The Suns could be an option for Crows star Anne Hatchard, who is open to a potential trade

Anne Hatchard celebrates a goal during Adelaide's clash against Gold Coast in round six, 2025. Picture: AFL Photos

THREE-TIME premiership midfielder Anne Hatchard is open to a potential trade, despite having two years remaining on her contract.

The 27-year-old has played for Adelaide since the AFLW's beginning in 2017, winning three club best and fairests, a best-on-ground medal in the 2022 (season six) Grand Final, and has been selected for four All-Australian teams in that time.

Should a trade eventuate, Gold Coast could be an option for Hatchard, given her long-standing connection with newly appointed head of footy, Erin Phillips.

The pair played at the Crows together for six seasons.

Adelaide confirmed "rival interest" in Hatchard in a brief statement on Friday afternoon, saying the midfielder is "open-minded" about continuing her career elsewhere, but that the Crows "hold her in the highest regard".

"Given the 27-year-old is a contracted player for another two seasons, the club and Hatchard are now working through their options," the club said.

Anne Hatchard is tackled during the match between Richmond and Adelaide at Ikon Park in round eight, 2025. Picture: Getty Images

Draft capital may be an issue for Gold Coast, given there are 8-10 club Academy talents available in the upcoming Telstra AFLW Draft on December 15.

Of that group, Sunny Lappin, Ava Usher, Dekota Baron, Alannah Welsh and Georja Davies could all be taken in the top 10, meaning the Suns need to amass as many first and early second-round selections as possible to match incoming bids from rival clubs.

The introduction of future pick trading may help, with Gold Coast able to offload some of next year's selections if needed.

The Suns have already delisted six players, while the contracted Lauren Bella and Claudia Whitfort are exploring their trade options.

As of Friday night, Gold Coast holds picks No.1, 20, 38 and 56 for this year's draft, as well as its full suite of 2026 picks.