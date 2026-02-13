Sarah Black assesses what AFLW Origin teams would look like for Victoria and Western Australia

(Clockwise from left): Ella Roberts, Courtney Hodder, Jasmine Garner and Kate Hore. Pictures: AFL Photos

WITH the eyes of the footy world on Perth and the AAMI AFL Origin clash, who would take to the field in an AFLW equivalent?

Discussions remain ongoing about any potential representative football for the women's side of the game, so such teams remain hypothetical for now.

Unsurprisingly, North Melbourne players dominate the Victorian side, while given the prevalence of the state-based draft for the vast majority of the AFLW's history, the western clubs provide a fair chunk of the West Australian outfit.

First-year sensation Zippy Fish starts on the field after just one season of footy, while at the other end of the spectrum, Emma Kearney is the oldest player hypothetically donning the Big V.

Best attempts have been made to pick teams that would be a replication of an actual football side and providing rotations on the bench – that means one forward, one defender and three midfielders on the interchange.

Priority has also been given to players who starred in their role during the 2025 season, while Emily Bates sneaks into the Victorian line-up, spending her first few years in the state before moving to Queensland.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

B: Charlie Thomas (West Coast), Emma O'Driscoll (Fremantle)

HB: Ruby Schleicher (Collingwood), Georgie Cleaver (West Coast), Zippy Fish (Sydney)

C: Steph Cain (Essendon), Kiara Bowers (Fremantle), Maggie MacLachlan (Essendon)

HF: Courtney Hodder (Brisbane), Ella Roberts (West Coast), Chelsea Randall (Adelaide)

F: Gemma Houghton (Port Adelaide), Emma King (North Melbourne)

Foll: Mim Strom (Fremantle), Bella Lewis (West Coast), Abbey Dowrick (Port Adelaide)

I/C: Zoe Wakfer (West Coast), Sabrina Frederick (Collingwood), Hayley Miller (Fremantle), Gabby O'Sullivan (Fremantle), Mikayla Bowen (Geelong)

VICTORIA

B: Harriet Cordner (Carlton), Libby Birch (North Melbourne)

HB: Emma Kearney (North Melbourne), Maeve Chaplin (Melbourne), Tilly Lucas-Rodd (GWS)

C: Mon Conti (Richmond), Jasmine Garner (North Melbourne), Gab Newton (Fremantle)

HF: Kate Hore (Melbourne), Ellie Blackburn (Western Bulldogs), Bella Eddey (North Melbourne)

F: Eden Zanker (Fremantle), Chloe Molloy (Sydney)

Foll: Lucy Wales (Hawthorn), Ash Riddell (North Melbourne), Tyla Hanks (Melbourne)

I/C: Sophie McKay (Carlton), Emily Bates (Hawthorn), Charlie Rowbottom (Gold Coast), Georgie Prespakis (Geelong), Nicola Stevens (Geelong)