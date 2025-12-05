All the club best and fairest winners from the 2025 NAB AFLW season

L-R: Jasmine Garner, Ash Riddell and Libby Birch after North Melbourne's AFLW best and fairest count. Picture: North Melbourne FC

AWARDS season is upon us after the conclusion of the 2025 NAB AFLW season.

Check out every club's best and fairest winner as it is announced.

TBC

TBC

Irishwoman Dayna Finn has claimed her maiden club best and fairest after a standout year where she was also awarded her first All-Australian blazer.

Finn comfortably took out Carlton's top accolade with 125 votes ahead of fellow first-time All-Australian Harriet Cordner (109) and fellow Irishwoman Erone Fitzpatrick (103).

In her third season in AFLW, Finn found her feet with consistently outstanding performances in all 15 matches for the season. She completed her year with an average of 21.9 disposals, 3.3 tackles, 347 meters gained and 3.9 score involvements per game.

Finn was also awarded the Best Finals Player for her workrate during the Blues' three games of their finals campaign.

"Dayna Finn has been a standout performer and thoroughly earned the Best and Fairest award. Her impact in just three years is remarkable and makes her an inspiration for so many young people aspiring to play at the highest level," coach Mathew Buck said.

"Elite in every aspect, Dayna's grit and determination to become the best footballer she can has been nothing short of impressive. The club is proud of everything she has achieved so far in her short time in AFLW."

Spending 99.8 per cent of time on ground this season, veteran defender Cordner finished runner-up in a career-best season with 14.8 disposals, 3.7 intercept marks and 2.9 spoils average per game.

Fitzpatrick came in third and was also awarded Most Valuable Blue Bagger, while Maddy Hendrie, who tied for fourth with newcomer Poppy Scholz, was awarded the Coaches Award.

The Rookie of the Year award could not be separated, with the honour bestowed upon both Sophie McKay and Scholz in their incredible debut years.

1. Dayna Finn – 125 votes

2. Harriet Cordner – 109

3. Erone Fitzpatrick – 103

=4. Poppy Scholz – 94

=4. Maddy Hendrie – 94

6. Sophie McKay – 93

7. Abbie McKay – 89

8. Keeley Sherar – 88

9. Mimi Hill – 80

=10. Lily Goss – 75

=10. Breann Harrington– 75

=10. Ciara Fitzgerald – 75

Most Valuable BlueBagger: Erone Fitzpatrick

Best Finals Player: Dayna Finn

Coaches Award: Maddy Hendrie

Rookie of the Year: Poppy Scholz and Sophie McKay

TBC

Midfielder Georgia Nanscawen has won her first club best and fairest, the former Hockeyroos star adding Essendon's highest honour to her decorated career as a dual athlete.

Nanscawen finished with 137 votes, ahead of joint runners-up Maddy Prespakis and Amy Gaylor, each with 116 votes.

Nanscawen's outstanding year also her had her finish seventh in the league best and fairest, her consistency and tenacity across the board resulting in an average of 23.3 disposals, 3.9 clearances and an elite 10.1 tackles per game.

Previous winner Prespakis returned to the podium for 2025, finishing her season with an average of 23.5 disposals, 4.2 tackles and four clearances per game.

Gaylor was outstanding in her second year of AFLW, the 20-year-old not only finishing on the podium for the first time but was also awarded the Players' Sash Standard Award.

Chloe Adams was awarded club Rising Star and Most Courageous Player after playing in all 12 matches of this year, and Steph Wales took out Best Club Person and the Trainers and Staff Award.

1. Georgia Nanscawen – 137 votes

=2. Maddy Prespakis – 116

=2. Amy Gaylor – 116

4. Bonnie Toogood – 97

5. Steph Cain – 96

6. Georgia Gee – 88

7. Chloe Adams – 87

8. Alex Morcom – 85

9. Georgia Clarke – 80

10. Steph Wales – 78

Most Courageous Player: Chloe Adams

Rising Star: Chloe Adams

Leading Goalkicker: Georgia Gee and Sophie Alexander (tied)

Best Club Person: Steph Wales

Trainers and Staff Award: Steph Wales

Players' Sash Standard Award: Amy Gaylor

Aisling McCarthy has capped an outstanding season by being crowned as Fremantle's AFLW club champion, going one step better after finishing runner-up last year.

The 29-year-old polled 221 votes to win the award from midfield sidekick Gabby Newton (215) and Freo great Kiara Bowers (206), with ruck Mim Strom (198) placing fourth to highlight the dominance of the Dockers' 2025 midfield.

Star defender Emma O'Driscoll (185) rounded out the top five, with players allocated between zero and five votes each game from five of Fremantle's coaches.

An All-Australian in 2024 and runner-up club champion with former club West Coast in 2021, McCarthy averaged a career-high 24.3 disposals in 2025 and was a consistent force in the Freo engine room.

"Aish continues to show how much of a workhorse she is, and she is so important for our side," coach Lisa Webb said.

"Aish thrives on big moments, is willing to play any role for the team and gives her absolute all every week.

"Her inside work was incredible, but to see her kick eight goals across the season just shows her impressive ability on the outside to be able to finish it off.

"For this to be her second season at Freo and perform the way she has, it’s a testament to the hard work she puts in, and the way she trains and recovers throughout the entire year."

Webb described Bowers, who returned in 2025 after missing last season due to the birth of her second child, as "incredible".

"If anyone can go away for a year to give birth to their child and then return like they never left and finish third in the fairest and best, it's 'Turbo' (Bowers). She's incredible," Webb said.

"She just never drops her standards, and all her teammates will attest to the fact she continues to drive our contest work, pressure and the way we want to play each week."

1. Aisling McCarthy – 221 votes

2. Gabby Newton – 215

3. Kiara Bowers – 206

4. Mim Strom – 198

5. Emma O'Driscoll – 185

6. Hayley Miller – 166

7. Indi Strom – 144

8. Laura Pugh – 143

9. Ash Brazill – 137

10. Meg Kauffman – 136

Players' Award: Áine Tighe

Best Clubwoman: Phil Seth

Best First Year Player Award: Indi Strom

Life Membership: Laura Pugh, Ebony Antonio, Kiara Bowers

Georgie Prespakis has cemented her status as a star of the competition, winning Geelong's Best and Fairest award for the second time in three seasons.

Prespakis polled 185 votes to finish well ahead of Nina Morrison in second place (110 votes) and Mikayla Bowen in third (76 votes).

Morrison, who won the award last year, has now finished on the podium four seasons in a row.

Elsewhere, Kate Darby was recognised with the Carter Family Community Champion award for a fifth time, while the retiring Meghan McDonald won the Hoops Award, which recognises the player who best demonstrates the club's values.

1. Georgie Prespakis – 185 votes

2. Nina Morrison – 110

3. Mikalya Bowen – 76

4. Becky Webster – 54

5. Jackie Parry – 51

6. Claudia Gunjaca – 47

7. Aishling Moloney – 40

8. Amy McDonald – 39

9. Julia Crockett-Grills – 25

10. Georgie Rankin – 24

Carter Family Community Champion - Kate Darby

Hoops Award - Meghan McDonald

Charlie Rowbottom has been crowned Gold Coast's best player for a third time - and second in a row - this time edging out young gun Havana Harris and co-captain Lucy Single for the top prize.

Rowbottom polled 78 votes to win from first-year star Harris (74) with Single (72) narrowly behind.

The 22-year-old has now polled in the top two across all five Club Champion counts since her debut in 2022.

Rowbottom was a standout performer in a disappointing season for the Suns, including in her 50th AFLW match where she gathered 36 disposals (27 contested possessions) and eight tackles to receive a maximum 10 votes in the AFLCA Champion Player of the Year Award.

Charlie Rowbottom after winning Gold Coast's 2025 Club Champion Award. Picture: Gold Coast FC

Last year's No.2 draft pick, Harris showed why she was so highly rated after a superb first season in which she played in all 12 of the club's matches, averaging 13.2 disposals and 2.7 tackles and earning a Telstra AFLW Rising Star nomination in round three.

Single's third place came after a consistent season where she averaged 19.8 disposals and 6.5 tackles per game.

Rowbottom also received the Players' Player Award and the Excellence Award, while Harris collected the club's leading goalkicker trophy after booting 11 goals.

Annabel Kievit, who finished fifth in the best and fairest count, was named the Most Professional, while Sunny Lappin - who nominated Gold Coast as her preferred club ahead of the upcoming Telstra AFLW Draft, won the Female Academy Player of the Year.

Under a new system in 2025, the Club Champion Award was voted on by the AFLW coaching panel, with the head coach and relevant line coach allocating each player a score between 0 and 5, reflecting their overall contribution and impact. The maximum votes a player can receive from any one match is 10 votes.

1. Charlie Rowbottom - 78 votes

2. Havana Harris - 74

3. Lucy Single - 72

4. Niamh McLaughlin - 67

5. Annabel Kievit - 59

6. Meara Girvan - 58

7. Georgia Clayden - 53

=8. Maddy Brancatisano - 49

=8. Lily Mithen - 49

10. Darcie Davies - 41

Most Professional: Annabel Kievit

Players’ Player: Charlie Rowbottom

Excellence Award: Charlie Rowbottom

Leading Goalkicker: Havana Harris

Female Academy Player of the Year: Sunny Lappin

Zarlie Goldsworthy capped off a brilliant 2025 season with her second Gabrielle Trainor medal as Greater Western Sydney's best and fairest player.

The 20-year-old polled 40 votes to narrowly edge out captain and last year's winner Rebecca Beeson (38), with Tarni Evans and Eilish O'Dowd tied for third on 37 votes.

Goldsworthy's versatility across the midfield and forward line helped her seal the win, after also taking out the top prize in a breakout 2023 that also saw her claim the AFLW Rising Star award.

Evans was rewarded for her career-best season as the club's leading goalkicker (13) as well as taking home the club's Goal of the Year award for her left-pocket effort against Fremantle in round 12,

Brodee Mowbray won the Mark of the Year for a courageous grab in round two against Collingwood, as well as the Jacinda Barclay Fearless Award, voted on by the players after each match.

Cambridge McCormick, who finished equal fifth in the best and fairest count, and Kaitlyn Srhoj claimed the Community and Members’ Choice Awards, respectively.

Emily Pease took out the Coaches Award following a career-best year for the defender.

1. Zarlie Goldsworthy – 40 votes

2. Rebecca Beeson – 38

=3. Tarni Evans – 37

=3. Eilish O’Dowd – 37

=5. Cambridge McCormick – 35

=5. Katherine Smith – 35

7. Emily Pease – 34

=9. Madison Brazendale – 31

=9. Georgia Garnett – 31

=9. Kaitlyn Srhoj – 31

Coaches Award: Emily Pease

Academy Player of the Year: Isla Wiencke

Rising Star Award: Grace Martin

Members’ Choice Award: Kaitlyn Srhoj

Giants Community Award: Cambridge McCormick

Mark of the Year: Brodee Mowbray – Round 2 v Collingwood

Goal of the Year: Tarni Evans – Round 10 v Fremantle

Leading Goalkicker: Tarni Evans – 13 goals

Jacinda Barclay Fearless Award: Brodee Mowbray

Zarlie Goldsworthy has capped off a phenomenal season by being crowned the 2025 Gabrielle Trainor medallist as the GIANTS’ club champion for the year 🧡 pic.twitter.com/mAvZIcQ1Wx — GWS GIANTS (@GWSGIANTS) November 3, 2025

Aine McDonagh has taken out her maiden club best and fairest following a career-best season for the Hawthorn star forward.

McDonagh polled 63 votes to narrowly edge out last year’s winner Eliza West (62) and young ruck Lucy Wales (57).

McDonagh displayed consistency across the board, playing in all 14 games for the Hawks, and finishing her standout season with an average of 1.6 goals, 12.1 disposals, 5.4 score involvements and 2.2 marks per game.

In addition to being honoured the highest club accolade in 2025, the Irishwoman also finished her season with a maiden All-Australian blazer, named at half-forward in the 2025 team.

The 27-year-old was also Hawthorn's leading goalkicker with a career-high 22 goals, kicking a career-best three goals in a game in rounds 9, 10 and 11.

Vice-captain West made the podium for her second time in as many years at the club, with her efforts during the Hawks' finals campaign honouring her with the Best Player in Finals award and Competitor Award.

Wales finished on the podium for the first time in her career, the 22-year-old also picking up the World Class and Players Player awards.

Skipper Emily Bates' shoulder injury in the back half of the season didn't stop her from finishing eighth in the B&F and she was also awarded the Unbreakable Award.

1. Aine McDonagh – 63 votes

2. Eliza West – 62

3. Lucy Wales – 57

4. Tilly Lucas-Rodd – 53

5. Emily Everist – 41

6. Jenna Richardson – 29

7. Jasmine Fleming – 27

8. Emily Bates – 25

=9. Laura Elliott – 24

=9. Laura Stone – 24

World Class Award: Lucy Wales

Competitor Award: Eliza West

Unbreakable Award: Emily Bates

Best Player in Finals: Eliza West

Players' Player: Lucy Wales

TBC

Superstar Ash Riddell has capped off a perfect season at North Melbourne after being awarded the 2025 Club Champion.

Riddell polled 238 votes and was crowned ahead of her skipper Jasmine Garner (217) and four-time premiership player Libby Birch (174).

Riddell's club honour solidifies her incredible 2025 season after the midfielder taking out the League Best and Fairest award last week and was instrumental in the Roos' back-to-back premiership win over the weekend.

The outstanding Roo broke the AFLW record for most disposals in a single game a remarkable three times, with the current record now comfortably held by Riddell at 45 disposals, obtained in round eight.

The record skyrocketed her season average disposals to 35.5 per game, with a further average of 4.1 tackles and 5.2 clearances per game.

Garner polled the second-highest votes despite missing a game with injury, her reliability and class across the board also awarding her with Shinboner of the Year.

Birch rounded out the podium with her work in defence, finishing her year with 15.7 disposals, 4.8 marks and 3.6 spoils.

Jasmine Ferguson took out the award for Best Clubwoman while Irishwoman Blaithin Bogue was awarded Best Young Player in her outstanding debut year.

1. Ash Riddell – 238 votes

2. Jasmine Garner – 217

3. Libby Birch – 174

4. Amy Smith – 168

5. Erika O'Shea – 165

6. Ruby Tripodi – 163

7. Blaithin Bogue – 151

8. Kim Rennie – 150

9. Jasmine Ferguson – 149

10. Tess Craven – 142

Shinboner of the Year: Jasmine Garner

Best Clubwoman: Jasmine Ferguson

Best Young Player: Blaithin Bogue

Mazda BT-50 Give It Heaps Award: Ash Riddell

Superstar ruck Matilda Scholz has won back-to-back best and fairest awards at Port Adelaide.

In a relatively close count, the 20-year-old finished just nine votes clear of forward-turned-midfielder Ash Woodland, with AFLW leading goalkicker Indy Tahau capping a stunning return from a torn ACL to finish third.

Tough mid-forward Jasmine Sowden was named best first-year player, the pick No.52 having come in in leaps and bounds to play 11 of a possible 12 matches.

Young defender Sachi Syme took out the coaches' award for most improved, while winger Ella Boag won the players' player award for exemplifying team values.

1. Matilda Scholz - 118 votes

2. Ash Woodland - 109

3. Indy Tahau - 95

=4. Teagan Germech - 91

=4. Ella Heads - 91

6. Abbey Dowrick - 90

7. Sachi Syme - 89

8. Shineah Goody - 85

9. Katelyn Pope - 75

10. Gemma Houghton - 73

Best First-Year Player: Jasmine Sowden

Coaches' Award (most improved): Sachi Syme

Players' Player: Ella Boag

Leading Goalkicker: Indy Tahau

Star midfielder Monique Conti has won her seventh consecutive Richmond AFLW best and fairest award, remaining the only player to have taken out the accolade in the Tigers' seven-season history.

It was a tight count on the club's night of nights, with Conti's 25 votes narrowly edging out midfielder Ellie McKenzie (22 votes), followed by Libby Graham (14 votes).

Conti had yet another stellar year in the yellow and black, with multiple career-high records under her belt.

In her 75th game, she notched up a career-high 12 tackles against the Western Bulldogs, with a further 21 touches and five clearances. Conti also took a career-high 12 marks in the round eight upset win against Adelaide, with a further 34 disposals and 10 tackles.

The 25-year-old played all 12 games this season, averaging 26.3 disposals, 7.2 tackles, and 4.9 clearances, also earning herself a spot in the 2025 All-Australian squad.

McKenzie averaged 22.4 disposals, 4.6 tackles, three marks and 4.1 clearances from 10 games. She also collected a career-high 27 disposals against Geelong in round seven.

Sierra Grieves stood out in her debut year and was awarded the Best First Year Player award. Laura McClelland was honoured with the Players' Player Award, and Caitlin Greiser took out back-to-back Leading Goalkicker Awards.

1. Monique Conti - 25 votes

2. Ellie McKenzie - 22

3. Libby Graham - 14

=4. Ally Dallaway - 12

=4. Katie Brennan - 12

=6. Grace Egan - 11

=6. Laura McClelland - 11

=6. Bec Miller - 11

=6. Sarah Hosking - 11

Best First Year Player: Sierra Grieves

Players’ Player Award: Laura McClelland

Leading Goalkicker Award: Caitlin Greiser

Tyanna Smith has claimed her maiden best and fairest award for St Kilda, after her career-best season helped lead the club to its first finals campaign.

Smith's final vote count of 42 edged out defender and vice-captain Serene Watson (38) and forward star Jesse Wardlaw (37).

Smith's consistency as a stalwart player for the Saints has had her finish on the podium for the last two seasons - she was also runner-up in 2021 - but she now finally takes the top spot for the club.

The 23-year-old finished this season with a career-high average of 19.6 disposals, 5.1 clearances, 12.5 kicks and 7.4 tackles, her efforts also resulting in her being named in this year's All-Australian squad for the first time.

Watson's outstanding season not only culminates in her runner-up position at the Saints, but she was awarded the Always a Saint Award by the club, which she now adds to her maiden All-Australian blazer this year.

Wardlaw earned a second consecutive podium finish, her nod awarded off the back of her season that saw an average of 12.3 disposals, 1.1 goals and 3.2 score involvements per game.

Previous winner Georgia Patrikios finished fourth, while Paige Trudgeon and Alice Burke rounded out the top five, with Burke also awarded Red Rooster Sainter of the Year on the night.

Charlotte Baskaran's stellar first season in the red, white and black earned her the Best Emerging Player Award.

1. Tyanna Smith - 42 votes

2. Serene Watson – 38

3. Jesse Wardlaw – 37

4. Georgia Patrikios – 35

=5. Alice Burke – 34

=5. Paige Trudgeon – 34

7. Nicola Stevens – 32

8. Jaimee Lambert - 30

9. Hannah Priest – 28

10. Ella Friend – 27

Always a Saint Award: Serene Watson

Best Emerging Player Award: Charotte Baskaran

Red Rooster Sainter of the Year: Alice Burke

Bernadette Sierakowski Allegiance Award: Stephanie Chiocci

TBC

Ella Roberts has won West Coast's club champion award for the second straight year after a brilliant season that cemented her as one of the AFLW's brightest talents.

Roberts polled 144 votes to win from co-captain Charlie Thomas (134) and young ruck/forward Lauren Wakfer (124), joining former skipper Emma Swanson as a back-to-back winner.

It capped an incredible season for Roberts, who was also selected in the All-Australian team for the second straight year after averaging career-high disposals (23.8), tackles (7.3) and clearances (3.8) and driving the Eagles into a maiden AFLW finals campaign.

"Ella is an incredible footballer. Her natural instincts for the game are like nothing I've seen," coach Daisy Pearce said.

"The awesome thing about her last couple of years is that she's continued to grow as an elite athlete and is also starting to understand the impact she can have on her teammates by leading in her own way.

"She loves the game and is extremely competitive, (and) those qualities are the reason that, despite her outstanding season, she marched into her exit meeting hungry to improve. The whole team and broader club is very proud of Ella."

Thomas finished runner-up for the second straight season and was named best club person, with Wakfer placing third after an exciting season as an aerial presence around the ground and in attack.

Talented defender Georgie Cleaver (118) and the tied Bella Lewis and Jess Rentsch (111) rounded out the top five, with first-year forward Lucia Painter recognised with the emerging talent award, leading goalkicker, and a top-10 finish.

1. Ella Roberts – 144 votes

2. Charlie Thomas – 134

3. Lauren Wakfer – 124

4. Georgie Cleaver – 118

=5. Bella Lewis – 111

=5. Jess Rentsch – 111

7. Jaide Britton – 110

8. Emma Swanson – 104

9. Zoe Wakfer – 101

10. Lucia Painter – 99

Best club person: Charlie Thomas

Emerging talent: Lucia Painter

Trademark player: Jess Rentsch

Midfielder Ellie Blackburn has won her sixth club best and fairest, following a stellar return to form after an injury-interrupted 2024.

Blackburn finished with 97 votes, beating young guns Rylie Wilcox (72 votes) and Isabelle Pritchard (69).

Blackburn's surge to the top of the leaderboard came from an incredibly strong back half of the season for the Dogs star, not taking the lead until after round six.

Starting her season up forward as she returned from her injury, the vice-captain was quickly awarded more midfield minutes, averaging 17.9 disposals, 3.2 tackles and 2.6 clearances per game by season's end.

In 2025, Blackburn was also honoured as one of the 25 Greatest Bulldogs of the past 100 years as part of the club's centenary celebrations.

Runner-up Wilcox was also awarded with the Most Courageous Player award, while skipper Deanna Berry finished with the Club Community Award.

Last year's winner Pritchard was on the podium for the third time in her career, having been named in the All-Australian squad for the first time in 2025.

1. Ellie Blackburn – 97 votes

2. Rylie Wilcox – 72

3. Isabelle Pritchard – 69

4. Alice Edmonds – 66

5. Brit Gutknecht – 57

Trainers' Award: Heidi Woodley and Isabella Grant

Club Community Award: Deanna Berry

Best Young Player: Emma McDonald

Coaches' Award: Lauren Ahrens

VU Education Award: Analea McKee

Most Improved Player: Britney Gutknecht

Most Courageous Player: Rylie Wilcox

Players' Player Award: Isabella Grant