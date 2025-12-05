Kerryn Peterson has been told by Carlton that she will not be offered a contract for 2026

Kerryn Peterson looks on during Carlton's official team photo day on August 10, 2023. Picture: AFL Photos

CARLTON has told former AFLW captain and much-loved veteran Kerryn Peterson it will not be offering her a contract for 2026, just months after she gave birth to her first child.

Peterson was placed on the inactive list for this season after welcoming her newborn son, Max, in August.

She had initially planned to return to the Blues next season, but was recently told she would not be offered a new deal.

The 33-year-old is still weighing up whether she will continue her playing career elsewhere next season, while rival clubs have also eyed the well-respected veteran for potential football department roles as well.

"As a lifelong supporter of the club, it's been a privilege to pull on the navy blue jumper and lead the team on and off the field," Peterson said.

"I'll forever be indebted to my teammates, coaches and high performance staff and fans for their support over the journey."

Peterson, a three-time All-Australian, spent seven seasons as Carlton's AFLW captain but relinquished the position to Abbie McKay this year after announcing that she was expecting her first child in February.

Kerryn Peterson (centre) embraces teammates Jess Dal Pos (left) and Darcy Vescio during week 10, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Coach Mathew Buck said Peterson will have a lasting impact on the club and the wider league.

"She has been a central figure at Carlton ever since she stepped through the door. She has always led with such passion and enthusiasm; her care for the monogram and her relentless approach to seeing not just her teammates but our entire club to continue to get better is a key part of the legacy she will leave," he said.

"Her legacy and her Carlton connection will always remain and her impact is a key reason why the next wave of leaders we have coming through are in a great position to take our football club forward."

Carlton's decision comes as the club prepares for a significant AFLW Trade Period, targeting moves for Gold Coast pair Claudia Whitfort and Lauren Bella, Adelaide's Brooke Boileau and Greater Western Sydney's Cambridge McCormick.

The Blues have already announced a series of list changes with Charlotte Brewer and Eliza Wood delisted and with Tarni Brown retiring.

Tarni Brown warms up ahead of the round nine AFLW match between Carlton and Collingwood at Victoria Park, on October 27, 2024. Picture: AFL Photos

Carlton is set to be among the most aggressive clubs during this year's Trade Period, which officially opened on Thursday, as the side looks to improve upon its preliminary final appearance from this season.

The Blues are also going through a period of transition within their playing group, with four of the top five in the club's best and fairest this season under the age of 25 and with two of those – Poppy Scholz and Sophie McKay – both first-year players.