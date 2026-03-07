Aysha Ward has worked her way up from Essendon intern to a position in the club's executive team

Aysha Ward, 2023. Picture: Essendon FC

ELEVEN years ago, Aysha Ward walked into Essendon as an intern.

Today, she sits on the club's executive team.

Ward has steadily climbed the ranks at the club she grew up supporting. Her rise hasn't been by chance - it's been built on determination, hard work and willingness to take every opportunity.

The twin sister of Greater Western Sydney stalwart Callan, Ward is now Essendon's General Manager of AFLW.

Ward grew up at a time when it wasn't common for women to play football, so working in the game became the next best thing.

"We were a very active family and we played every sport you could imagine," said Ward.

"At the time footy wasn't a girls' sport, so I never played growing up, but my twin brother obviously went on to become an AFL footballer, and had a very long career in the space."

After finishing her studies, Ward applied for a role at Essendon.

Learn More 19:12

"In 2015, I started as an intern in the events stakeholder engagement space," said Ward.

"I went from intern to assistant to coordinator to manager to senior manager."

Ward puts her rise down to her competitiveness and work ethic.

"I've always been quite competitive and I've always had a drive to just be the best, to be better than what I had been.

"I've very much looked for opportunities, and been willing just to say yes and give things a go.

"There have definitely been moments where I've thrown myself in the deep end and just learnt on the job. That's literally been my career - learning on the job."

Ward has also embraced every opportunity to learn, taking part in a number of AFL-run leadership programs.

Aysha and Callan Ward. Picture: Instagram

When Essendon began preparing to enter the women's competition, Ward, who was working in football operations with the men's program, quickly put her hand up to be involved.

She worked alongside respected football administrator Josh Mahoney to help establish the club's AFLW program.

"On the eve of our first AFLW season, an opportunity opened up in the women's space," said Ward.

"I worked my AFL men's operations role and the AFLW operations at the same time for two seasons.

"AFLW just kept growing, which meant I had to let go of the AFL men's role and became full-time in the women's space.

"When Josh Mahoney left the club I was elevated to the club executive, which was really exciting."

Essendon was one of the final clubs to enter the AFLW competition, joining the league in 2022 (Season 7).

As with any new program, there were challenges in establishing the team, but Ward believes her long-standing relationships at the club helped make the transition smoother.

"I think my 11 years at the footy club and the relationships I have has allowed us to integrate into the whole footy program really well," she said.

"I'm quite proud of the job that we did in entering the competition, partly because we were really serious about our VFLW program and we had learned a lot from other clubs as well."

Facilities and resources were among the challenges that came with introducing a new elite program.

"There's always challenges - bringing a whole new footy program in and making sure all programs get what they need to perform at their best.

"At the same time it's important to build connections and genuine relationships across the club.

"We're in a very unique position in that we do have a lot of space here (at the Hangar). We have two ovals, which is huge, so we have the ability to be here all together.

"That allows some level of organic connection, but we still have to remember that both programs are elite high-performing environments and we can't be on top of each other, hindering our ability to get what we need."

For Ward, ensuring the AFLW program receives equal opportunity is essential.

"Our women's program is considered in all the decisions we make across this football club," Ward said.

Players during the AFLW Round 11 match between Essendon and Hawthorn at Windy Hill, October 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

"The players in our AFLW program are valued just as much as the men.

"Our AFLW players are here to be elite and to be the best footballers in the country and ultimately to win a premiership," said Ward.

"When you strip it back, they're in here doing exactly the same work that AFL men's players are doing."

Ward says the players themselves provide her with a constant source of inspiration, not only through their dedication for training but the impact they have on the community.

"It's been great to see the AFLW grow and evolve over the years," she said.

"The shift of players that worked so hard to just get onto the field at an elite level to now the expectations of young girls coming through that this is just the norm.

"Our players are all striving to be a better version on field and off field. We talk a lot about being the best version of ourselves in both areas.

Despite everything she has achieved so far, Ward still has one major goal.

"The dream legacy would be to be here when the club wins its inaugural AFLW premiership," said Ward.

"That's what we're all in it for at the end of the day.

"I want to help create an environment where everyone can thrive and where everything we do is building towards a premiership."