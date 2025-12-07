Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner may have to nominate for the draft if a deal can't be struck

Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner celebrates a goal for the Western Bulldogs in AFLW round four, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

A DEAL taking former No.1 pick Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner from the Western Bulldogs to North Melbourne is at serious risk of collapsing with just 72 hours remaining in the AFLW Trade Period.

Negotiations have turned frosty in recent days, with the Bulldogs emphatically rejecting the Kangas' initial offer of pick No.37 for Weston-Turner and with the reigning premier unlikely to increase their bid for the versatile youngster.

North Melbourne has already traded out pick No.19 to Carlton and has told the Bulldogs that neither of its 2026 first-round picks – either its own or Carlton's – will be put forward for Weston-Turner.

Both clubs now believe there is a very real possibility that Weston-Turner could be left hanging and face the prospect of taking her chances by nominating for this month's Telstra AFL Draft.

Weston-Turner has already requested a trade to the back-to-back premiers, despite interest from Brisbane and Hawthorn, just two seasons after arriving at the Whitten Oval as the No.1 selection in the 2023 draft.

However, she has played just eight AFLW games for the Bulldogs in that time – including only one in a disappointing 2025 campaign – leading to the talented 20-year-old exploring her opportunities elsewhere.

Trade negotiations over Weston-Turner aren't the only ones that have stagnated heading into the final three days of the Trade Period, with a host of other deals expected to drag through until the final stages of Wednesday's 4pm AEDT deadline.

Kristie-Lee Weston-Turner during the round eight AFLW match between Carlton and Western Bulldogs at Ikon Park, October 17, 2024. Picture: Getty Images

The Bulldogs themselves are locked in tense talks with Collingwood over a move for contracted midfielder Mikala Cann, with the Magpies asking for the Bulldogs' first-round pick – currently the No.8 selection – for the tough onballer.

Sydney still has to complete a trade for contracted Brisbane goalkicker Taylor Smith, Essendon is haggling with Adelaide over a price for Zoe Prowse, while Carlton is also finding it difficult to complete a complex deal for Brooke Boileau.