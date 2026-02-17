We take a look at which players have pulled on the jumper the most times for each club

L-R: Kate Hore, Hannah Priest, Hayley Miller. Pictures: AFL Photos

WHO HAS worn your club's jumper the most times?

Skippers, best and fairests, marquee signings - there are an array of players in the mix.

We look at who has played the most games at every AFLW club. You might be surprised to see who leads the way for your team - they may not necessarily be wearing your colours in 2026.

The Crows' first ever draft pick is the club's current games record holder. The 2024 AFLW Best and Fairest winner, Ebony Marinoff, has become one of the most recognisable players in the competition and her name is synonymous with the Crows. The midfield star has gone on to play 107 games across her 10 seasons for the club. The Crows lost their second-most experienced player Anne Hatchard (102) in the most recent sign and trade period, with the 27-year-old moving north to bolster Gold Coast's midfield.

Ebony Marinoff during the AFLW Elimination Final between Adelaide and St Kilda at Norwood Oval on November 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Another League best and fairest, this time the season seven winner Ally Anderson, leads Brisbane in terms of experience. Anderson is one of three Lions to have cracked 100 matches, playing 108 games in the maroon, blue and gold, with Shannon Campbell and Breanna Koenen following closely behind on 103.

Ally Anderson during Brisbane's AFLW Official Team Photo Day at Brighton Homes Arena on June 25, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Two-time All-Australian Breann Harrington has donned the navy blue more than any other player in the club's history, playing 93 games for the club. Harrington is one of three remaining Blues from its OG team in 2017, with Darcy Vescio and veteran defender Gab Pound rounding out the trio. Harrington has seen it all at the Blues, playing in the historic first AFLW game in 2017, the club's Grand Final loss to Adelaide in 2019 and its resurgence last season under Mathew Buck.

Breann Harrington during the AFLW Elimination Final between Carlton and West Coast at Ikon Park on November 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

It's a tie. There are two Magpies who have both played 77 games for the club - current midfielder Brit Bonnici and former key defender Stacey Livingstone. Bonnici missed all of 2022 season seven with an ACL injury but has returned to the line-up to play 30 games in the past three seasons. Livingstone, who was a stalwart in the Pies' defence, called time on her career at the end of 2024.

Stacey Livingstone and Brittany Bonnici during a Collingwood training session at Ikon Park on October 26, 2021. Picture: AFL Photos

The Bombers entered the AFLW competition in 2022 S7 and in their short four-season history they have had three players don the sash more than 40 times. Key forward Sophie Alexander has the most experience, having played 45 games since crossing over to Windy Hill from the Magpies. Star midfielder Maddy Prespakis is next with 44, while co-skipper Steph Cain has played 40 matches.

Sophie Alexander celebrates a goal during the AFLW R5 match between Essendon and St Kilda at Windy Hill on September 14, 2025. Picture: Getty Images/AFL Photos

Former skipper Hayley Miller is the top Docker when it comes to games played. If all goes well, Miller will reach her 100-game milestone in 2026, the mid/forward currently sitting on 93 games. In second place is heart-and-soul player Gabby O'Sullivan on 85, Laura Pugh comes in third with 77.

Hayley Miller celebrates a goal during the AFLW R2 match between Fremantle and Brisbane at Fremantle Oval on August 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Running half-back Becky Webster has played the most games in the hoops, representing the club 73 times since being taken with pick No.7, the Cats' third pick in the 2018 AFLW Draft. The 25-year-old has become a mainstay in the club's line-up, providing dash out of defence and depth to the team's midfield. Recently retired captain Meg McDonald and midfielder Julia Crockett-Grills sit equal second in experience, the two were coincidentally signed to the Cats on the same day in 2018 leading into the club's inaugural season.

Becky Webster marks the ball during the AFLW R12 match between Geelong and Melbourne at GMHBA Stadium on November 1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

The Suns not only lost height, but they also lost 66 games of experience, when ruck Lauren Bella joined Carlton at the end of the 2025 season. Bella spent seven seasons on the Gold Coast, becoming the most experienced player for the club during that time. Coming in second is veteran Jamie Stanton, who has played 55 games for the Suns, after previously spending time on Brisbane and North Melbourne's list.

Lauren Bella in action during the AFLW R4 match between Gold Coast and Greater Western Sydney at People First Stadium on September 6, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Giants skipper Bec Beeson is the only inaugural player remaining at the foundation club. In her 10 seasons, she has notched up 73 games, despite missing all of 2022 S7 with concussion. Her predecessor Alicia Eva (72) is the second-most capped Giant. Coming in at third and fourth are retired defender Pepa Randall and former No.1 draft pick Nicola Barr, who now calls Moorabbin home after joining St Kilda in 2025.

Rebecca Beeson leads her team out during the AFLW R2 match between GWS and Collingwood at Victoria Park on August 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

When Tilly Lucas-Rodd was traded to GWS, the Hawks let go of their most experienced player. The club's inaugural captain was just three games away from a half-century with the Hawks, having represented the club on 47 occasions. Lucas-Rodd has also played another 43 games at their two previous clubs Carlton and St Kilda and they look set to reach the 100-game milestone at their fourth club, GWS. Hard-nut defender Tamara Smith (45) has played the second-most games for the Hawks, while former Kangaroos Kaitlyn Ashmore and Aileen Gilroy are equal fifth having both played 42 games in the brown and gold.

Tilly Lucas-Rodd handballs during Hawthorn's match against Brisbane in R1, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Kate Hore and Paxy Paxman will be in a race next season to become the first Demon to play 100 games for the club. Hore currently leads Paxman by one match, sitting on 93 games in the red and blue, while veteran Paxman is on 92. Lauren Pearce and Tyla Hanks are equal third on 87 matches, while new Docker Eden Zanker is fifth on 86.

Kate Hore celebrates a goal during round three, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

High-flying key forward Tahlia Randall is just 10 games away from playing 100 games for the Kangaroos. The two-time premiership player has played 90 games at North Melbourne, on top of her 15 matches at the Brisbane Lions. Randall is followed closely by the club's inspirational skipper Jasmine Garner who sits on 89, while last year's AFLW Best and Fairest Ash Riddell sits in third place on 85.

Tahlia Randall in action during North Melbourne's clash against Carlton in round six, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Former Giant and Magpie Ebony O'Dea holds the record for most matches at the Power, the utility playing 46 games since crossing over to Port. Current captain and three-time premiership player Justine Mules-Robinson and key defender Amelie Borg are just one game behind on 45. Young gun Abbey Dowrick (44) comes in fourth, followed by Maria Moloney (43) and Sachi Syme (41).

Ebony O'Dea during Port Adelaide's AFLW official team photo day at Alberton Oval on July 21, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Yes, Mon Conti has won seven Richmond best and fairests in seven years, but did you know that she also holds the games record for the Tigers? Conti has played 70 matches for Richmond after joining the club after two seasons and a premiership with the Western Bulldogs. Club favourites Kate Demspey and Gabby Seymour have both played 65, then key defender Bec Miller (62) and star forward Katie Brennan (61).

Monique Conti kicks the ball during Richmond's clash against North Melbourne in round nine, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Hannah Priest is leading the way as captain and in experience the Saints. Priest has played 69 games for St Kilda, 12 more than any other player. Darcy Guttridge is next on 57, while Alice Burke and Molly McDonald have both played 55. Bianca Jakobsson follows with 52, having played an extra 20 games at her first two clubs, Carlton and Melbourne.

Hannah Priest during the AFLW Elimination Final between St Kilda and Adelaide at Norwood Oval on November 9, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

When it comes to experience at the Swans, Brenna Tarrant comes in at No.1 with 44 games next to her name. The Hamilton sisters, Cynthia and Lexi, are next with 42 and 39 respectively. Sofia Hurley (38) and Montana Ham (36), who were both taken by the Swans in the 2022 AFLW Draft, come in fourth and fifth on the list.

Brenna Tarrant in action during the AFLW R2 match between Sydney and Gold Coast at People First Stadium on August 23, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

Veteran Emma Swanson is first in the west. Swanson began her career with GWS where she was one of the team's marquee signings, playing 13 games across three seasons in the orange and charcoal. Swanson returned back to her home state when West Coast joined the competition and has played 64 matches in seven seasons. Bella Lewis is right on Swanson's tail, having played 63 games.

Emma Swanson during the AFLW Elimination Final between West Coast and Carlton at Ikon Park on November 8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

It's no surprise that inaugural player Ellie Blackburn has played the most games for the Doggies. But you may find it interesting that a current Port Adelaide player is next on the games played list, with contested ball winner Kirsty Lamb coming in second (67). Emerging leader Jess Fitzgerald (63) is third, while Naomi Ferres and Elisabeth Georgostathis are fourth having both played 62.