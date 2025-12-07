Crows star midfielder Anne Hatchard has been traded to the Suns

Anne Hatchard is tackled during the AFLW Round 8 match between Richmond and Adelaide at Ikon Park, October 5, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

ADELAIDE triple premiership midfielder Anne Hatchard is set to be traded to Gold Coast just days after being awarded Life Membership of the Crows.

The Suns will part with picks no.4 and 38 from this year's draft, as well as their 2026 first-round selection in exchange for Hatchard and picks no.14, 21 and 32.

Hatchard still has two years remaining on her contract at Adelaide, but it was revealed last week that she has been considering her trade options.

She is now set to reunite with with newly appointed head of footy, Erin Phillips. The pair were premiership teammates at the Crows.

The 27-year-old Hatchard has played for Adelaide since the AFLW's beginning in 2017, winning three club best and fairests, a best-on-ground medal in the 2022 (season six) Grand Final, and has been selected for four All-Australian teams in that time.

She was awarded Life Membership of the Crows at the club's best-and-fairest award on Saturday night.

Adelaide confirmed "rival interest" in Hatchard in a brief statement on Friday afternoon, saying the midfielder is "open-minded" about continuing her career elsewhere, but that the Crows "hold her in the highest regard".

"Given the 27-year-old is a contracted player for another two seasons, the club and Hatchard are now working through their options," the club said.