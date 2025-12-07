Gold Coast players after their loss to Brisbane in R8, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

RICHMOND has won the race for Gold Coast's No.1 pick, giving the Tigers the first choice at the upcoming Telstra AFLW Draft.

The Suns finished last in 2025 after a two-win season, but have been looking to move the pick out so they can match bids on their highly rated Academy crop.

AFL.com.au had reported that Richmond, Adelaide and Melbourne had all been in the mix for the Suns' top pick, but the Tigers have won the race as they look to rebuild following their own disappointing season, which last week saw their coach Ryan Ferguson depart.

The deal sees the Tigers land picks 1 and 56 this year as well as a future third-round pick, while the Suns will get picks 4 and 22 in return.

The Suns need as many top 30 picks as possible in the upcoming draft to match bids on up to five Academy talents rated as first-round prospects - the group is led by Ava Usher, Sunny Lappin, Georja Davies, Dekota Baron and Alannah Welsh - and is now set to trade out the No.4 pick as well in a seperate deal.

TRADE TRACKER Every deal of the 2025 trade period

DRAFT ORDER Every pick for every club

The Suns are expected to be big players in the remaining days of the trade period, with AFL.com.au reporting earlier today that star midfielder Claudia Whitfort and ruck Lauren Bella will move to Carlton in exchange for pick 19 and a 2026 second-round pick that is tied to North Melbourne.

AFL.com.au also reported on Friday that Adelaide star Anne Hatchard could end up at the Suns after the Crows confirmed "rival interest" in the 27-year-old.

Hatchard has strong links with former Crows teammate Erin Phillips, who was recently appointed head of women's football at the Suns.

Erin Phillips poses with Rhyce Shaw after being appointed Gold Coast Suns general manager of women’s football. Picture: AFL Photos

As was the case in the men's draft last month, the Suns' main focus in the women's draft is their Academy players, with up to 10 homegrown talents available to them.

The Suns now have picks No.4, 19, 20, 22 and 38 in this year's draft, as well as picks in the first, second and fourth rounds next year, plus another 2026 second-rounder tied to North.