 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Getting one up in the rivalry

A fiery rivalry has developed between Hawthorn and Brisbane in the last two years, so when the Hawks travelled north to open their season against the Lions, a hard-fought win was just a little more satisfying. It was a grind, and the margin was just four points, but that win meant the world.

"Brisbane, yes, weren't at their best. Notoriously slow starters at this point, they've developed that reputation. It's not necessarily one you want, but Hawthorn took full advantage of it there. The Lions came really hard toward the end of the game, and the Hawks stood up. And I loved the second, third year players who stood tall under that pressure. Emily Everist, Laura Elliott and those sort of players, I thought that was really promising," Black said.

Challenging the Roos

The finals series was generally considered a foregone conclusion: North Melbourne was going to continue to bulldoze every other challenger across the League on its way to another premiership. That was, of course, until Melbourne brought the heat in November's preliminary final, and nearly did the unthinkable.

"They were tough around the contest. We thought that maybe no Liv Purcell would be a serious issue for them with that ACL because that's what she provides, some grunt. And they did it fine without her. The forced North Melbourne to come forward to defend… it was real edge of your seat stuff," Black said.

Paxy Paxman in action during Melbourne's preliminary final against North Melbourne on November 22, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Jasmine Garner's Grand Final goal

All season it was just 'North Melbourne by how much?' but once Melbourne mounted an impressive challenge in their preliminary final clash, there was a thin sense of hope that Brisbane could do some damage in the decider. Following a swing in momentum the Lions' way late in the third quarter, the first goal of the final term was going to be important. Enter: Jasmine Garner.

"Brisbane was pushing at the end of the third, they just missed an opportunity for a goal … it wasn't game over and if Brisbane kicked the first goal of the last quarter, it was on. But then Jasmine Garner happened. She hadn’t kicked a goal to that point, she stepped up, kicked a beautiful goal that is a really fun highlight to rewatch as well, and that stamped the win," Bastiani said.

A first Showdown win

Since joining the AFLW in 2022 S7, Port Adelaide has been dwarfed by big sibling Adelaide, but it was slowly chipping away at the possibility of beating big sister. In round 11 of 2025 that finally eventuated, with powerful midfielder Abbey Dowrick earning the best on ground medal, and the Power coming away with a seven-point victory.

"The game was outstanding, we were on the edge of our seats watching it, having the best time. The fact that they were challenged, had a big second quarter to come back, and then challenged again in the last quarter. Adelaide kicks three goals but they just hold on, It was everything you could want from a Showdown," Bastiani said.

Finally, a win

The Tigers had an ugly start to the season. It took until round eight to land any premiership points, but notably it came against Adelaide – it's first against the Crows in three meetings. The win came off the back of a starring performance from former No.1 draft pick Ellie McKenzie, who played in attack and broke the game open with three goals.

"It was an infuriating win, because they finally got one over the 'big four', finally, after years and years of trying, but it was completely like A) at the point of the season where it was almost like 'what's the point' and B) where has this been all year?" Black said.

Paige Scott, Sierra Grieves and Montana Beruldsen are dowsed in water after winning the AFLW R8 match between Richmond and Adelaide at Ikon Park on October 5, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Jesse Wardlaw comeback

Mere months after Nasiah Wanganeen-Milera capped off the biggest comeback in the men's game, the mercurial Jesse Wardlaw did the same in the AFLW. Down by 27 points at the final break against Port Adelaide in round seven, the Saints kicked six final-quarter goals – three off the boot of Wardlaw – to land their fourth win of the season in style.

"I think that was just such a moment, not only for St Kilda women's, but as a club. It happened so shortly after it happened in the men's, where the men did it against Melbourne, and I think it kind of dragged some fans across that were strictly men's St Kilda fans and go 'no, this is an exciting club, this is fun to watch'. I think it made Jesse Wardlaw a bit of a household name," Ferber said.

Zippy Fish delivers in spades

With pick No.5 in the 2024 Telstra AFLW Draft Sydney landed West Australian dynamo Zippy Fish, and the question was around just how quickly she would find her feet at the top level. That question was quickly answered after she starred in the Swans' round one win over Richmond, with 26 disposals on the night. She eventually won the Telstra Rising Star award in a strong pack, and has been a clear highlight of Sydney's 2025 season.

"I think the star that is Zippy Fish. (Sydney's) just got these really great players that are fun to watch. Zippy is great to watch… and I think that makes for the best moments for Sydney this year," Ferber said.

Consecutive final-quarter comebacks

The Eagles reached finals for the first time in their history in 2025, recording six wins throughout the home and away season and landing both their highest ever score and biggest ever wins in the process. But in rounds three and four West Coast's freewheeling, shackles off type of attack rose to the top as they recorded two stunning final-quarter comebacks.

"Their best moment for me was their back-to-back quarter four comebacks. So, they kicked five goals in the fourth quarter of each of their round three win over St Kilda and their round four win over Port Adelaide to claim victory," Bastiani said.

"They made the footy world take note of what they were building, and it was early in the season. It was key to them actually being in finals contention, no matter how chaotic it ended up being later on in the season. It just showed that they had a little bit of grit about them."

Daisy Pearce shares a moment with Georgie Cleaver after the AFLW R4 match between Waalitj Marawar (West Coast) and Yartapuulti (Port Adelaide) at Mineral Resources Park on September 7, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Ellie Blackburn's return to the middle

Former captain Ellie Blackburn started the season marooned in attack, reliant on teammates' work up the field to generate opportunities for her in front of goal. While it was a sound idea, it took some time for the club to acknowledge the move wasn't working, but the moment the shackles were released on Blackburn and she was sent back to the middle, the club champion made a statement. Against Collingwood in round seven, Blackburn kicked a career-high four goals from 25 disposals, leading the side to a 57-point win.

"The talk all season had been (that) she's stuck in the forward line, she's not able to play her best footy playing as a pure forward, put her back in the middle. And in this game, she was put back in the middle… It's just about understanding yes, we want to get more players through that midfield mix because we need to look toward the future and Ellie's getting older… but also play your best players where they're going to be most damaging," Bastiani said.